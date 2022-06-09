Life Science NewsInvesting News

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement (the "ATM Agreement") with Canaccord Genuity LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the "Sales Agents") for an at-the-market offering program (the "ATM Program").

The ATM Agreement will allow the Company to offer and sell up to US$50 million of common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") under the ATM Program. The Offered Shares may be offered and sold by the Company to the public from time to time, through the sales agents. The Offered Shares sold under the ATM Program, if any, will be sold by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") or any other trading markets for the common shares in the United States at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale. No Offered Shares will be offered or sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange or otherwise in Canada.

The timing and extent of the use of the ATM Program will be at the discretion of the Company and the Company has no obligation to sell any shares pursuant to the ATM Program. Accordingly, total gross proceeds from offerings under the ATM Program could be less than US$50 million. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Offered Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and March 8, 2024, unless terminated prior to such date by Cardiol or the sales agents.

The sale of the Offered Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated June 9, 2022 to the Company's Canadian final base shelf prospectus dated February 8, 2022, and the Company's United States final base shelf prospectus dated February 8, 2022 contained in the Company's registration statement Form F-10 (File No. 333-262342), as amended and effective on February 8, 2022, filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and in the United States with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As outlined in the prospectus supplement, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of any such sales under the ATM Program for working capital purposes and other general corporate purposes, including the development of CardiolRx™ and other product candidates. Current and potential investors should read the base shelf prospectus in the registration statement, and the prospectus supplement relating to the at-the-market offering and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Cardiol and the ATM Program.

A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base shelf prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained by visiting the SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained by contacting: Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th floor, New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the ATM Program and the Nasdaq has been notified of the ATM Program.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, the timing and extent of the use of the ATM Program, that Offered Shares under the ATM Program will be sold on the Nasdaq, when the ATM Program will be effective and the use of proceeds from sales made under the ATM Program. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Teri Loxam and Chris Waddick to serve as directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Teri Loxam has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and entertainment industries with diverse roles spanning strategy, investor relations, finance, and communications.Ms. Loxam joined Kira Pharmaceuticals ("Kira") in November 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she oversees finance, operations, and strategic functions for the company. Prior to joining Kira, Ms. Loxam served as Chief Financial Officer at SQZ Biotech ("SQZ") where she led the company's financial operations, investor relations and communications/public relations functions. While at SQZ, she was instrumental in helping the company raise over $200M in private and public funding, including taking the company public through an IPO on the NYSE in October 2020. Before joining SQZ, Ms. Loxam served as Sr. Vice President of Investor Relations and Global Communications at Merck. In this role, she led its investor relations and investment community interactions as well as its internal and external communications efforts globally. Prior to Merck, Ms. Loxam was Vice President, Investor Relations for IMAX Corporation, where she reshaped the entertainment company's investor strategy, helping to convert its investor base and helping the company go public in China with an IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange. Ms. Loxam also spent over a decade at Bristol-Myers Squibb in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility across Strategy, Treasury, and Investor Relations. She started her career as a marine biologist and worked at Sea World of San Diego before making a transition into business. Ms. Loxam is a member of the board of directors of Vaxcyte. She holds an MBA from the University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Victoria, B.C. Canada.

  • Third IND authorization for CardiolRx™ in cardiovascular disease
  • Study to run in parallel with Company's multi-national Phase II acute myocarditis trial, expected to commence imminently
  • CardiolRx™ is now eligible for orphan drug status in two indications

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), is pleased to announce the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a Phase II open-label pilot study designed to evaluate the tolerance and safety of CardiolRx™, a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol drug formulation, in patients with recurrent pericarditis. The study will also assess the improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™. Recurrent pericarditis is an orphan disease in the United States, thereby making CardiolRx™ eligible for orphan drug status under the FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program.

Allan L. Klein, MD, FRCP (C), FACC, FAHA, FASE, FESC, Director Center of Pericardial Diseases and Professor of Medicine, Heart and Vascular Institute, Cleveland Clinic, will serve as study Chair and provide leadership throughout the course of the trial. Dr. Klein commented, "I look forward to investigating the potential of this treatment in patients with recurrent pericarditis, a cardiovascular inflammatory disease and the most common of pericardial diseases. We look forward to evaluating whether this intervention could be a therapeutic option for those who are intolerant to current medical treatment or who require long-term administration of corticosteroids to control their disease."

  • Expanded the Phase II/III LANCER clinical trial in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), or significant CVD risk factors, who are hospitalized with COVID-19

  • Received authorization from the FDA to proceed with the Company's IND to commence a Phase II multi-national clinical trial in patients with acute myocarditis

  • Made strategic appointments to senior management team

  • Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange

  • Ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $83.9M

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), today announces its year-end 2021 update on operations following the filing of its audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at cardiolrx.com.

David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics, commented: "In 2021 Cardiol Therapeutics accomplished several important goals. We progressed novel product development, key basic research initiatives, and clinical programs focused on advancing the development of our pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulations for use as an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy in cardiovascular disease. Strategic appointments to our management team, Board of Directors, and advisory panels added invaluable industry experience and expertise. We fortified our financial position raising $98 million in gross proceeds and we listed on the Nasdaq to support our efforts to increase awareness of Cardiol within the U.S. financial community. Cardiol is now well positioned to continue pursuing its objective of developing new treatment options to improve the health and quality of life for patients living with heart disease, who are currently underserved by available therapies."

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that Cardiol's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrew Hamer, will be participating in a panel discussion entitled "New World Order for EndoCVRenal Disease" at Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit on Tuesday, March 29th, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer M. Chao to serve as a director, effective immediately. Ms. Chao has also been appointed Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Chao has over 25 years of experience in the biotech and life sciences industries focused primarily on finance and corporate strategy. She is Managing Partner of CoreStrategies Management, LLC, a company she founded in 2008 to provide transformational corporate and financial strategies to biotech/life science companies for maximizing core valuation. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Endo Pharmaceuticals and is a member of the Audit Committee and Compliance Committee. Prior to joining Endo, Ms. Chao served as Chairman of the Board of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) from October 2019 until its acquisition by Endo for approximately US $660 million in December 2020. She also served as Chair of BioSpecifics' Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee, Strategy Committee, Intellectual Property Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee from 2015 to 2020.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com . To be directly connected to the conference call, enter your information here ; the link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call, and does not require a dial-in number or operator assistance to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-0211 or international +1 786-460-7199, confirmation code: 6873379. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

  • Researchers to highlight positive results from the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial investigating atogepant (QULIPTA™) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine
  • Breadth of research underscores AbbVie's leadership and commitment to people living with migraine and their individual needs

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present data from its migraine portfolio at the 2022 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting to be held in Denver June 9-12 . A total of 29 abstracts, including two oral presentations and one late-breaker presentation, will cover a wide range of studies across ABBVie's migraine portfolio, and highlight the company's newest migraine treatment, atogepant (QULIPTA).

"As the only pharmaceutical company that offers three products that span the spectrum of migraine treatment, which include preventive therapies for chronic and episodic migraine and an acute treatment for migraine attacks, AbbVie is pleased to present new data across its migraine portfolio," said Michael Gold , M.D., therapeutic area head, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "We continue to research potential new indications that may help more people living with this debilitating disease. Presenting robust data from our migraine portfolio demonstrates our commitment to people living with migraine and our goal of preserving personhood."

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs' 43 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Adam Lenkowsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Commercialization, will answer questions about the company at 9:20 a.m. PT/12:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . Material related to the company's presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced that the Company's Compensation Committee granted 11 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 93,200 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $11.38, the closing price of Aurinia's common stock on June 3, 2022, and an aggregate of 54,300 inducement restricted stock units (RSUs). The inducement RSUs have a grant date and vesting commencement date of June 6, 2022. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years with one-third of the shares subject to the option vesting twelve months from the grant date, and the remainder vesting in twenty-four equal monthly installments thereafter.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - TPTX)

Trodelvy Also Reduced the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 59% Compared to Physicians' Choice of Chemotherapy –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today presented final data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. In a follow-up analysis from the final database lock, Trodelvy improved median progression-free survival versus physicians' choice of chemotherapy (4.8 vs. 1.7 months; HR: 0.41; p The New England Journal of Medicine , were presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Abstract #1071).

