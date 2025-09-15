Celestica to Hold Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and 2025 Investor and Analyst Day

Celestica Inc. (TSX and NYSE: CLS) will hold its third quarter 2025 financial results conference call and 2025 Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET.

Financial results will be released after market close on Monday, October 27, 2025.

During the conference call, Celestica's management will provide an update on its business operations, strategic priorities, growth opportunities and its financial outlook.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link .

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com .

2025 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum

Following the morning conference call, Celestica will host its 2025 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum. This will be an in-person event held in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, where a panel of Celestica's management will be available to answer questions from the institutional investor community.

This event is open to research analysts and institutional investors. Please note that space is limited, and attendance is subject to availability.

Institutional investors and research analysts who wish to attend are invited to express their interest here .

Contact
Celestica Investor Relations
clsir@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations Events
events@ir.celestica.com


