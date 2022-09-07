GamingInvesting News

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its online qualifiers starting Friday, September 9th . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament will kick off its online qualifiers. Starting Friday, September 9th users who get 3 wins in the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1, reach the top 5000 in the regional ranking in the Online Qualifiers Round 2 held the following week, and reach the top 8 in Round 3 held the week after that, will advance to the Final Regional Qualifiers*.

Online Qualifiers Overview

How to Enter

Join the tournament from the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1.

*Conditions for participating apply such as being 18 years old or older (as of September 1, 2022 ). For details, please check in-app and the Dream Championship 2022 website.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p2

About Dream Championship 2022

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 18 years old and above. Originally held in 2019, this tournament was designed in response to the players desire to face off against strong opponents. The tournament uses the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Dream Championship 2022 Daily Scenario

Players can complete daily scenarios once a day during the event period. Receive fantastic rewards such as Shot-Specific Black Ball (SSR)＋5 and more by clearing the scenarios.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-online-qualifiers-begin-friday-september-9th-301617691.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bingo Blitz Teams Up with A-List Host Drew Barrymore to Reinvent the Classic Game and Celebrate that Bingo is Everywhere

Bingo Blitz ® a Playtika ® studio and the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game*, has partnered with Golden Globe-winning actress, producer, talk show host and author Drew Barrymore to kick off a brand-new era of bingo for generations to come.

Golden Globe-winning actress, producer, talk show host and author Drew Barrymore will be the newest face of Bingo Blitz, with her fabulous in-game avatar featuring alongside Blitzy!

The one-year partnership - a first of its kind in the game - will see Bingo Blitz break boundaries and reinvent itself once again by featuring the lovely Barrymore as her own in-game avatar in an eye-catching integration alongside the game's adored mascot, Blitzy ® . Throughout the "Drew BingoMore Show" event, starting today, Barrymore will greet players, offer tips and tricks, and dish out prizes in multiple in-game features.

As part of the exciting campaign, Barrymore will also be seen in Bingo Blitz commercials on live TV and across digital platforms in the US, with the star promoting the activity on her social media and participating in in-game events.

"I'm a huge gamer. I actually used to go to a Tuesday night weekly bingo game with all my friends," said Barrymore behind the scenes of the campaign shoot. "I love that it's a game that everybody around the world can play. We are looking for a collective experience and Bingo Blitz is sort of the perfect one," she continued.

Speaking of the Bingo Blitz mobile game, Barrymore also commented: "I just want to be a part of things that everybody can be a part of - I also love that it is free. To be welcomed and invited and you can come and play and be a part of something - that collective experience should be able to be had by all, so I thank Bingo Blitz for making it so accessible to everybody."

Since its launch in 2010, the reinvention of classic Bingo, and ensuring the game reaches both existing and new audiences, has always been vital to Bingo Blitz's mission. By enhancing player experiences through multiple features, events and power-ups, and taking the nostalgic game to new heights fit for a digital age, Bingo Blitz makes Bingo a game for everyone. This one-of-a-kind campaign gives players the opportunity to play Bingo in a fun and unique way, with Barrymore herself integrated inside the game.

This follows on from Bingo Blitz's partnership with Meghan Trainor earlier this year, which saw the hit singer release "All About That Game!" as a unique twist on her chart-topping single "All About That Bass." Prior to this, the game launched the catchy single "She's Bingo" in 2021, a modern reimagining of the classic "D.I.S.C.O." track, featuring well-known singers Luis Fonsi and Nicole Scherzinger.

Lior Itzhak , General Manager of Bingo Blitz, comments: "With Bingo Blitz, we are always looking to find new and unique ways to reinvent and redefine Bingo, ensuring the game is everywhere and accessible. We are so pleased to have the highly esteemed Drew Barrymore on board to help us do just that and promote this exciting message far and wide! We hope our global player community enjoys the campaign as much as we enjoyed creating it!"

Bingo Blitz is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://bingoblitz.onelink.me/789120864/dwx1cc3l .

*According to data.ai, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads from Dec 2021 Jul 2022 across iOS and Google Play.

About Bingo Blitz®

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game * , with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game for everyone. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893429/Playtika_Drew_Barrymore_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893430/Playtika_Drew_Barrymore_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314414/Playtika_Logo.jpg

This one-of-a-kind campaign gives players the opportunity to play Bingo in a fun and unique way, with Barrymore herself integrated inside the game.

Playtika Logo (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bingo-blitz-teams-up-with-a-list-host-drew-barrymore-to-reinvent-the-classic-game-and-celebrate-that-bingo-is-everywhere-301619329.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IMMORTALS INVASION POWERED BY BITSTAMP COMING TO CHICAGO

Multi-day gaming event will celebrate the Summer Finals with immersive in person and digital experiences for fans

Immortals the Great Lakes-based professional esports organization, will be bringing Immortals Invasion, the popular in-person gaming experience, to Chicago during the Summer Finals in partnership with Bitstamp the world's longest running cryptocurrency exchange and exclusive presenting partner.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kingdomverse "Freemium" Metaverse Game Ecosystem Showcase at TGS 2022

Kingdomverse, one of the first open 3D metaverses to bridge the metaverse with casual mobile games, will be attending TGS 2022 (Tokyo Game Show 2022) hosted by YGG Japan (Yield Guild Games Japan) this September. TGS has been one of the most prominent and historical game exhibitions in the world since 1996, dedicated to showcasing the best the gaming world has to offer.

Kingdomverse

YGG is a DAO that promotes blockchain-based games by providing a platform for users to invest in NFTs in virtual worlds. YGG Japan, established by YGG after its expansion into Japan , aims to lead Japanese game users to the world of "Play and Earn". YGG Japan will also support Japanese game companies in launching their blockchain games to the world. With the success of Axie Infinity, YGG enjoys great popularity with gamers and has fostered a strong and dedicated community.

Apart from participating in the event, Kingdomverse is also aiming to introduce its new "Freemium" model that will form the foundation of its metaverse and the mobile game ecosystem.

Kingdomverse is the first metaverse to combine a 3D virtual world with Real-time Strategy (RTS) and casual mobile games, bringing gamers a unique Web3 gaming experience. Its mission is to create a player-centric Web3 game ecosystem with the "Freemium" approach. Players can play Kingdomverse's mobile games for free and unlock fragmented NFTs as they play and win game tokens to mint in-game avatars that can be used in the metaverse.

While many GameFi projects currently on the market are adopting crowdfunding methods to sell NFTs collections before the game is ready to market, this model has been questioned in lieu of the crypto winter and a string of infamous crypto "rug"' projects. Its belief is that a "Freemium" model would attract gaming communities that appreciate the full experience of the game while giving them peace of mind in terms of the security and integrity of the project.

With Kingdomverse's first casual mobile game, "Defend the Kingdom", a key takeaway is that a "Free-to-Play" model has the highest success rate in activating an existing community. During its closed alpha testing period, the daily engagement time averaged 2 hours per player. In addition to the high in-game engagement rate, the closed alpha also lent considerable feedback from the players themselves, allowing the team to refine gameplay mechanics before further releases.

Between Sep 15th to 18th , the cinematic teaser and mobile game demo will be released at TGS 2022. Participants will have their first taste of the Kingdomverse experience. CEO Terence Chow and Community Lead Isaiah will be on the stage to discuss Kingdomverse's "Freemium" approach, and inspire the next generation of gamers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdomverse-freemium-metaverse-game-ecosystem-showcase-at-tgs-2022-301618682.html

SOURCE Kingdomverse

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IGT PlayDigital Grows Partnership with SKS365 Group via Expanded Content Agreement in Italy

Top-performing IGT PlayCasino titles including Cleopatra ® , The Big Easy and Cash Eruption™ deployed on Planetwin365 casino

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that IGT PlayDigital has grown its partnership with SKS365 Group through an expanded multi-year content agreement. SKS365 Group is the international sports betting and gaming operator of Planetwin365 casino and one of the largest operators in the Italian market. As part of this deal, Planetwin365 casino will leverage IGT PlayDigital's high-performing remote game server (RGS) to offer an expanded content library with exciting new PlayCasino games across the region.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Meet The Hawks: Dunwoody College of Technology's First Mascot in 80+ Years

The College Also Announces First Ever Esports Team

Dunwoody College of Technology a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces its new mascot, the Dunwoody Hawks, and the college's entrance into the highly-popular world of competitive esports.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GIST Scientists Develop Model that Adjusts Videogame Difficulty Based on Player Emotions

The novel approach will help create a better gaming experience for all types of players

Appropriately balancing a videogame's difficulty is essential to provide players with a pleasant experience. In a recent study, Korean scientists developed a novel approach for dynamic difficulty adjustment where the players' emotions are estimated using in-game data, and the difficulty level is tweaked accordingly to maximize player satisfaction. Their efforts could contribute to balancing the difficulty of games and making them more appealing to all types of players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

