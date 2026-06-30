CEO Interview: Inside Glenstar Minerals' Critical Minerals Strategy in Nevada

SmallCaps Daily Sits Down with CEO Dave Ryan and Geologist Bob Marvin to Discuss Green Monster, Wild Horse, and Glenstar's Exploration Plans

Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR,OTC:GSTRF) (OTCQB: GSTRF) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") is advancing two Nevada-based exploration projects targeting critical minerals tied to rising demand across defense, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and domestic supply chains. SmallCaps Daily sat down with CEO Dave Ryan and consulting Geologist Bob Marvin to discuss the Company's Green Monster and Wild Horse projects, recent exploration activity, and plans for the next phase of growth.

While Green Monster continues to build on the momentum created by its discovery hole, Wild Horse is emerging as a promising second exploration story, with early drilling and surface work highlighting the potential for multiple critical minerals across the property.

To read the full article, visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/ceo-interview-dave-ryan-discusses-glenstar-minerals-next-phase

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of advanced electronics, energy storage systems, and other critical technologies supporting the global energy transition. Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the USA: symbol "GSTRF".

For more information, please visit https://glenstar.ca.

Contact Information

SmallCapsDaily

info@smallcapsdaily.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303393

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