Canopy Growth Announces Participation at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) announced it will be participating at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in August 2026.
Canopy Growth CEO Luc Mongeau will be presenting on Tuesday, August 11 at 12:00 p.m. The presentation will be publicly accessible via live webcast at https://event.summitcast.com/view/WuFmFdTcA9mVsUGHZJFU62/8jLaQ2EHsfTiWktFQKVomw , and archived for 180 days.
Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference is set to take place in Boston, MA from August 11-13, 2026 and aims to bring together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in the Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sustainability, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail sectors. For more information, please visit the conference website .
Investors attending the conference may request a one-on-one meeting with Canopy Growth through their Canaccord Genuity sales representative.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative products to consumers across Canada and beyond.
Canopy Growth is Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Canada House Clinics and serves patients online via Abba Medix. The Company also holds unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"), which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Committed to quality, responsible use, and community, Canopy Growth is shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com
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Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com