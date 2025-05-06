Canopy Growth Drives Innovation in High-Demand Segments With Latest Product Launches

Offerings reflect a focused format strategy in Canada's adult-use market

Vapes, high-THC flower, pre-roll joints, and edibles introduced across core brands

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, has launched a series of product innovations targeting Canada's fastest-growing adult-use categories. 1 The lineup reflects a focused strategy built around four high-demand formats: vapes, high-THC flower, pre-rolls (including infused), and edibles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506219648/en/

Tweed Blood Orange Kush

This fresh lineup strengthens Canopy's presence in core formats and is backed by its flagship brands. Tweed and 7ACRES anchor the portfolio with consistent, high-quality offerings, Claybourne builds on strong momentum in key markets, and Deep Space returns to the edibles category.

"In Canada's dynamic adult-use market, the biggest opportunities are in the formats consumers are choosing most - and we're responding with innovation that delivers quality, variety, and trusted brands," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "We've entered our new fiscal year with clear priorities and a focused portfolio that reflects where we believe we can lead."

Canopy Growth's latest introductions include:

Advanced All-in-One Vapes with CCELL Technology

Canopy Growth is introducing CCELL's newest all-in-one ("AIO") vape technology to the Canada adult-use market through Tweed and 7ACRES. The advanced hardware includes a built-in display screen for variable voltage and battery life, offering a more functional and enhanced experience. This launch supports Canopy's strategy to deepen its presence in high demand vape formats.

  • Tweed is launching three new 0.95g liquid diamond AIO vapes: Gorilla Berry Grape , Blood Orange Kush, and Kush Mints .
  • 7ACRES is introducing 0.95g AIO vapes in Blue Dream and Jack Haze with a curated blend of live resin and liquid diamonds .

New Flower Genetics from Tweed

Tweed is releasing two new high-THC cultivars – Sour Sucker Mints and Blood Orange Kush , both testing above 28% THC. Available in 7g and 28g flower packs, these strains reflect strong consumer interest in high-potency, terpene-rich flower.

  • Blood Orange Kush crosses Lemon Kush and Guava Kush, delivering bold, ripe blood orange flavours with a vibrant sensory profile.
  • Sour Sucker Mints crosses Ultra Sour and Kush Mints offering a sharp citrus bite, balanced by sweet mint and gassy undertones.
  • Recent harvests are testing between 3.25-4% total terpenes.

Expanded Offerings in Pre-Rolls and Infused PRJs

Pre-rolls remain one of the most in-demand formats in Canada's adult-use market, 2 and Canopy Growth is expanding its offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences.

  • Claybourne Frosted Flyers , Canada's fastest growing pre-roll brand, 3 is adding two new flavours: Watermelon Z and Infused Super Sour Apple and a new 5x0.5g format alongside the original 3x0.5g offering.
  • Tweed expands its Quickies line with Sour Sucker Mints and Blood Orange Kush in a 10x0.35g format.
  • 7ACRES is introducing 3x0.5g infused Live Resin   Blue Dream and Jack Haze pre-rolls.

In addition, 7ACRES is launching live resin-infused hash in Blue Dream and Jack Haze – offering another format option for high-THC consumers.

Deep Space Expands into Gummies

Deep Space , known for its strong following in cannabis beverages, is re-entering the edibles category with a trio of gummies – building on the brand's high-potency positioning.

  • Sour Pulsar Peach, Sour Strawberry Void, and Blue Sourberry.
  • Each pack contains one   10mg THC gummy and naturally occurring caffeine , offering a flavour-forward functional experience.

These new products from Canopy Growth are now available at licensed in-store and online cannabis retailers in select regions across Canada, including the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for registered medical consumers.

1

Stativa, April 13, 2025, FY2024

2

Stativa, April 13, 2025, L13W

3

Stativa, April 13, 2025, L13W

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space and Claybourne, as well as category-defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Brands, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com .

More Information:  
Alex Thomas
Director, Communications
alex.thomas@canopygrowth.com

Investor:  
Tyler Burns
Director, Investor Relations
tyler.burns@canopygrowth.com

