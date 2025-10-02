Capital Power to release third quarter 2025 results on October 29

Capital Power to release third quarter 2025 results on October 29

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) will release its 2025 third quarter results before the markets open on October 29, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact :

Media Relations :
Brittany Smith
(780) 392-5113
basmith@capitalpower.com
Investor Relations:
Noreen Farrell
403-461-5236
investor@capitalpower.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Capital Power CorporationCPX:CATSX:CPX
CPX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Capital Power Corporation

Capital Power Corporation

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power's natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from sales of electricity and natural gas. Its customers include a variety of industrial and commercial consumers, independent transmission system operators, and government-owned entities.

Capital Power provides redemption notice on Preferred Shares, Series 11

Capital Power provides redemption notice on Preferred Shares, Series 11

Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or the "Company") (TSX:CPX) announced today that it intends to redeem all of its 6,000,000 issued and outstanding 5.75% Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Shares") (TSX: CPX.PR.K) on June 30, 2024 (the "Redemption Date") at a price of $25.00 per share (the "Redemption Price") for an aggregate total of $150 million, less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Company. As June 30, 2024 is not a business day payment of the Redemption Price will occur on July 2, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.359375 per Series 11 Share payable on June 28, 2024 (the "Q2 2024 Quarterly Dividend") to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2024. This will be the final quarterly dividend on the Series 11 Shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Capital Power announces Board appointments and retirement

Capital Power announces Board appointments and retirement

Jill Gardiner, Chair of the Board for Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or "the Company") (TSX: CPX), is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil H. Smith and George Williams to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board") effective May 15, 2024. The appointments follow the departure of Doyle Beneby, who after 12 successful years as a member of the Board, and having reached his term limit, did not stand for reelection at the Company's recent AGM.

Neil H. Smith is currently Chief Executive Officer at Vanguard Renewables, a leading North American recycler of organic waste into renewable energy and low carbon fertilizer. He has over 30 years of leadership expertise in the energy sector and deep experience in developing, building, and operating independent power generation infrastructure. Prior to joining Vanguard Renewables, Neil was a founding member and Chief Executive Officer of InterGen, Inc. where he played an integral role in the financing, construction, and operation of over $15 billion of development projects across the globe including more than 25 power plants and related infrastructure. Neil previously served on the board of PJM Interconnect and as a director for The Wood Group.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Capital Power announces a C$450 million Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power announces a C$450 million Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or the "Company") (TSX:CPX) announced today that it has priced a public offering in Canada of C$450M 8.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 2 due June 5, 2054 (the "Notes").

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 5, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Capital Power considers Hybrid Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power considers Hybrid Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or the "Company") (TSX:CPX) announced today that it is considering an offering of hybrid subordinated debt securities (the "Notes") in Canada under its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2022.

If a successful offering is priced and completed, the Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay certain amounts drawn on the Company's credit facilities (which include amounts drawn for the acquisition of a 50% interest in New Harquahala Generating Company, LLC, and a 100% interest in CXA La Paloma, LLC, and related expenses, development purposes and in respect of ongoing operations), to potentially redeem all of the Company's outstanding Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 11 (TSX: CPX.PR.K) (the "Preferred Shares"), and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Capital Power reports voting results from the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders

Capital Power reports voting results from the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders

The annual meeting of shareholders ("annual meeting") for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) ("Capital Power" or "the Company") was held on April 30, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 and available on the Company's website at: www.capitalpower.comAGM .

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the annual meeting was 56,762,324 representing 43.96% of the Company's common shares that were issued and outstanding as of the record date of the annual meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed