The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 and is to be paid on April 26, 2022 . About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 and is to be paid on April 26, 2022 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

cell phone with stock information and a digital map

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Black Iron Takes the Lead

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,254.95 in the early morning last Friday (February 4). It closed the five day period at 21,270.35.

The index was on track for its best weekly performance since December as energy stocks gained and oil prices hit seven year highs on the back of supply concerns. Looking over to other commodities, gold and silver slipped on Friday as the US dollar strengthened after a US jobs report.

Ways to Invest in Iron Ore

Ways to Invest in Iron Ore

With strength and malleability on its side, iron ore has many industrial applications and is one of the world’s most important materials. However, its main use by far is in the production of steel.

Prices for iron ore have suffered in recent years, but some investors remain optimistic about this important industrial metal. And for good reason — while much of the base metals sector suffered under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, iron ore was able to overcome downward pressure.

“The steel industry came roaring back in 2021 after bearing the brunt of the pandemic last year, taking succor from a strong revival in end-market demand and an upswing in steel prices,” states Zacks Investment Research. “Strong demand across major markets aided by higher industrial activities, still-elevated steel prices, and a sizable infrastructure investment augur well for the industry heading into 2022.”

road stretching out with 2022 written on it

Iron Outlook 2022: Prices to Face Pressure on Bearish Demand Outlook

Click here to read the previous iron outlook.

Volatility reigned in the iron ore market in 2021, with prices rallying and falling in the 12 month period.

The base metal touched a record high in May at over US$220 per tonne, but declined to an 18 month low of US$84.50 in November. Sluggish demand in China paired with rising supply boosted volatility in prices.

As the new year begins, the Investing News Network (INN) is looking back at the main trends in the space in 2021 and what the iron outlook is for 2022. Here's what experts had to say.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 - $1.15 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX:LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021 and is to be paid on January 26, 2022 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") has declared a dividend payable on December 23, 2021. The Corporation's portion is U.S. $37,750,000 or about CDN. $47.9 million.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

Financial Performance

