Celebrating 20 years of Kiva and PayPal working together to support entrepreneurs worldwide

PayPal's partnership with Kiva has shown how technology can expand access to opportunity by making it easier for people to support entrepreneurs around the world.
PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Kiva announced today that they have renewed their more than 20 years of partnership for an additional five years. PayPal powers all of the lending activity on Kiva, and ensures that 100% of every dollar lent goes to fund loans to entrepreneurs around the world. Kiva is a crowdfunding nonprofit that enables anyone with $25 to lend to a small business in over 80 countries.
"This renewal is about the future as much as it is about the past," said Vishal Ghotge, CEO of Kiva. "The entrepreneurs and small business owners in our global community are building real businesses, creating jobs, and strengthening their communities. And the more than two million people who lend to them through the technology PayPal unlocks for Kiva.org are proof that generosity travels further than most of us think. PayPal's commitment helps make sure both sides of that keep going long into the future."
With PayPal's support, 2 million people have made a loan on Kiva, powering more than 9 million loan transactions, and resulting in more than $2.6 billion in loans to entrepreneurs across more than 100 countries. Today, a loan is made on Kiva every 6 seconds, with roughly $18.2K lent every hour.
"Few relationships last 20 years. Fewer still get better with time," says Amy Bonitatibus, Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer at PayPal. "Kiva has shown that a small loan can have a big impact. PayPal is continuing to support the communities we serve by providing access to the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy."
"It's easy to make a difference in someone's life through Kiva," says Janae from Missouri, a lender on Kiva. "I'm constantly blown away by the impact we can create for others."
These loans have supported individuals like Kiran, a student who grew up in Nepal watching her mother work to give her a better future. When she needed funding for higher education, a traditional loan was out of reach. Resulting from a Kiva loan, Kiran is now not just building her own path — she is thinking about how to open those same doors for others.
"I realized it is not a lack of skills that holds many people back, but a lack of opportunity. It's so amazing that a microloan can change people and help them on their life journey," Kiran said.
As part of its 2025 Global Impact Report, PayPal announced a new 2030 goal to support 25 million people and small businesses with the resources, skills, and training they need to thrive in the digital economy. Kiva's global network of entrepreneurs and small business owners is part of that commitment, alongside the global network of lenders whose generosity helps fuel these entrepreneurs' success.
About PayPal
Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.
About Kiva
Kiva is a global nonprofit founded in 2005 with a mission to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive. Through Kiva.org, anyone can lend as little as $25 to support entrepreneurs across the globe. To date, more than 2 million people have contributed to over $2.6 billion in loans in more than 100 countries, with a 96% repayment rate. Learn more at kiva.org.
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Julia Tisdal, The Sway Effect
Email: julia.tisdal@theswayeffect.com
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SOURCE Kiva