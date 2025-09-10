CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Investor Insight
In an increasingly eco-conscious global market, Carbonxt presents a compelling investment case, leveraging a growing addressable market driven by strategic partnerships and regulatory changes that are set to drive demand for activated carbon through 2029.
Overview
Activated carbon, derived from materials like wood, coconut husks and coal, is a critical tool for filtering contaminants from air and water. Its effectiveness comes from a unique oxidation process that creates a vast network of microscopic pores, dramatically increasing surface area. This versatility makes activated carbon essential across industries, including healthcare, agriculture, oil and gas, food processing, and environmental remediation.
For large-scale industrial applications, activated carbon is available in powdered, pelletized and granular forms, with prices ranging from US$2,000 to US$6,000 per ton – presenting a significant and growing market opportunity.
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) is positioned to capitalize on this demand. As an innovative manufacturer of custom activated carbon, Carbonxt has expanded its production footprint in the United States through a joint venture with Kentucky Carbon Processing, forming NewCarbon. This partnership enhances the company’s gross margins and improves access to high-quality raw materials.
A key driver of Carbonxt’s growth is its newly commissioned Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant in Kentucky, which focuses on liquid-phase applications, particularly for PFAS water treatment – a segment twice the size of the air-phase market. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” are persistent in the environment and linked to a range of health risks including cancer and developmental disorders.
The EPA’s 2024 National Primary Drinking Water Regulations and federal infrastructure funding are accelerating the need for advanced PFAS treatment solutions. Carbonxt’s premium-grade granular and pelletized activated carbon is designed to meet this demand, enabling US water utilities to achieve compliance and improve water quality.
With more than 50,000 water utilities across the US, including 4,000 serving populations greater than 10,000, Carbonxt is strategically positioned to supply this rapidly expanding market segment and compete with incumbent providers.
In addition to theKentucky facility, Carbonxt operates two other US-based plants: the Black Birch Powdered Activated Carbon Facility in Georgia, and the Arden Hills Pelletization Plant in Minnesota. These three sites have a combined production capacity of 13,500 tons per annum, with an expansion pathway to 43,500 tons by 2027.
Company Highlights
- Environmental Market Opportunity: Carbonxt operates in the US activated carbon market valued at over US$1 billion, with its products addressing both air and water-phase applications. Regulatory changes, including the EPA’s 2024 NPDWR for PFAS – are expected to triple market size in the next five years to more than US$2 billion.
- Cutting-edge Manufacturing Footprint: The company now operates three US-based production plants with a combined current capacity of 13,500 tons and a path to expand this to 43,500 tons by 2027.
- NewCarbon JV Strength: The strategic partnership with Kentucky Carbon Processing through the NewCarbon JV is enabling the successful commissioning of the Inez Power AC plant in Kentucky. The plant positions Carbonxt as a premium supplier in the PFAS-focused water treatment market.
- Product Differentiation: Carbonxt produces powdered, pelletized and granular activated carbon. Notably, its Inez carbon achieved a 99 percent PFOA removal rate, surpassing competitors in early trials. Meanwhile, its PAC products are non-brominated, reducing corrosiveness and improving plant safety.
- Strong Demand Outlook: Tightening federal and state regulations on mercury and PFAS emissions are accelerating the adoption of Carbonxt's technologies. Water utilities in more than 11 US states have adopted enforceable PFAS limits, with others expected to follow.
Core Product
High-performance Activated Carbon
Carbonxt designs and manufactures high-performance activated carbon products for customers in the industrial, utility and municipal sectors. The company's product range includes powdered, pelletized and granular activated carbon, engineered for optimal efficiency in air purification and water treatment. Carbonxt’s non-brominated, oxidizing formulations are non-corrosive and maintain performance throughout their lifecycle, reducing plant wear and lowering operational costs.
Although listed in Australia, Carbonxt’s operations are focused in the United States, with production based out of three strategically located facilities. These enable Carbonxt to meet rising US demand for clean technology solutions in compliance-driven industries.
A major catalyst for growth is the newly commissioned Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant in Kentucky, developed through Carbonxt’s joint venture with Kentucky Carbon Processing (NewCarbon). The facility produces granular and pelletized activated carbon targeting the liquid-phase water treatment market, particularly PFAS removal. This segment is expected to drive a larger share of Carbonxt’s future revenue mix, with early product samples showing 99 percent PFOA removal and 92 percent geosmin removal – outperforming leading competitors.
Highlights:
- Strong Market Outlook: Demand for activated carbon – especially for PFAS treatment and industrial air control – continues to rise amid tightening EPA regulations and state-level mandates.
- Pricing Trends: Average pricing for granular activated carbon in municipal bids has risen steadily, with recent public tenders ranging from US$2.34 to US$2.57/lb.
- Looking Up: Carbonxt’s H1 FY25 gross margin rose to 49 percent, up from 44 percent in H1 FY24, driven by higher product pricing and cost efficiency at its Georgia and Minnesota plants.
- Market Momentum: Early samples from the Kentucky plant have been well received by target customers. The company is actively negotiating offtake agreements with several large US water utilities.
- Use Cases:
- Powdered Activated Carbon – For mercury, acid gas and flue gas removal in coal-fired power stations, cement plants and industrial incinerators. Products include MatsPAC, AquaPAC and CEMPAC.
- Pelletized Activated Carbon – Used for VOC and hydrogen sulphide removal from air and gas streams. Tailored for emissions-heavy industries and energy applications.
- Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) – Designed for PFAS, taste and odor removal in municipal drinking water systems. Developed at the Inez plant with superior performance metrics.
- Contract Agreements: In 2025, Carbonxt secured a US$4.3 million purchase order from Wisconsin Public Service for activated carbon supply. The company also extended a four-year supply agreement with Reworld Waste, valued at approximately AU$6 million per annum, for premium powdered activated carbon products.
Production Facilities
Carbonxt operates three U.S.-based production facilities, each specializing in a key segment of the activated carbon market.
Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant (Kentucky)
Carbonxt’s newest and most advanced facility, Inez has reached full mechanical completion and is currently in the commissioning phase. It produces granular and pelletized activated carbon, specifically formulated for PFAS removal and drinking water treatment. Early product samples have demonstrated 99 percent PFOA removal efficiency and 92 percent geosmin removal, outperforming key competitors. The plant’s initial capacity of 6,000 tons will scale to 10,000 tons, positioning Carbonxt as a premium GAC supplier in the North American water treatment market.
Black Birch Powdered Activated Carbon Facility (Georgia)
This facility manufactures wood-based powdered activated carbon, supporting industrial applications including mercury and flue gas control. It produces specialized products such as MatsPAC, AquaPAC and CEMPAC, with an annual capacity of 6,000 tons, expandable to 10,000 tons. Cost-reduction initiatives at this site have contributed to Carbonxt’s improved gross margins in FY25.
Arden Hills Pelletization Plant (Minnesota)
Focused on pelletized wood and lignite-based carbons, Arden Hills supplies products like NAQ-ACP and CTC-ACP, used in mercury removal, tolling arrangements and VOC capture. The facility currently operates at 7,500 tons per annum.
Capacity Expansion Outlook
Combined, Carbonxt’s facilities currently operate at 13,500 tons of annual production, with an established path to expand to 43,500 tons by 2027. The diverse geographic locations provide resilience against weather disruptions and ensure uninterrupted supply across markets.
Management Team
David Mazyck – President, NewCarbon and Director of Technology
Dr. David Mazyck is a world-leading expert on activated carbon (AC) and its applications including mercury capture. He has developed AC products for major multinational AC manufacturers and has regularly consulted them on technical issues. Mazyck is the former chairman of the Activated Carbon Standards Committee for the American Waterworks Association and has developed products for NASA.
He received his PhD in environmental engineering from Penn State University, where he also earned a PhD minor in fuel science.
Matthew Driscoll - Chairman
Matthew Driscoll has significant experience across several industries, including online technologies, financial services, fintech, cleantech, property and resources. He has more than 30 years’ experience in capital markets and the financial services industry and is an accomplished company director in roles across listed and private companies.
He has significant experience in international business growth, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt raisings and building strategic alliances. His current directorships include NED Energy Technologies, NED Blina Minerals, NED Eco Systems, and NED Smoke Alarms Holdings.
Warren Murphy - Managing Director
Warren Murphy has led a large number of acquisitions and financings across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. This includes the development of over 2,000 MW of Greenfields power stations and the acquisition of over 3,000 MW of generation assets.
He was co-head of the Australian Infrastructure & Project Finance Group and Head of Energy at Babcock & Brown based in the Sydney office and led the development of Babcock & Brown’s energy sector capability in Australia and New Zealand, including the founding of Infigen Energy and its unlisted predecessor, Global Wind Partner, where he served as a director from inception until June 2009.
Murphy was also a director of the ASX-listed Alinta and Sydney Gas, as well as the unlisted Coogee Resources.
Nicholas Andrews – Independent Director
Nicholas Andrews has held the role of executive chairman and CEO at Magontec (ASX:MGL), an established business in the global magnesium sector. He is a member of the executive committee and serves on the board of the International Magnesium Association. Prior to his executive career, Andrews held several senior roles in the financial services sector across both investment management and investment banking.