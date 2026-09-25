Cencora Elects Robert E. Sanchez to Its Board of Directors

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Robert E. Sanchez as a new independent director, effective October 1, 2026.

Mr. Sanchez is the Executive Chair of Ryder System, Inc., where he previously served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer until his retirement in March 2026. Prior to being appointed CEO in 2013, Mr. Sanchez spent two decades with Ryder serving in roles of increasing responsibility including President and Chief Operating Officer, President of Global Fleet Management Solutions and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Robert's experience as a public-company CEO, including his deep understanding of logistics and supply chains, will complement the Board's skill set as we support Cencora's pharmaceutical-centric strategy. His appointment reflects the Board's ongoing commitment to leaders whose perspectives will further the company's growth ambitions," said Mark Durcan, Chair of Cencora's Board of Directors.

"Throughout his career at Ryder, Mr. Sanchez has shaped a thoughtful approach to strategy, execution and long-term value creation. His breadth of experience across operations, finance and technology will add valuable insight as we advance Cencora's priorities and drive sustained growth," said Robert P. Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora.

Mr. Sanchez currently serves on the Board of Directors of Texas Instruments and as a Trustee of the University of Miami. Mr. Sanchez holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Miami.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #16 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.cencora.com

Melissa O'Brien
Vice President, Investor Relations
melissa.obrien@cencora.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CORNYSE:COR
COR
The Conversation (0)
Notice of Second Court Hearing

Notice of Second Court Hearing

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF; OTCQB: CYGGF) (Cygnus or the Company) provides the following update in relation to the proposed transaction under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM: CAML) (CAML) will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the July 22nd & 23rd Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE Select companies... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the July 22nd & 23rd Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE Select companies... Keep Reading...

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the July 22nd & 23rd Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE Select companies... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 22nd & 23rd, 2026.Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Related News

copper investing

Michael Burry Ignores AI Buzz, Bets on Copper

energy investing

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

precious metals investing

Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

precious metals investing

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate