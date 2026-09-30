CGI named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape vendor assessment of worldwide trade finance systems

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Recognition notes CGI Trade360's comprehensive coverage of trade finance instruments, helping banks modernize and adapt to evolving trade finance needs
CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announced its recognition as a CGI.com%2Fen%2Fbanking-capital-markets%2Ftrade%2Fcgi-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-worldwide-trade-finance-systems-2026-vendor-assessment&a=Leader+in+the+IDC+MarketScape" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Trade Finance Systems 2026 Vendor Assessment. According to the report, "for the financial services industry, and trade and supply chain finance in particular, CGI offers CGI Trade360, a solution with more than two decades in the market. Today, CGI Trade360 supports an extensive global network of bank locations across 98 countries, serving a very large base of corporate portal users." CGI Trade360 recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and has been adopted across 348 bank locations, supporting more than 247,000 corporate portal users.
"Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects our longstanding commitment to transforming trade finance through technology, collaboration and deep industry expertise," said Frank Tezzi, Vice-President, Trade & Payments Solutions, CGI. "As the banking landscape evolves, we continue to invest in CGI Trade360 to help our clients simplify complexity, strengthen risk management, adopt AI and other emerging technologies and deliver greater value to their customers."
CGI Trade360 unifies traditional trade, supply chain finance and related capabilities on a single platform, supporting instruments including commercial and standby letters of credit, guarantees, documentary collections, reimbursements, forfaiting, factoring, participations and syndications, and collateral management. Its configurable corporate portal supports more than 14 languages, while the platform's transaction processing, AI capabilities and automation help banks advance toward digitized, paperless environments with scalable workflow management and centralized governance, risk and compliance.
"CGI Trade360 combines broad trade and supply chain finance functionality with a strong client engagement model and a flexible approach to innovation," said Maria Adele Di Comite, Research Director, IDC Financial Insights Corporate and Retail Banking. "CGI's focus on client collaboration, responsive service and vendor-agnostic approach to integrating AI and other emerging technologies gives financial institutions greater flexibility to adopt the capabilities that best meet their evolving needs and support the continued evolution of trade finance."
IDC MarketScape evaluates technology providers based on current capabilities and future strategies, considering factors including service delivery, client satisfaction, innovation, growth and the ability to meet evolving customer needs. IDC MarketScape noted several CGI strengths, including:
- Broad functional coverage brings traditional trade, supply chain finance, and cash management together on a single platform, with additional capabilities such as collateral management and risk distribution (participations and syndications) for trade loans. This breadth also simplifies integration with other banking business lines.
- A formal governance and user community model (executive advisory board, management advisory committee, strategic working groups, client advisory, and co-funding meetings) provides clients with a structured channel to help shape the product road map.
- A vendor-agnostic AI integration layer enables banks to adopt specialized third-party AI tools for document processing, trade-based money laundering detection, dual-use goods screening, and fair price analysis without waiting for proprietary development cycles.
- CGI clients appreciate the team's responsiveness beyond contracted service levels, consistent day-to-day support, and ownership of production issues without the need for escalation.
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.
About CGI Trade360
CGI Trade360 is a comprehensive trade finance platform providing the software, infrastructure and support services required to power a bank's global trade business. Delivered through a proven SaaS model, and also available on-premises for global institutions, CGI Trade360 enables financial institutions to deliver traditional trade finance, payables, receivables and cash management services through a single, integrated platform supporting multi-bank, multi-currency and multi-time-zone operations. Today, CGI Trade360 supports operations in 98 countries and 348 bank locations, processes more than 15.5 million transactions annually and serves more than 247,000 corporate portal users. For more information, visit cgi.com/trade.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
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SOURCE CGI Inc.