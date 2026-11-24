CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a global leader in ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer production, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) to acquire Mosaic's Faustina ammonia production facility in St. James, Louisiana, and related ammonia storage and logistics assets for a total transaction value of $600 million, including $240 million allocated to a long-term ammonia offtake agreement between the two companies.
CF Industries expects to apply its ammonia production and operating expertise to improve reliability and increase annual production at the Faustina facility to approximately 570,000 tons by 2030, an increase of up to 90 percent compared to the facility's average production over the past five years. The Company estimates these improvements could make approximately 270,000 additional tons of ammonia available annually to boost nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer production and support both agricultural and industrial consumers, including customers across the Corn Belt.
"The acquisition of the Faustina facility represents disciplined capital deployment and an opportunity to create value through operational excellence," said Chris Bohn, president and chief executive officer of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We believe our proven ability to operate assets safely, reliably and at high utilization rates will enable us to significantly increase ammonia production at Faustina, increasing fertilizer availability for consumers across the Corn Belt and North America, strengthen our nitrogen production and distribution network, and create value for long-term shareholders."
CF Industries expects to use an approach at Faustina similar to the one applied at its Waggaman, Louisiana, Complex following that facility's acquisition in 2023. Since then, the Company's investments and operating expertise have increased ammonia production at Waggaman by approximately 40 percent, resulting in approximately 260,000 additional tons of annual ammonia production compared to average output before CF Industries began operating the facility.
Agreement Overview
- Acquisition includes the Faustina, Louisiana ammonia production facility, which has recently produced ammonia at a rate of approximately 300,000 tons per year.
- Acquisition also includes related ammonia storage and logistics assets, including:
- A 25,000 ton ammonia storage tank;
- A truck loading station;
- A connection to the Sunoco ammonia pipeline; and
- Access to Mosaic's deepwater dock for barge and vessel loading.
- The transaction has a total value of $600 million, including:
- $360 million that CF Industries expects to fund with cash on hand ; and
- $240 million allocated to a long-term ammonia offtake agreement under which CF Industries will supply Mosaic with up to 200,000 tons of ammonia annually .
- CF Industries expects to invest approximately $100 million over three years to improve facility reliability, logistics capability, operational performance and ammonia production rates.
- Over the past five years, the facility has operated at an average capacity utilization rate of approximately 60 percent , compared to CF Industries' ammonia network average utilization rate of approximately 96 percent .
- CF Industries expects facility production to reach 480,000 tons/yr within the first year following closing.
- Based on its experience operating similar production technology at its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, complex, CF Industries believes it can increase annual ammonia production at the facility to approximately 570,000 tons by 2030
- CF Industries will evaluate the addition of carbon dioxide dehydration and compression equipment that could support the future production of low-carbon ammonia through permanent carbon dioxide sequestration.
- The transaction is expected to preserve approximately 50 high-quality manufacturing jobs in Louisiana .
Ammonia produced at the Faustina facility is currently used primarily to manufacture phosphate fertilizers. CF Industries expects the facility to generate gross margin per ton consistent with its existing ammonia network before anticipated synergies. The Company expects to realize additional value through higher capacity utilization, improved operating performance, logistics and distribution optimization, and savings related to procurement and spare parts.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, served as financial adviser to CF Industries. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Phelps Dunbar LLP served as legal advisers.
About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world's largest – to enable low-carbon hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company's website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this communication by the Company, other than those relating to historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will" or "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about strategic plans and management's expectations with respect to the benefits and other aspects of the proposed transactions with Mosaic, production of low-carbon ammonia, the development of carbon capture and sequestration projects, the transition to and growth of a hydrogen economy, greenhouse gas reduction targets, projected capital expenditures, statements about future financial and operating results, and other items described in this communication.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the risk that regulatory approvals required for the proposed transactions with Mosaic are not obtained or that required approvals delay the transactions or cause the parties to abandon the transactions; the risk that other conditions to the closing of the proposed transactions with Mosaic are not satisfied; risks and uncertainties arising from the length of time necessary to consummate the proposed transactions with Mosaic and the possibility that the proposed transactions with Mosaic may be delayed or may not occur; the risk of obstacles to realization of the benefits of the proposed transactions with Mosaic; the risk that the synergies from the proposed transactions with Mosaic may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the pendency or completion of the proposed transactions with Mosaic, including integration of the Faustina ammonia production complex into the Company's operations, disrupt current operations or harm relationships with customers, employees and suppliers; the risk that integration of the Faustina ammonia production complex with the Company's current operations will be more costly or difficult than expected or may otherwise be unsuccessful; diversion of management time and attention to issues relating to the proposed transactions with Mosaic; unanticipated costs or liabilities associated with the Mosaic transactions; the Company's ability to complete the projects at its Blue Point Complex, including the construction of a low-carbon ammonia production facility with its joint venture partners and scalable infrastructure on schedule and on budget or at all; the Company's ability to fund the capital expenditure needs related to the joint venture at its Blue Point Complex, which may exceed its current estimates; the cyclical nature of the Company's business and the impact of global supply and demand on the Company's selling prices and operating results; the global commodity nature of the Company's nitrogen products, the conditions in the global market for nitrogen products, and the intense global competition from other producers; announced or future tariffs, retaliatory measures, and global trade relations, including the potential impact of tariffs and retaliatory measures on the price and availability of materials for its capital projects and maintenance; conditions in the United States, Europe and other agricultural areas, including the influence of governmental policies and technological developments on the demand for its fertilizer products; the volatility of natural gas prices in North America and globally; weather conditions and the impact of adverse weather events; the seasonality of the fertilizer business; the impact of changing market conditions on the Company's forward sales programs; difficulties in securing the supply and delivery of raw materials or utilities, increases in their costs or delays or interruptions in their delivery; reliance on third party providers of transportation services and equipment, including those related to carbon dioxide sequestration; the Company's reliance on a limited number of key facilities; risks associated with cybersecurity; acts of terrorism and regulations to combat terrorism; the significant risks and hazards involved in producing and handling the Company's products against which the Company may not be fully insured; risks associated with international operations; the Company's ability to manage its indebtedness and any additional indebtedness that may be incurred; risks associated with changes in tax laws and adverse determinations by taxing authorities, including any potential changes in tax regulations and its qualification for tax credits; risks involving derivatives and the effectiveness of the Company's risk management and hedging activities; potential liabilities and expenditures related to environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and permitting requirements; regulatory provisions and requirements related to greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability matters, including announced or future changes in environmental, climate change or sustainability laws; the development and growth of the market for low-carbon ammonia and the risks and uncertainties relating to the development and implementation of the Company's low-carbon ammonia projects; risks associated with investments in and expansions of the Company's business, including unanticipated adverse consequences and the significant resources that could be required; and failure of technologies to perform, develop or be available as expected, including the low-carbon autothermal reforming ammonia production facility with carbon capture and sequestration technologies being constructed at its Blue Point Complex.
More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements may be found in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including CF Industries Holdings, Inc.'s most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site. It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of the Company's forward-looking statements and, consequently, the Company's descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events, plans or goals anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects. Forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this communication and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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For additional information:
Media
Chris Close
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
847-405-2542 – cclose@cfindustries.com
Investors
Darla Rivera
Director, Investor Relations
847-405-2045 – darla.rivera@cfindustries.com