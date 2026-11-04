Cencora Announces New Organizational and Reporting Structure to Enhance Visibility and Focus

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today announced that it is realigning its corporate and reporting structure to strengthen execution and visibility.
"Over the last two years, Cencora has taken significant steps to advance our strategy through investments to further our leadership in specialty and enhance our service to our customers and partners. Our realigned organizational structure reflects our focus on ensuring Cencora is uniquely positioned as a leader in supporting pharmaceutical innovation," said Robert P. Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora. "The updated reporting structure will also give our shareholders a clearer view of our progress against our strategic priorities and how we are creating sustainable, long-term value across our enterprise."
To better support its specialty provider and manufacturer partners and capitalize on the strength of its end-to-end specialty solutions, Cencora is bringing together its specialty businesses under one leader, Richard Tremonte. These businesses will be reported under the Specialty Pharmaceutical and Provider Services segment and consist of:
- Specialty distribution and GPO services supporting access and contracting to thousands of community-based specialists across the U.S.
- Oncology and retina MSO platforms providing administrative, clinical trial and research and data and analytics services to physicians.
- Global specialty logistics supporting clinical trials and complex therapy distribution with 140 logistics sites across over 50 countries.
- Multinational third-party logistics (3PL) supporting 23 million lines across 15 countries in North America and Europe.
- Commercialization services providing hub-and-spoke solutions in Canada and global pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and market access solutions.
Cencora's remaining U.S. businesses and its smaller European wholesale pharmaceutical distribution business will be organized under the Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services segment. To continue leveraging its scale and supply chain efficiency while recognizing the distinct needs of its customers, Cencora's remaining U.S. businesses will be organized under the following verticals:
- Health Systems, led by Matthew Glucksmann: Providing comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of leading hospitals, health systems and government facilities including:
- Integrated model for wholesale and specialty distribution
- Holistic health system pharmacy support services, including specialty GPO services; and
- Unit-dose repackaging
- Retail Pharmacy and Alternate Care, led by Tim Cernohous: Serving pharmacies at the heart of community health and ensuring patient access to pharmaceuticals.
Cencora's European wholesale pharmaceutical distribution business will be led by Juan Guerra.
Cencora is providing a recast of the Company's unaudited summary segment financial information for fiscal 2025 and 2026 in a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Cencora
Cencora is a global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products and solutions. Our worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #16 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue.
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Bennett S. Murphy
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Productivity
Bennett.Murphy@cencora.com