Canopy Growth Expands Spectrum Therapeutics Portfolio in Australia with New Softgels

Expanded formats strengthen Canopy Growth's medical offering as patient demand rises
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, has expanded its Spectrum Therapeutics portfolio in Australia with the availability of new softgel capsules, further enhancing the Company's medical cannabis offerings in the region.
The formats include Spectrum Yellow Cannabis Oil Softgels (CBD 20mg), Spectrum Red Cannabis Oil Softgels (THC 10mg), and Spectrum Blue Cannabis Oil Softgels (Balanced THC 2.5mg : CBD 3.75mg). These softgels complement Spectrum Therapeutics' existing oils and flower, as well as flower products from Tweed, 7ACRES, and TWD already available to Australian patients.
"Expanding our portfolio in established markets like Australia is a key driver of our global medical strategy," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer . "Softgels deepen our offering and reinforce our commitment to meeting the needs of patients in this important international market."
As Australia's medical cannabis market continues to mature, expanding Spectrum Therapeutics' portfolio further strengthens Canopy Growth's presence in the region.
"Patients continue to ask for a variety of formats that deliver both quality and convenience," said Andrew Bevan, SVP, Global Medical . "Adding softgels to the Spectrum Therapeutics portfolio gives prescribers and patients more choice while supporting the continued growth of our international business."
Spectrum Therapeutics softgel capsules are available to patients in Australia through authorized prescribers.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC (collectively, doing business as Wana), a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc.(doing business as Jetty), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
