Celestica to Host 2026 Investor and Analyst Day on October 27, 2026

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)(TSX: CLS)("Celestica" or the "Company") will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
The event will include a virtual presentation, in conjunction with the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results conference call, followed by an in-person Lunch Forum during the afternoon.
Details for the webcast of the virtual presentation and Celestica's third quarter 2026 financial results conference call will follow in a subsequent press release.
2026 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum
Celestica's 2026 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum is an in-person event and will be held in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. During the session, Chair of the Board and CEO Rob Mionis, and a panel of Celestica's executive leadership will be available to answer questions from the institutional investor community.
Attendance to the Lunch Forum is open exclusively to institutional investors and sell-side research analysts, and those who wish to attend this event are invited to express their interest at the following registration link.
Space for the event is limited, and attendance is subject to availability.
Contact
Celestica Investor Relations
clsir@Celestica.com
Celestica Investor Relations Events
events@ir.Celestica.com