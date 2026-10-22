CASCADES CONGRATULATES THE NEW MEMBERS OF THE MINISTERIAL CABINET

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF) extends its sincere congratulations to the ministers sworn in as members of the Government of Quebec. The Company looks forward to working closely with the new government in the months ahead, as Quebec rethinks its economy and reviews its manufacturing strategy to provide local businesses with the means to invest, innovate, and grow.
"On behalf of everyone at Cascades, I would like to warmly congratulate the members of the ministerial cabinet who are joining the Government," said Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades. "After 60 years at the heart of the manufacturing sector and with nearly 4,000 employees in Quebec, we have a deep understanding of the challenges manufacturers face. We are eager to share our expertise with the new ministers to help establish a truly ambitious and forward-looking manufacturing strategy for Quebec."
To support Quebec's manufacturing sector, Cascades believes that an industrial strategy should be built on four key pillars: access to competitive, predictable, and available energy to enable businesses to modernize their facilities, increase productivity, and continue their sustainability journey; streamlined government programs that are simpler and better aligned with market realities; preserving manufacturers' ability to recruit the workforce they need, particularly if immigration targets are reduced; and maintaining a stable and predictable business environment in the face of trade and tariff-related pressures.
"Cascades firmly believes in the future of Quebec, and our recent investments are proof of that commitment," concluded Hugues Simon. "The new government has an opportunity to bring together Quebec's leading manufacturers around a shared vision. We encourage it to quickly establish a working group to accelerate investment, strengthen our competitiveness, and support the prosperity of all regions. It is a dialogue we are ready to begin today."
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
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SOURCE Cascades Inc.