Century Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Century Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century', NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, as follows:

  • Chad Cowan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics, will participate in the "State of the Art in Cell Therapy" panel discussion at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

  • Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics, and Dr. Cowan will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors page of Century's website at www.centurytx.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days.

About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's therapies are derived from its IPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-Evasion™. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics
Douglas Carr
Senior Vice President, Finance
investor.relations@centurytx.com

JPA Health
Sarah McCabe
smccabe@jpa.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Century Therapeutics Inc.IPSCNASDAQ:IPSCLife Science Investing
IPSC
The Conversation (0)
Century Therapeutics Inc.

Century Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Evotec Reports Q1 2024 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Evotec Reports Q1 2024 Results and Provides Corporate Update

CHALLENGING Q1 WITH SOFTNESS MAINLY IN TRANSACTIONAL/DEVELOPMENT SHARED R&D BUSINESS AGAINST A STRONG COMPARABLE QUARTER STRONG START WITH JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS IN Q1 2024 POSITIVE MOMENTUM IN SHARED R&D DISCOVERY CLOSED SALES POINT TO RECOVERY OF REVENUES TOWARDS END OF THE YEAR RESET FOR... Keep Reading...
CENTOGENE and Evotec Discover Promising New Molecule to Treat Gaucher Disease

CENTOGENE and Evotec Discover Promising New Molecule to Treat Gaucher Disease

CENTOGENE to receive license fee providing Evotec with R&D license to complete next phase of pre-clinical research Companies amend existing drug discovery partnership for Evotec to lead continued development. Upon Evotec exercising its option, CENTOGENE to receive an option exercise fee and... Keep Reading...
Bayer and Evotec Collaborate to Advance Precision Cardiology

Bayer and Evotec Collaborate to Advance Precision Cardiology

BAYER AND EVOTEC UPDATE FOCUS OF THEIR COLLABORATION TO CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASESSTRATEGIC ALLIANCE LEVERAGES HUMAN INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELL DISEASE MODELLING FOR IDENTIFICATION OF NOVEL TARGETSJOINT EFFORT AIMS TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE THERAPIES IN PRECISION CARDIOLOGYBayer and the German-based... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Discovers New Tollu Copper Mineralisation

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

Related News

copper investing

Diamond Drilling Discovers New Tollu Copper Mineralisation

gold investing

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

gold investing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Copper Investing

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Silver Investing

Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Canada, India Close to Resuming Uranium Trade After Diplomatic Freeze