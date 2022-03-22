Market News Investing News
Study completed in collaboration with James Madison University reveals new ways to address menstrual-related symptoms with cannabis Canopy Growth Corporation's  scientific research team has announced positive results from a six-month, randomized clinical trial studying the effects of cannabidiol on menstrual-related symptoms. This study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Jessica G. Irons and Morgan L. Ferretti ...

Study completed in collaboration with James Madison University reveals new ways to address menstrual-related symptoms with cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation's ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) scientific research team has announced positive results from a six-month, randomized clinical trial studying the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) on menstrual-related symptoms. This study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Jessica G. Irons and Morgan L. Ferretti at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia . Nearly 75% of reproductive-aged menstruating individuals report experiencing unpleasant menstrual-related symptoms, ranging from cramping and bloating to back pain and shifts in mood including irritability and stress. This study marks the first exploration of the effects of cannabinoids for symptom management.

Over the course of six months, 40 participants who experienced moderate to severe menstrual-related symptoms were randomized to receive 160mg or 320mg of CBD, in divided doses twice daily for 5 days each month beginning the first day they experienced symptoms. Results showed significantly reduced menstrual-related symptoms over the 6 months relative to a one-month baseline, and the higher dose was also effective in significantly reducing irritability and stress over the same period. The data collected from this study is the first of its kind to demonstrate the efficacy of cannabis-based therapies to treat symptoms experienced by individuals, including those related to menstruation.

"Our findings showed that CBD improves a variety of physical and psychological symptoms associated with menstruation and can be consumed in a targeted way around an individual's menstrual cycle," shared Dr. Marcel O. Bonn-Miller , Canopy Growth's Vice President, Human & Animal Research. "Studies have shown that individuals report using cannabis to help manage their menstrual-related symptoms – however no study had been conducted that examined the efficacy of cannabinoids in this area."

Future research may be conducted to uncover the effectiveness of CBD at managing symptoms during and individual's reproductive phases of life and beyond, as Canopy Growth continues exploring promising, yet under-explored applications of cannabis.

Canopy is proud to offer consumers in Canada and the United States a wide range of CBD product offerings, from leading brands like Tweed, Spectrum Therapeutics, and Martha Stewart CBD (availability varies by region).

About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

×