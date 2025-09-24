CBC Story Highlights Opportunities for First Tellurium/PyroDelta Innovation to Improve Heavy Payload Drone Range

CBC Story Highlights Opportunities for First Tellurium/PyroDelta Innovation to Improve Heavy Payload Drone Range



Canadian Armed Forces are ramping up efforts for drone innovation through Innovative Solutions Canada.

Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - Sept 24, 2025 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that a recent story by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has highlighted the growing importance of drone innovation for the Canadian Armed Forces. Senior CBC reporter Evan Dyer noted that Transport Canada has been ahead of most national regulators in recognizing the potential of the industry, creating conditions permissive enough to allow drone use to flourish.

"This could prove significant for the advancements our subsidiary PyroDelta Energy is making to increase drone range and efficiency," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "As reported last week , we have successfully tested thermoelectric modules that can extend the range of high payload drones powered by combustion engines."

With the R&D and testing phases complete, PyroDelta is now presenting the device to manufacturers that supply high payload drones to both industry and North American defense departments.

Dyer noted that Canada is drawing on rapid advancements made by Ukraine and Russia. The Canadian Armed Forces watched the Ukraine conflict transform from what was largely an artillery war just 18 months ago into a "…contest between buzzing machines and the operators who guide them."

Dyer added, "The Canadian Forces would like to capture some of that same innovative energy (demonstrated by Ukraine), and to that end have issued a series of "challenges" to Canadian drone makers through the program Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC)."

"It's revolutionizing a part of the battle space," said Royal Canadian Air Force Lt.-Col. Chris Labbé, who heads the forces' Joint Counter Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Office. "You'll see different scholars or analysts talk now about the 'air littoral' — really the space between the ground and 1,000 metres in the air, maybe above that."

He says a current interest is in the area of mid-sized aerial drones, weighing hundreds of kilograms, that can evacuate a casualty on a stretcher or supply forward troops from rear areas.

"This is a key reason we are focusing on making these high payload drones more efficient," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "While we can improve the range of smaller drones, and we're certainly exploring those opportunities, we see a much bigger market opportunity with the larger units."

Docherty noted that, "Following the September 18 news, we've had new requests to exercise warrants and options. "We're very pleased to see the interest and support," said Docherty.

The Company also reports that it has engaged Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), of 474 Main St, Penticton, BC ("Hillside"), to provide marketing and distribution services for an initial period commencing September 22, 2025 and ending September 26, 202 5 .  Hillside is a marketing firm and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Hillside will provide digital marketing services, including SEO (search engine optimization), e-mail and social media channels, as well as content creation including ad copy & content writing as well as video & ad creation, to increase corporate awareness.  The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $20,000 plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the Company.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.





First Tellurium Corp, formerly Deer Horn Capital Inc is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is engaged in developing Canada's tellurium-silver-gold mine at the Deer Horn Property in British Columbia and other mineralized zones that contain tungsten, copper, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. It provides minerals vital to the solar power industry and new, emerging technological applications related to the advancement of clean energy and the reduction of fossil fuel consumption.

