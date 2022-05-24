Nickel Investing News

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 31 st Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The schedule for May 25th, 2022, is as follows:

(All times are Eastern Time Zone)

9:15 – 9:45
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL)
Keynote speaker: David Elsley, CEO

9:45 – 10:15
Sidus Space, (NASDAQ: SIDU)
Carol Craig, Founder, CEO

10:15 – 10:45
Power Nickel (OTCQB: CMETF) (TSXV: PNPN)
Terry Lynch, CEO

10:45 – 11:15
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC Pink: CAVR)
Kevin Cox, CEO

12:30 – 1:00
Grizzly Discoveries, Inc. (OTCQB: GZDIF) (TSXV: GZD)
Keynote speaker: Mike Dufresne, Technical Consultant / Advisor

1:00 – 1:30
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)
Keynote speaker: Pavlos Ignatiades, COO

1:30 – 2:00
BioHarvest Sciences, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNVCF) (CSE: BHSC)
Keynote speaker: Ilan Sobel, CEO

2:00 – 2:30
Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ: NTRBW)
Keynote speaker: Serguei Melnik

2:30 – 3:00
Franklin Mining, (OTC Pink: FMNJ)
Keynote speaker: Willian Petty, CEO

All interested in attending should visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

These exciting virtual conferences are like attending an "in person" event, you can sign in and out as often as you like.

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time efficient manner.

The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All Conferences are first announced on Twitter – Follow us on Twitter

All Conference replays emerge on our YouTube Channel – Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe your company, product or service is at the cusp of going mainstream, or you have an idea for an "Emerging Growth" company that might fit our model, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


Power Nickel TSXV:PNPN Base Metals Investing
PNPN:CA
Power Nickel

Overview

Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN) has historically been a Chilean focused company. However, with two substantial acquisitions announced in Q4 2020 the Company has been reshaped into a multi project junior miner. Power Nickel now has an advanced high grade nickel copper cobalt PGE in the James Bay Area – the NISK deposit – the very interesting Golden Ivan project in the heart of the Southern portion of the Golden Triangle kilometers away from the recently announced Ascot Resources mine and of course its historic Chilean properties led by the Tierra De Oro project.

Company Highlights

  • Power Nickel is a mining exploration company with assets in Chile (Tierra de Oro, Zulema), British Columbia, Canada (Golden Ivan) and a pending acquisition in Quebec Canada (NISK).
  • The company recently closed C$3 million in financing.
  • The company receives 3 percent NSR royalty for its Copaquire deposit, which sold for upwards of C$3 million.
  • The company’s wholly owned Tierra de Oro and Zulema projects are located within Chile’s prolific iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) belt, which hosts a number of significant copper-gold deposits.
  • The company recently acquired 100 percent of the Golden Ivan property located within British Columbia’s world-class Golden Triangle.

Key Projects

Nisk

Located in the James Bay region of Quebec this high grade Nickel Copper Cobalt PEG project with a Historical resource of over three million tonnes was optioned from Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE) in December 2020, subject to TSXV approval and agreement to acquire 80 percent of the NISK property via a series of option payments and work commitments.

The Nisk Deposit – Location Map

Previous Work

The NISK-1 property hosts a nickel showing discovered and evaluated by INCO and its subsidiary, Nemiscau Mines, in the period from 1962 to 1969. At the time, the Nemiscau area was very remote and INCO had large quantities of high-grade nickel ore in the Sudbury area, so the property was abandoned.

From 1987 to 1988 Muscocho Explorations Ltd completed surficial explorations that included an airborne VLF-EM and total magnetic field geophysical survey, collection, and analysis of surface rock samples, and completed diamond drilling of 16 holes totalling 1,843 m at the NISK-1 showing.

In 2006 to 2008 Golden Goose Resources completed further surficial explorations that included an airborne AeroTEM 2 – EM and magnetometry geophysical survey, and a ground TEM geophysical survey. Golden Goose Resources also completed diamond drilling of 63 holes totaling 13,088 m at the NISK-1 showing.

The 63 holes drilled by Golden Goose Resources were utilized to develop a NI 43-101 mineral resource. The resource estimation was completed by RSW INC and is detailed in their report entitled Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec. Dated ‘December 2009’. The 2009 resource estimation is considered to be a ‘Historical Estimate’ as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects

The historical resource estimation culminated in the definition of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium, Platinum resources, containing Measured, Indicated, and Inferred confidence categories as described in Table 1 below. The simplified sectional resource is developed along a single continuous drill hole intersections, developed with a cut-off grade of 0.4 percent nickel over a minimum width of 0.5 meters, within estimation blocks measuring up to 75 meters along respective sections to define the nickel-bearing zone.

Table -1: Historical Resource Estimate figures for respective confidence categories at the NISK-1 deposit, After RSW Inc 2009: Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec.

The information regarding the NISK-1 deposit was derived from the technical report titled “Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec” dated December 2009. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the mineral resource estimates described above are set out in the technical report.

Future Exploration:

Future Work

The company plans to further advance the previously defined historic resources with confirmation drilling, additional infill, and resource definition drilling commencing in Q2. An updated resource estimate will be prepared upon completion of the additional drilling. Surface exploration is also contemplated for other prospective targets on the property.

Golden Ivan

The Golden Ivan property is situated toward the south of British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle, which hosts numerous profitable mineral deposits and is known to be highly prospective for large scale mineral systems, including large-scale porphyry systems, high-grade gold and silver veins, and volcanogenic massive sulphides. The Golden Triangle is host to past and current mining operations including Pretium, Eskay Creek, Johnny Mountain, Red Mountain, Snip Mine, Premier Mine, Golden Bear and Valley of the Kings. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in total of 67 million oz of gold, 569 million ounces of silver and 27 billion pounds of copper.

The Golden Ivan property is located approximately 15km south west of the Red Mountain Gold/Silver deposit and 30 km south of the historic Premier Gold mine which just announced construction financing being completed to place this past producer again into production. Immediately to the south of the property significant Silver resources have recently been established at the Porter-Idaho deposit, along several mineralized veins that strike onto the Golden Ivan property.

Figure 1 – Golden Ivan as noted in Maps above is located in the heart of Golden Triangle & Close to Stewart

“Golden Ivan is a great acquisition for Chilean. The recent news from Ascot Resources regarding their now financed plans to build the Premier mine within a few kilometres of our property is certainly a positive one for all property owners in the Southern part of the Triangle. Geographically Golden Ivan’s location between StrikePoint’s Silverado project to the south and Scottie Resources to the North on a under explored and undrilled land package is certainly very interesting to us on a geological basis. The recent Geophysical work done by the Optionor makes us anxious to get in their next summer and drill those three Porphyry looking targets.” Commented Terry Lynch Power Nickel CEO.

Future Exploration

The company intends to focus future exploration efforts to determine the potential causative source intrusions of the mineralization observed across the property, and surrounding areas. The initial phase of exploration is anticipated to include systematic geological and structural and alteration mapping, as well as geochemical sampling across the property to determine any local areas of anomalism. This would be followed by ground-based geophysics to confirm local structural trends prior to proceeding with an initial drill program in the summer/fall of 2021.

Projects in Chile

Chile’s prolific Atacama iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) belt hosts a number of significant copper-gold deposits, including Mantos Blancos, Manto Verde and Candelaria. The Candelaria deposit, owned by Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), has produced 470 Mt at 0.95 percent copper, 0.22 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 3.1 g/t silver. It holds the title as the world’s second-largest iron-oxide-copper-gold deposit.

Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN) wholly owned 5,600 hectare Tierra de Oro and 4,300 hectare Zulema projects are located within the belt. Zulema is located just 30 kilometers from the Candelaria deposit, with which it shares similar geography.

Previous exploration data generated by both the company and other historic operators have been compiled and 8,660 training points were subjected to evaluation by Windfall’s propriety CARDS AI model. CARDS uses data mining techniques to analyze compiled exploration data and to identify areas target zones with high statistical similarity to known “signatures” of areas of copper, gold and silver mineralization (Figures 3 and 4 below). A total of thirteen (13) prospective target zones were identified by the prediction analysis, of which the company has elected to drill test two of the zones.

  • The ‘Chanchero’ Zone has previously been identified as being prospective for copper porphyry style mineralization and remains untested. The area comprises a 0.75 square kilometres zone of argillic and quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration hosted by augite-hornblende diorite to granodiorite with roof pendants of hornblende monzonite. A significant colour anomaly is also evident. The area was surveyed by 3-D Induced Polarization (IP) methods in 2008 and generated a chargeability anomaly greater than 50MV/V at its core which is open at depth. The area is to be the focus of four (4) core holes that are proposed to intersect the chargeability anomaly longitudinally and at depth.

Figure 1: Locations of 4 Proposed drill holes at the Chanchero target, relative to the outline/projected shape of the greater at than 50MV/V chargeability anomaly as defined by the 2008 3-D Induced Polarization survey.
  • The ‘Iron Skarn’ zone is an AI generated target Gold anomaly which occurs along a pronounced structure and is located along strike from existing shallow artisanal gold workings. A single core hole is to be orientated to intersect the structure at depth below the projected level of the adjacent historical workings.

The Phase 1 program is to consist of 1,500 meters of core drilling is expected to be completed by mid December (2020) and assays are expected to be received in mid to late January (2021).

In addition to the drilling program, the company intends to complete a systematic sampling program over the remaining target areas identified by the AI analysis. Limited ground truth sampling on three of the AI targets produced sample results including 10.32 and 5.79 grams per tonnes gold at the Cobalt zone, and another series of nine (9) samples that graded between 0.77 percent to 3.23 percent Copper. In addition to wider surface sampling in areas where no surface indications are visible the company plans to conduct localized IP.

Figure 2: Tierra De Oro property CARDS target model-A for Copper anomalism

Figure 3: Tierra De Oro property CARDS target model-A for Gold anomalism

Figure 4: Chanchero 3D IP anomalism

“We were excited to commence drilling on TDO. In particular we believe the AI guidance will focus our search and enhance our odds of drilling success. Chanchero the large IP anomaly was home of the Chanchero Gold Rush in Chile in the early 1900s and we believe it is possible the large IP anomaly could be the causative source of that mineralization. It’s the type of drill hole Junior Miners dream about. We have de-risked it as much as we can and now we await the results of the Assays which we would expect towards the end of January,” commented Terry Lynch, Chilean Metals’ CEO.

All three of the company’s projects benefit significantly from exceptional infrastructure and access. Chilean Metals’ management team brings decades of experience and an extensive track record of success in mining exploration and resource development. The company plans to leverage technological innovation as well as C$3 million in completed financing to further develop its diverse portfolio of assets.

Management Team

Peter Kent — Chairman

Formerly with the TecSyn Group of Companies, at which he was Vice President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Peter brings over 25 years of business experience regarding complex business and legal affairs. In addition to his time at Tecsyn, Peter was also a corporate commercial lawyer at Bassel Sullivan, a Toronto-based boutique law firm.

Terry Lynch — CEO

Terry Lynch graduated in 1981 from St. Francis Xavier University with a joint honours degree in Economics and BBA. Prior to becoming a director with International PBX Ventures in 2012, Lynch had been CEO of privately held Nevada-focused Relief Gold. He also had been a director and later CEO of TSX-listed Firstgold Corp. He assumed the CEO position after the company had run into financial difficulty bringing its Relief Canyon mine into production. He arranged a sale of 51 percent of the company for a total capital injection of $26.5 million from Northwest Non-Ferrous Metals, one of China’s largest mining engineering and consulting groups.

From 2005 to 2008, Lynch was a partner with Kingsmill Capital Partners, a financial advisory firm specializing in advising public and private early stage growth companies. Prior to joining Kingsmill Capital, he spent 15 years operating startup companies in industrial products, oil and gas and media. Mr Lynch is currently a director and co-founder of Cardiol Therapeutics.

Greg McKenzie — Director

Greg McKenzie is a senior investment banker with 20 years of experience in financing, M&A, financial advisory, valuation and strategic advice primarily to mid-cap companies. His transactions are valued in excess of $18 billion. McKenzie has worked in New York and Toronto and has held positions with Morgan Stanley, CIBC World Markets, Haywood Securities and Salman Partners. While at these firms, Greg advised management and boards of companies in various sectors including: metals and mining, industrials, consumer products, technology and healthcare. McKenzie was also called to the bar in New York and Ontario and practiced law with a leading Canadian securities and M&A law firm.

Ximena Perez — Managing Director of Chile

Ximena Perez has 13 years of experience in Chile as an exploration and production geologist, the first five years of which she spent as a production geologist in underground mining in Cu. She developed a career as an Exploration Geologist with extensive experience in drilling program supervision, data management and geological modeling. She participated in the exploration for the expansion of Skarn Las Cenizas (Cu-Ag), Talcuna (stratabound and veins Cu-Au), Punitaqui (stratabound and veins Cu-Ag-Au) and Dayton (epithermal of Au), in the latter two as Chief Exploration Geologist.

Perez has experience in exploration consultancies for medium-sized mining, as well as independent work in resource inventories. She has served as Exploration Geologist for Chilean Metals Inc., and since 2018 she has been Managing Director Chile in the company.

Les Mallard — Director

Les Mallard is a graduate from The University of Prince Edward Island with a BA in Economics. He has spent over 30 years in the Canadian Produce Industry employed in various capacities with Chiquita Canada and Chiquita Brands North America. After retiring from Chiquita in 2017, he started Mallard Produce Solutions, a produce consulting company focused on providing North American and Latin American clients with business solutions to expand their market potential. Les is also on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Produce Marketing Association and Hydroponic Life.

Power Nickel to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Power Nickel Invites Individual and Institutional Investors As Well as Advisors and Analysts, To Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Power Nickel Follows Up High Grade Results at Nisk with New Fully Funded 5000 M Drill Program

Power Nickel Follows Up High Grade Results at Nisk with New Fully Funded 5000 M Drill Program

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCBB:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce that a follow-up drill program has been authorized to take place as quickly as permits and a diamond drill rig can be obtained with the expectation that a 5000-meter program can commence later in Q2 after breakup

Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch commented, "The results we have obtained from our current round as identified in the table below when combined with the historical NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate are very encouraging. In a world that has woken up to a serious shortage of High-Grade Nickel Sulphate projects we are confident the Nisk project has great potential to play a significant role in providing Class 1 Nickel in the most Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") friendly way to Battery makers in North America and beyond."

Power Nickel Continues Extension of Mineralization with High Grade Results at Nisk

Power Nickel Continues Extension of Mineralization with High Grade Results at Nisk

PN-21-003A - 27.4 Metres 0.94% Ni, 0.63% Cu, 0.06% Co, 0.72gPd, 0.10g Pt

PN-21-002 - 8.4 Metres 1.45% 0.40% Cu, 0.10% Co, 1.21gPd, 0.45g Pt

Power Nickel Starts 4000 Metre Drilling Program

Power Nickel Starts 4000 Metre Drilling Program

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCBB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its Nisk Project. As previously noted the Company has used a new 3D geological model to generate the targets for this exploration program. The 3D geological model developed by 3DGeo-Solution Inc. ("3DGS") identified a prospective set of targets that the Company feels will give the best potential to expand the Nisk historical deposit

The resource estimates at the Nisk project are of historic nature and the Company's geology team has not completed sufficient work to confirm a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource. Therefore, caution is appropriate since these historic estimates cannot, and should not be relied on. For merely informational purposes see Table 1.

Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce that it has received and approved a 3D Litho-Structural Report on the Nisk project in James Bay from 3DGeo-Solution Inc. ("3DGS"), an expert in 3D modeling and Mineral Resource Estimation. The report identified a prospective set of targets that is felt will give the best potential to expand the Nisk historical deposit

The resource estimates at the Nisk project are of historic nature and the Company's geology team has not completed sufficient work to confirm a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource. Therefore, caution is appropriate since these historic estimates cannot, and should not be relied on. For merely informational purposes see Table 1.

VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") has completed its helium & natural gas gathering system pipeline ("Internal Pipeline"), adding 7 miles to the now 14-mile-long project, while increasing capacity from 50 to 100 wells.

VVC also confirms that it has connected another helium and natural gas well ("Wells"), the Durler 2-21 well to the Internal Pipeline. Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Durler 2-21 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Construction on All Season Access Road for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Construction on All Season Access Road for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced construction on an all-season access road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Maybrun Mine Road turnoff is the primary access to the Kenbridge Nickel Project. There is a 13.1 km brush road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project from the Maybrun staging area. Tartisan has received the necessary work permit from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to conduct the road maintenance and all necessary upgrades, including brushing, ditching, graveling and installing culverts.

Underground Inspection of Eagle Vein Does Not Disappoint

Underground Inspection of Eagle Vein Does Not Disappoint

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

EV Nickel Receives Exploration Permit for Phase 3 Drilling and Initiates Surface Sampling in Carman-Langmuir Area

EV Nickel Receives Exploration Permit for Phase 3 Drilling and Initiates Surface Sampling in Carman-Langmuir Area

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • EVNi has received the exploration permit to start drilling in the Carman-Langmuir area, from Ontario's Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry
  • Historic exploration has identified large dunitic bodies with elevated nickel contents
  • Many of the units are exposed in outcrop and EVNi will initiate sampling this week
  • After the updated surface sampling, EVNi plans to be drilling the area this summer

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") continues to target the large-scale nickel potential of its Carman-Langmuir Zone located in Carman and Langmuir Townships, approximately 30 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario (for further detail, please see May 17, 2022 news release

Baselode Energy

Baselode Announces Scholarship for Indigenous Students in Partnership with YMP Scholarship Fund

Baselode Energy Corp. (" Baselode " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund it has renewed its Indigenous Mining Scholarship for 2022. Baselode will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to an Indigenous student leader enrolled in a Canadian post-secondary institution looking to pursue a career in the mining industry who has demonstrated academic success and a commitment to preserving Indigenous languages and culture.

"Baselode is very proud to support Canada's Indigenous youth pursuing academic studies in the mining and exploration sector with our scholarship contribution. This scholarship presents an opportunity for an individual to benefit directly from Canada's mining sector, which has a history of supporting Indigenous communities and partnering together for mutual benefits. We are pleased to know that this scholarship will benefit the recipient's educational growth and development," said James Sykes , CEO and President of Baselode Energy Corp.

Copper Fox Announces Results of Airborne Geophysical Survey for Mineral Mountain Copper Project

Copper Fox Announces Results of Airborne Geophysical Survey for Mineral Mountain Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce results of the high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain copper project located approximately 15 miles east of Florence, Arizona.

The airborne data maps the geophysical characteristics related to the distribution and concentrations of magnetic minerals and radioactive elements within the project area. The magnetic and radiometric data provides a geophysical/geochemical framework to compliment the mapping lithology, structure, and alteration for the project. The highlights of the airborne survey and ongoing compilation of data are set out below:

