Capital Power partners with the Canadian Football League to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) ("Capital Power") is excited to announce a new partnership with the Canadian Football League ("CFL") to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. As part of this collaboration, Capital Power is sponsoring two reconciliACTION initiatives to honour, empower and strengthen connections with Indigenous communities across Canada through the power of sport.

In advance of the CFL's slate of games in support of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Capital Power and the Edmonton Elks hosted two youth flag football clinics with Enoch Cree Nation, Paul First Nation and Samson Cree Nation in Alberta. An additional clinic is set for this week with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Six Nations of the Grand River in southern Ontario. Led by CFL players, the clinics focus on empowering Indigenous youth through skills-building, teamwork and sharing the joy of football. Capital Power is also the Official Partner of the CFL's Truth and Reconciliation Donation Program, matching up to $30,000 in sales of the 2025 New Era sideline collection. Proceeds will go towards Indigenous Youth Roots, a youth-led organization that works with communities to provide programs, grants, and opportunities to empower Indigenous youth across Canada. The collection will be available online (Sept. 19-30 at www.cfl.ca/shop ) and at the following games:

  • September 26 | CGY at MTL | 7 pm ET
  • September 26 | TOR at BC | 10 pm ET
  • September 27 | HAM at WPG | 3 pm ET
  • September 27 | SSK at EDM | 7 pm ET
  • October 3 | SSK at OTT | 7:30 pm ET

"As a North American power producer, we are electrifying communities across Turtle Island, and proud to be partnering with the CFL supporting Indigenous youth to spark passion through sport, teambuilding and fun," said Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer, Capital Power. "At Capital Power, our commitment to reconciliation is grounded in thoughtful action – connecting, learning and partnering to support capacity building, economic resilience and youth empowerment with Indigenous neighbours across communities."

Capital Power proudly works with Indigenous communities in Canada and the United States to develop, construct and operate our projects in a respectful manner. We work to create opportunities for authentic engagement and meaningful connections with the goal of achieving long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships. This partnership represents another step on our journey of reconciliation. To learn more about Indigenous Relations at Capital Power, visit: https://www.capitalpower.com/sustainability/community/indigenous-relations/ .

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Katherine Perron Roy Arthur
(780) 392-5335 (403) 736-3315
kperron@capitalpower.com
investor@capitalpower.com

Capital Power Corporation

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power's natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from sales of electricity and natural gas. Its customers include a variety of industrial and commercial consumers, independent transmission system operators, and government-owned entities.

Capital Power provides redemption notice on Preferred Shares, Series 11

Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or the "Company") (TSX:CPX) announced today that it intends to redeem all of its 6,000,000 issued and outstanding 5.75% Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Shares") (TSX: CPX.PR.K) on June 30, 2024 (the "Redemption Date") at a price of $25.00 per share (the "Redemption Price") for an aggregate total of $150 million, less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Company. As June 30, 2024 is not a business day payment of the Redemption Price will occur on July 2, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.359375 per Series 11 Share payable on June 28, 2024 (the "Q2 2024 Quarterly Dividend") to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2024. This will be the final quarterly dividend on the Series 11 Shares.

Capital Power announces Board appointments and retirement

Jill Gardiner, Chair of the Board for Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or "the Company") (TSX: CPX), is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil H. Smith and George Williams to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board") effective May 15, 2024. The appointments follow the departure of Doyle Beneby, who after 12 successful years as a member of the Board, and having reached his term limit, did not stand for reelection at the Company's recent AGM.

Neil H. Smith is currently Chief Executive Officer at Vanguard Renewables, a leading North American recycler of organic waste into renewable energy and low carbon fertilizer. He has over 30 years of leadership expertise in the energy sector and deep experience in developing, building, and operating independent power generation infrastructure. Prior to joining Vanguard Renewables, Neil was a founding member and Chief Executive Officer of InterGen, Inc. where he played an integral role in the financing, construction, and operation of over $15 billion of development projects across the globe including more than 25 power plants and related infrastructure. Neil previously served on the board of PJM Interconnect and as a director for The Wood Group.

Capital Power announces a C$450 million Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or the "Company") (TSX:CPX) announced today that it has priced a public offering in Canada of C$450M 8.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 2 due June 5, 2054 (the "Notes").

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 5, 2024.

Capital Power considers Hybrid Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or the "Company") (TSX:CPX) announced today that it is considering an offering of hybrid subordinated debt securities (the "Notes") in Canada under its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2022.

If a successful offering is priced and completed, the Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay certain amounts drawn on the Company's credit facilities (which include amounts drawn for the acquisition of a 50% interest in New Harquahala Generating Company, LLC, and a 100% interest in CXA La Paloma, LLC, and related expenses, development purposes and in respect of ongoing operations), to potentially redeem all of the Company's outstanding Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 11 (TSX: CPX.PR.K) (the "Preferred Shares"), and for general corporate purposes.

Capital Power reports voting results from the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders

The annual meeting of shareholders ("annual meeting") for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) ("Capital Power" or "the Company") was held on April 30, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 and available on the Company's website at: www.capitalpower.comAGM .

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the annual meeting was 56,762,324 representing 43.96% of the Company's common shares that were issued and outstanding as of the record date of the annual meeting.

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

