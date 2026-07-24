Canopy Growth to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results on August 7, 2026

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2027 ended June 30, 2026 before financial markets open on August 7, 2026.

Following the release of its financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with Luc Mongeau, CEO, and Tom Stewart, CFO, on August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

A live audio webcast will be available at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=567345EB-EB0A-41BF-ABD6-785F173BBEFE

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on November 5, 2026 at the same URL.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative products to consumers across Canada and beyond.

Canopy Growth is Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Canada House Clinics and serves patients online via Abba Medix. The Company also holds unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"), which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.

Committed to quality, responsible use, and community, Canopy Growth is shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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