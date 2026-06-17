CGI Federal launches AI-powered IT modernization offering, enabled by its proprietary digital workforce platform

CGI Federal launches AI-powered IT modernization offering, enabled by its proprietary digital workforce platform

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI Federal), a leading provider of technology and professional services for U.S. government agencies, launched today a breakthrough AI-powered IT modernization offering that gives federal agencies rapid, clear insight into their most complex legacy systems. Powered by CGI Federal's YukonTM, a proprietary AI workforce platform, the offering transforms decades of fragmented code and missing documentation into an actionable mission-ready modernization roadmap.

Federal IT teams can now understand systems in hours instead of weeks, through CGI Federal's AI-generated summaries, plain-language explanations and instant insights that identify risks, integration points and modernization pathways. The offering also strengthens security and compliance by automatically generating software bills of materials (SBOMs), uncovering vulnerabilities such as outdated libraries and hardcoded secrets, and visualizing potential attack vectors before changes occur. The offering's AI-driven impact analysis helps agencies anticipate how updates will affect interconnected services, reducing outage risk and supporting audit-readiness and authority-to-operate (ATO) processes.

The digital workforce platform supports applications hosted anywhere and is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Federal agencies can provide code for secure analysis within CGI Federal's environment or grant direct repository/API access, enabling modernization across any infrastructure with clarity, confidence and mission-aligned impact.

CGI Federal combines this new technology with its deep analytics and federal domain expertise to create a reliable digital twin of legacy environments. Federal agencies can start small, scale quickly and make confident, data-driven decisions that reduce risk and maximize efficiency.

"Many federal missions rely on legacy systems that must be modernized without compromising security or stability," said Victor Foulk, Vice-President of Emerging Technologies, CGI Federal. "This offering gives agencies the clarity and confidence to modernize rapidly and safely. By combining advanced AI with deep federal expertise, we are helping our clients reduce risk, boost productivity and achieve mission outcomes at speed and scale."

CGI Federal has already delivered measurable outcomes, including modernizing a mission-critical financial management system with AI-powered insight. The project involved rapid analyzation of a large and complex legacy codebase that produced clear, actionable insights and a comprehensive modernization-ready blueprint. As a result, the agency was able to accelerate onboarding, strengthen security and lay the foundation for a modernized, future‑ready system.

About CGI Federal 

CGI Federal Inc. is a leading U.S.-based technology and professional services company that serves federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, CGI Federal works with its clients to modernize government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. CGI Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Inc. For more information, visit www.cgifederal.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-federal-launches-ai-powered-it-modernization-offering-enabled-by-its-proprietary-digital-workforce-platform-302802676.html

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.

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