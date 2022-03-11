The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 and is to be paid on April 26, 2022 . About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna ...

