Cerrado Gold Announces Successful Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cerrado Gold Announces Successful Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

  • All matters presented for shareholder approval were overwhelmingly approved

Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V: CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"), all matters presented to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved. Details of the voting results are set out below.

Meeting Voting Results

A total of 21,228,165 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 15.675% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows.

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Mark Brennan 10,952,408 99.174 91,272 0.826
Maria Virginia Anzola 10,638,220 96.329 405,461 3.671
Christopher Jones 11,036,789 99.938 6,891 0.062
Kurt Menchen 11,036,289 99.933 7,391 0.067
Rui Santos 11,015,508 99.745 28,172 0.255
Robert Sellars 11,036,289 99.933 7,391 0.067

Appointment of Auditor

McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

  Total Votes % of Votes Cast
Votes For 21,226,373 99.992
Votes Withheld 1,791 0.008

Options Issuance

The Company also announces that it has issued 100,000 options to a consultant under its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan. The options have an exercise price of $1.79, will vest immediately and expire in two years.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by existing infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cash flow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade DRI Iron Ore project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high-grade and high-purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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