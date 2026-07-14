Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition to make EAA AirVenture show debut

Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition to make EAA AirVenture show debut

Textron Aviation brings lineup of industry-leading Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, McCauley Propeller products to Oshkosh

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition are heading to the 2026 Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Both aircraft will be on display for the first time at the show alongside a broad lineup of Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714774354/en/

Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition to make EAA AirVenture show debut

Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition to make EAA AirVenture show debut

"EAA AirVenture is one of the most important opportunities each year for us to connect with customers and the broader aviation community," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. "Being on the ground in Oshkosh allows us to showcase the breadth of our portfolio. Events like AirVenture also give us valuable face-to-face time to better understand how our customers operate and continue delivering aircraft that meet their evolving needs."

With more than 24,000 turbine aircraft and 85,000 piston aircraft operating in the United States, Textron Aviation supports the largest share of general aviation turbine and piston aircraft in the country and world. At booth #78, visitors will have the opportunity to explore an iconic lineup of Cessna, Beechcraft and Pipistrel aircraft spanning gliders and piston models to turboprops and business jets. Aircraft expected to be on display include:

Pipistrel representatives will be on site to showcase the following aircraft:

All Cessna and Beechcraft turboprop and piston aircraft on display will feature McCauley Propeller products, and McCauley representatives will be on site at the show.

McCauley Propeller Systems , Bell and Lycoming will also have products on display, including:

  • Propeller displays: Beechcraft King Air 360 and Beechcraft Denali
  • Bell 505
  • Lycoming engine display

In the Textron Aviation booth, attendees can view the Starlink and Gogo Galileo aftermarket connectivity solution displays and connect with aftermarket parts and customer support teams to learn more about the company's global service network. With a robust network of service centers, mobile service units and authorized facilities — supported by 24/7 Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) assistance and an extensive parts distribution system — Textron Aviation helps maximize aircraft availability and keep customers flying.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders, and our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers.

Media Contact:
Keturah Austin
+1.316.249.3706
kaustin@txtav.com
www.txtav.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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