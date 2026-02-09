Capital Power to release 2025 Integrated Annual Report and fourth quarter results on March 4, 2026

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) will release its 2025 fourth quarter results and Integrated Annual Report (IAR) before the markets open on March 4, 2026. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. ET).

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335        
kperron@capitalpower.com
Noreen Farrell
(403) 461-5236
investor@capitalpower.com

