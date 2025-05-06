Canopy Growth Drives Innovation in High-Demand Segments With Latest Product Launches

Offerings reflect a focused format strategy in Canada's adult-use market
Vapes, high-THC flower, pre-roll joints, and edibles introduced across core brands
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, has launched a series of product innovations targeting Canada's fastest-growing adult-use categories. 1 The lineup reflects a focused strategy built around four high-demand formats: vapes, high-THC flower, pre-rolls (including infused), and edibles.
Tweed Blood Orange Kush
This fresh lineup strengthens Canopy's presence in core formats and is backed by its flagship brands. Tweed and 7ACRES anchor the portfolio with consistent, high-quality offerings, Claybourne builds on strong momentum in key markets, and Deep Space returns to the edibles category.
"In Canada's dynamic adult-use market, the biggest opportunities are in the formats consumers are choosing most - and we're responding with innovation that delivers quality, variety, and trusted brands," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "We've entered our new fiscal year with clear priorities and a focused portfolio that reflects where we believe we can lead."
Canopy Growth's latest introductions include:
Advanced All-in-One Vapes with CCELL Technology
Canopy Growth is introducing CCELL's newest all-in-one ("AIO") vape technology to the Canada adult-use market through Tweed and 7ACRES. The advanced hardware includes a built-in display screen for variable voltage and battery life, offering a more functional and enhanced experience. This launch supports Canopy's strategy to deepen its presence in high demand vape formats.
- Tweed is launching three new 0.95g liquid diamond AIO vapes: Gorilla Berry Grape , Blood Orange Kush, and Kush Mints .
- 7ACRES is introducing 0.95g AIO vapes in Blue Dream and Jack Haze with a curated blend of live resin and liquid diamonds .
New Flower Genetics from Tweed
Tweed is releasing two new high-THC cultivars – Sour Sucker Mints and Blood Orange Kush , both testing above 28% THC. Available in 7g and 28g flower packs, these strains reflect strong consumer interest in high-potency, terpene-rich flower.
- Blood Orange Kush crosses Lemon Kush and Guava Kush, delivering bold, ripe blood orange flavours with a vibrant sensory profile.
- Sour Sucker Mints crosses Ultra Sour and Kush Mints offering a sharp citrus bite, balanced by sweet mint and gassy undertones.
- Recent harvests are testing between 3.25-4% total terpenes.
Expanded Offerings in Pre-Rolls and Infused PRJs
Pre-rolls remain one of the most in-demand formats in Canada's adult-use market, 2 and Canopy Growth is expanding its offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences.
- Claybourne Frosted Flyers , Canada's fastest growing pre-roll brand, 3 is adding two new flavours: Watermelon Z and Infused Super Sour Apple – and a new 5x0.5g format alongside the original 3x0.5g offering.
- Tweed expands its Quickies line with Sour Sucker Mints and Blood Orange Kush in a 10x0.35g format.
- 7ACRES is introducing 3x0.5g infused Live Resin Blue Dream and Jack Haze pre-rolls.
In addition, 7ACRES is launching live resin-infused hash in Blue Dream and Jack Haze – offering another format option for high-THC consumers.
Deep Space Expands into Gummies
Deep Space , known for its strong following in cannabis beverages, is re-entering the edibles category with a trio of gummies – building on the brand's high-potency positioning.
- Sour Pulsar Peach, Sour Strawberry Void, and Blue Sourberry.
- Each pack contains one 10mg THC gummy and naturally occurring caffeine , offering a flavour-forward functional experience.
These new products from Canopy Growth are now available at licensed in-store and online cannabis retailers in select regions across Canada, including the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for registered medical consumers.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space and Claybourne, as well as category-defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Brands, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com .
