Century Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Announced iPSC derived beta islet cell program for Type 1 diabetes (T1D); Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies expected to initiate by year-end 2025; IND submission planned in 2026
  • CNTY-308 advancing through IND-enabling studies to support planned clinical study initiation in 2026
  • Estimated cash runway into 4Q 2027

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century', NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

"Today we announced our iPSC derived beta islet program for T1D. We have generated a compelling preclinical data package that underscores the tremendous opportunity to potentially deliver a functional cure for T1D. We are moving with urgency and anticipate initiating IND-enabling studies by the end of 2025, with a projected IND submission as early as 2026. In parallel, we continue to advance CNTY-308 with plans to enter the clinic next year, supported by a strong and growing body of evidence from autologous CD19 CAR-T experience in autoimmune diseases," said Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics. "Our priority remains on developing innovative therapies for high-impact areas. Consequently, we are focusing our resources and expertise on these two programs. With our iPSC Cell Foundry, Allo-Evasion™ 5.0 technology, and manufacturing know-how, we believe Century is uniquely positioned to deliver potentially curative cell therapies, and we are eager to advance our lead programs into the clinic as soon as possible."

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

  • Announced lead beta islet program, CNTY-813, for Type 1 diabetes: Today, Century announced its lead iPSC derived beta islet program for T1D. The company is leveraging its deep expertise in selective iPSC differentiation to advance this program, engineered with Allo-Evasion™ 5.0, toward clinical evaluation subject to regulatory clearance. Century has generated in vitro and in vivo data sets that validate a potentially best-in-class profile: rapid and sustained glucose control without the need for chronic immune suppression along with a scalable platform. Based on the company's current timelines and expectations, the company is poised to move CNTY-813 into IND-enabling studies by the end of 2025 and anticipates submitting an IND as early as 2026.
  • CNTY-308 advancing through IND-enabling studies as a potential treatment for B-cell-mediated diseases: Century continues to make progress in IND-enabling studies with CNTY-308, a CD19-targeted CD4+/CD8+ ab CAR-iT cell therapy functionally comparable to primary T cells and engineered with Allo-Evasion™ 5.0. CNTY-308 is being developed as a potential treatment for B-cell-mediated diseases. Following successful completion of these IND-enabling studies, and the receipt of requisite regulatory approval, Century expects to initiate clinical studies in 2026.
  • Pursuing clinical advancement of CNTY-101 in CARAMEL IST with initial clinical data expected in December: Today, Century announced that CNTY-101 clinical development activities will continue in CARAMEL, a Phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored trial (IST) led by Professors Georg Schett and Andreas Mackensen and sponsored by the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. As of November 12, 2025, three B-cell-mediated autoimmune disease patients were treated in this IST. Initial clinical data from CARAMEL is expected to be presented by the trial investigators at the 14 th Annual BMT & Cell Therapy Workshop on December 5, 2025. As part of the company's clinical development re-prioritization efforts, Century will be discontinuing its company-sponsored CALiPSO-1 trial in which five patients have been treated with a favorable safety profile with no DLTs, no CRS >grade 2, and no ICANS. In addition, the limited but emerging clinical data suggests encouraging clinical activity in refractory patient populations.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $132.7 million as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $220.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The company estimates its cash, cash equivalents, and investments will support operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.
  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $27.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to a reduction of personnel and manufacturing costs, offset by an increase in research and laboratory costs to progress clinical trials and preclinical programs.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to a gain on lease modification of $1.4 million.
  • Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $34.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $31.2 million for the same period in 2024.

About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's therapies are derived from its IPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-Evasion™. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Century Therapeutics, Inc
Condensed Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
September 30, December 31,
Assets 2025 2024
Current Assets: $ $
Cash and cash equivalents 55,515 58,441
Short-term investments 77,234 130,851
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,960 4,759
Total current assets 137,709 194,051
Property and equipment, net 53,715 62,141
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,566 28,706
Restricted Cash 2,314 2,772
Long-term investments - 30,818
Intangible assets 34,200 34,200
Other long-term assets 213 528
Total assets $ 244,717 $ 353,216
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 2,617 $ 3,075
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,071 17,543
Contingent consideration liability, short term 8,338 -
Deferred revenue, current - 109,164
Total current liabilities 22,026 129,782
Operating lease liability, noncurrent 41,185 48,960
Contingent consideration liability, long term 784 8,738
Deferred tax liability 4,374 4,374
Total liabilities 68,369 191,854
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - -
Common stock 9 9
Additional paid-in capital 949,015 943,366
Accumulated deficit (772,740) (782,337)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 64 324
Total stockholders' equity 176,348 161,362
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 244,717 $ 353,216


Century Therapeutics, Inc
Condensed consolidated statements of operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Collaboration Revenue $ - $ 791 $ 109,164 $ 2,416
Operating Expenses
Research and development 22,526 27,228 75,972 77,869
General and administrative 6,835 8,352 23,047 25,400
Impairment of long-lived assets 6,763 - 6,763 -
Total operating expenses 36,124 35,580 105,782 103,269
Income (loss) from operations (36,124) (34,789) 3,382 (100,853)
Interest income 1,605 3,305 6,037 10,126
Other income, net 97 250 172 248
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (34,422) (31,234) 9,591 (90,479)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes - 8 - (14)
Net income (loss) $ (34,422) $ (31,226) $ 9,591 $ (90,493)
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (19) 1,075 (260) 622
Foreign currency translation adjustment gain (loss) - (8) - 28
Comprehensive income (loss) $ (34,441) $ (30,159) $ 9,331 $ (89,843)
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic 		(0.40) (0.37) 0.11 (1.18)
Net income (loss) per common share
Diluted 		(0.40) (0.37) 0.11 (1.18)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic 		86,464,066 84,704,352 86,312,863 76,394,266
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Diluted 		86,464,066 84,704,352 86,390,294 76,394,266



