CGI partners with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to launch new statewide financial management system

CGI partners with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to launch new statewide financial management system

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced the successful launch of Mosaic, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' new cloud-based statewide financial management system, delivered as part of the Massachusetts Business Enterprise Systems Transformation (MA BEST) Program. Built on CGI.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fcgi-advantage&a=CGI+Advantage" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CGI Advantage®, Mosaic modernizes the Commonwealth's financial operations and delivers a secure, scalable platform to support the future of enterprise financial management.

The launch marks a major milestone for the Commonwealth and its long-standing partnership with CGI, which has supported the state's financial systems for decades. The new Mosaic platform replaces legacy infrastructure with a SaaS-based financial management solution designed to improve efficiency, transparency and data-driven decision-making across government operations.

"Mosaic's launch marks an important milestone in the Commonwealth's ongoing efforts to modernize core government operations and strengthen how we manage public resources," said Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. "This achievement reflects years of collaboration across agencies and with our partners to deliver a more secure, efficient, and resilient financial management platform."

The Mosaic platform, powered by CGI Advantage, introduces integrated workflows and self-service capabilities that reduce manual processes and improve operational efficiency. It also enhances enterprise reporting by delivering consistent financial data and greater visibility across the Commonwealth's financial ecosystem, supporting both agency operations and statewide reporting.

"The launch of Mosaic represents a step forward in modernizing how the Commonwealth manages its financial operations," said William McNamara, Comptroller of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. "The initiative reflects the dedication and collaboration of teams across government and our partner CGI, with whom we worked side by side to deliver a solution that will support the Commonwealth for years to come."

Through the MA BEST Program, the Commonwealth modernized its statewide financial management environment by transitioning from legacy systems to a secure, cloud-based platform that supports end-to-end financial processes, improves data accessibility and reporting, and strengthens operational governance and security.

"Complex modernization efforts require strong partnership, transparency and a shared commitment to outcomes," said Jason Snyder, Secretary of Technology Services and Security and Commonwealth CIO. "The MA BEST Program and the Mosaic launch demonstrate how collaborative delivery and disciplined execution can successfully advance large-scale government transformation."

"The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has long been a leader in enterprise financial management innovation for state government," said Sandy Maloney, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services and Business Unit Leader, CGI. "Our partnership with the Commonwealth has established a modern, cloud-based foundation that enhances operational efficiency, strengthens financial governance and supports the evolving needs of agencies."

The initiative builds on CGI's deep experience in delivering financial management solutions for the public sector. CGI's end-to-end delivery model, which combines software, systems integration and managed cloud services, has enabled the Commonwealth to modernize its financial platform while maintaining long-term sustainability and operational flexibility.

"The successful launch of Mosaic reflects the strength of our collaboration with the Commonwealth and a shared commitment to delivering measurable outcomes," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Government Solutions, CGI. "With CGI Advantage, Massachusetts has a modern ERP platform that simplifies complex processes while supporting long-term innovation and operational resilience."

About CGI Advantage
CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-partners-with-the-commonwealth-of-massachusetts-to-launch-new-statewide-financial-management-system-302819900.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CGIGIBnyse:gibTSX:GIB.A
GIB
The Conversation (0)
CGI

CGI

Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce that Mayfair Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, including:... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS FINAL POSITIVE RESULTS AND ANALYSIS FROM GRADE CONTROL DRILLING PROGRAM

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS FINAL POSITIVE RESULTS AND ANALYSIS FROM GRADE CONTROL DRILLING PROGRAM

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce final results and evaluation of the tight-spaced Grade Control ("GC") drilling program. Highlights and analysis from the Grade Control ("GC") drilling test area1:... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD CONTINUES TO BUILD PROJECT TEAM WITH ADDITION OF DIRECTOR OF PROJECTS

MAYFAIR GOLD CONTINUES TO BUILD PROJECT TEAM WITH ADDITION OF DIRECTOR OF PROJECTS

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ayaz Kassam as Director of Projects. Mr. Kassam is a professional engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in project management, most... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES DISTRICT-SCALE EXPLORATION STRATEGY

MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES DISTRICT-SCALE EXPLORATION STRATEGY

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce that it is initiating a regional exploration program across its Timmins camp land package, following the acquisition of the Guibord, Marriott, and Holloway... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q1 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q1 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The full version of the financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

Related News

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

precious metals investing

Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

precious metals investing

Graycliff Exploration Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Complete Complementary Geophysics Programs as Drilling Continues at La Union Project

base metals investing

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Complete Geophysics Programs and Continue Drilling at La Union Project