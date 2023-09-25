Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Shareholders in an Open Letter.

Caravel Capital Investments Incorporated, a Bahamian investment firm, this morning published an open letter to all Alpha Lithium Corporation ("ALLI") shareholders outlining the reasons Shareholders should tender Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" offer of C$1.48 .

CC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Capital)

Caravel Capital states they have no agreements or understandings with Tecpetrol. Additionally, Caravel urges the ALLI board of directors to endorse Tecpetrol's revised offer, reminding them of their fiduciary obligation to protect the interests of all shareholders. Recent trading activity has demonstrated that ALLI shareholders stand to incur substantial losses if Tecpetrol's offer expires unsuccessfully.

The full text of the letter is included below and is also available on the company's website at https://www.caravelinvest.com/media .

Open Letter to Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders from Caravel Capital Investments Inc.

Dear Fellow Shareholders of Alpha Lithium Corp,

Caravel Capital is an investment fund that, collectively with its principals, owns over 4,500,000 common shares of Alpha Lithium Corp ("ALLI"). We write to you regarding Tecpetrol's current offer to acquire ALLI for C$1.48 per share in cash. We support Tecpetrol's revised C$1.48 offer, as we believe it fairly values the company. We urge all shareholders of ALLI to support Tecpetrol's revised C$1.48 offer by tendering their shares before the October 3, 2023 deadline. We believe this is the only logical conclusion shareholders of ALLI will reach after reviewing the facts of the past nine months.

ALLI has been exploring strategic alternatives for its assets, specifically its Tolillar project in Argentina , since late 2022. In the spring of 2023, ALLI's board formed a fairness committee and hired Credit Suisse to assist in the process of soliciting potential buyers of ALLI's assets or for the entire company in an outright sale. Caravel has had numerous conversations with ALLI's management, members of its board, and its financial advisors. We have also reviewed the disclosures made by ALLI and Tecpetrol since the initial hostile bid of C$1.24 was announced in May of 2023.

Here are the subsequent facts as we know them:

1) Tecpetrol has raised its initial offer to C$1.48 per share in cash. This transaction would remove future financing risks, including substantial future dilution related to advancing ALLI's assets into commercial production, given the funding gap of over C$ 700 million . Shareholders will be materially responsible for this cost.

2) ALLI and its advisors have been unable to find another buyer for ALLI's shares at superior terms than those offered by Tecpetrol, despite having had nine months to do so. Despite earlier speculation of an asset sale for Tolillar at a C$400 million price tag, the fact is that no such transaction has ever materialized. We believe an asset sale was primarily being pursued to try to deal with Canadian regulators, who would undoubtedly have scrutinized and likely blocked an outright corporate sale of ALLI to buyers in certain foreign jurisdictions, including China .

3) In the unlikely event that ALLI received a C$400 million offer for Tolillar, the distribution of these proceeds would carry its own issues aside from Ottawa's close scrutiny. The proceeds of such an asset sale to taxable Canadian shareholders were ALLI to distribute them, would largely be deemed a non-eligible dividend. Non-eligible dividends are taxed at 47%, not the capital gains rate of 26.5% that Tecpetrol's offer provides.

This would result in approximately C$1.17 per share in after-tax proceeds to shareholders, assuming the fully diluted shares outstanding of 212 million. Furthermore, we are skeptical that ALLI management would willingly distribute all or most of the proceeds from such a sale to shareholders, given their desire to continue advancing the company's Hombre Muerto project. We believe this would not be in shareholders' best interests.

Given ALLI management and its advisors' inability to produce a superior proposal over the last 180 days, as well as Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" language used in their revised offer, Caravel Capital intends to support Tecpetrol's C$1.48 offer to common shareholders. We urge ALLI's shareholders and board of directors to support Tecpetrol's revised C$1.48 per share offer.

Lastly, we encourage any concerned shareholders to contact us.

Sincerely,
Glen Gibbons , PM
Caravel Capital Investments Inc.
info@caravelinvest.com

About Caravel Capital Investments Inc.

Caravel Capital Investments Inc. is an event-driven market-neutral hedge fund based in Nassau , The Bahamas . Founded in 2016 by Glen Gibbons and Jeff Banfield , the firm prioritizes capital preservation with a commitment to liquidity and transparency. Named after the agile exploration ships used during the age of discovery, the firm maintains strict limits, small positions, and a manageable fund size to ensure quick responses to changing dynamics. The team uses innovative, leading-edge idea implementation while owning the Fund's risk tails. The managers pursue systematic and non-systematic risk reduction through frequent review of risk/reward and high liquidity, thereby providing a genuinely market-neutral result, as evidenced by the returns.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caravel-capital-urges-alpha-lithium-corporation-shareholders-tender-to-tecpetrols-best-and-final-offer-301937980.html

SOURCE Caravel Capital

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/25/c0486.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALLI:AQL
Alpha Lithium
Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI)

Alpha Lithium


Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in respect of the Company's Tolillar Salar with an effective date of August 8, 2023 (the "Resource Estimate"), on SEDAR. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com .

One week after announcing its inaugural Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after tax NPV of US$1.5 billion, Alpha increased the "indicated resource" by 70% to 3.6 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") and increased their "inferred resource" by 20% to 1.4 million tonnes of LCE. A link to the significantly improved Resource Estimate July 17, 2023, news release can be found on the Company's website www.alphalithium.com/news .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.7 billion (CDN$2.3 billion) after-tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6%
  • US$8.2 billion (CDN$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life
  • 3.7-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from over 60% of salar not yet drilled or included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). This recent PEA is an update to last month's PEA ( see July 10, 2023 news release ), which now includes additional resources identified less than one month ago ( see July 17, 2023 news release ). This PEA provides an independent, third-party economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the latest estimation of lithium resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium Significantly Increases Resource at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Significantly Increases Resource at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to report substantial increases to both indicated and inferred categories of lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") equivalent ("LCE") resources in the Tolillar Salar in Salta, Argentina. The updated resource estimate includes 3,626,000 tonnes of indicated and 1,393,000 tonnes of inferred LCE.

Alpha's latest drilling campaign resulted in a 70% increase to the "indicated resource" category and a 20% increase to the "inferred resource" category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the final NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an effective date of July 4, 2023, on SEDAR. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com .

A link to the original July 10, 2023 news release can be found on the company's website www.alphalithium.com/news .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.5 billion (CDN$2.0 billion) after tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.1%
  • US$5.3 billion (CDN$7.1 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 25-year mine life
  • 3.8-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from recently drilled wells not yet included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). The PEA provides an independent economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the lithium resources outlined in the September 2022 Resource Estimate ( see news release August 23, 2022 ).

The PEA evaluated a 25,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") commercial-scale operation to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate chemicals. Importantly, the study does not include contribution from wells drilled since mid-2022, which management believes represent meaningful, unquantified, upside potential. Alpha intends to soon incorporate drilling completed since mid-2022, and anticipates an expanded resource could potentially support a longer mine life and a second 25,000 tpa phase, for an aggregate 50,000 tpa operation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares. This acquisition results in a significant expansion of three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham, and Superb Lake North, as well as the acquisition a new property named Sydere (collectively, the "Properties"). The Properties are all located in the province of Ontario.

Allan Frame, President & CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented that, "The expansion of three of our properties comes on the heels of our Phase 1 exploration program results. We have now moved 17 projects to Phase 2 exploration and expanded three properties, in addition to the expansion of the Ear Falls project announced earlier this week. The upcoming results from our Phase 2 programs, plus pending results from Phase 1 exploration on several properties will dictate which projects will we dedicate exploration dollars to later this year and in 2024."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit from the Government of Saskatchewan to include prospecting, geological mapping and ground geophysical surveys at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake Exploration by ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium to Host Investors Update Call on September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

Beyond Lithium to Host Investors Update Call on September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

Following its recent discovery of a spodumene-bearing pegmatite zone at its 206 sq. km Ear Falls Project in Northwest Ontario and a three-day site visit of several of the company's properties by its senior technical team, management of Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") will be hosting an investors update call on Thursday September 21, 2023 at 5:00 pm EDT.

In attendance for Beyond Lithium will be Allan Frame, President & CEO, Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration and Alain Lambert, Co-Founder and Capital Markets Advisor.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW REPORTS ADDITIONAL LITHIUM ASSAYS FROM THE MACKAY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS ADDITIONAL LITHIUM ASSAYS FROM THE MACKAY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

EXPLORATION FIELDWORK UNDERWAY

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Lithium Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Zone at Ear Falls Project in Northwest Ontario

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Lithium Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Zone at Ear Falls Project in Northwest Ontario

Samples Up To 4.54% Li2O Along 3 Km Long Zone

HIGHLIGHTS 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

