Canopy Growth Announces Extension of Proxy Voting Deadline for 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting

  • Shareholders now have until Friday, September 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET to submit their votes
  • Shareholders who need assistance can contact Sodali & Co. at 1-833-830-8205 toll free in North America, or 1-289-695-3075 collect outside North America, or by email at CGC@investor.sodali.com

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced it has extended the proxy voting deadline for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The Meeting will be held later the same day, at 1:00 p.m. ET via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2026

The extension gives holders ("Shareholders") of Canopy Growth common shares (the "Shares") additional time to vote and helps the Company achieve quorum for the Meeting. Under Nasdaq listing rules and the Company's By-Laws, 33 1/3% of outstanding Shares entitled to vote must be present in person, by remote communication or by proxy at the Meeting. If quorum is not achieved, the Meeting must be adjourned.

Your Vote Matters

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026 , are eligible to vote.

Most Shareholders who received a 16-digit control number from Broadridge Financial Solutions can vote:

Online: http://proxyvote.com

By Phone: 1-800-474-7493 (English) or 1-800-474-7501 (French)

By Mail: Using the prepaid envelope accompanying the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form

Many Shareholders can also vote by contacting the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Sodali & Co., at 1-833-830-8205 toll free in North America, 1-289-695-3075 collect outside North America, or by email at CGC@investor.sodali.com .

Shareholders who hold Shares at Interactive Brokers LLC can vote online at: http://proxypush.com using the provided control number.

Clients of Robinhood Securities, LLC who are eligible to vote will receive a voting notice by email from noreply@robinhood.com . Voting is hosted by Say Technologies, with voting and materials available directly from the email.

The Company's definitive proxy statement dated August 7, 2026, and 2026 fiscal annual report (which includes the Company's 2026 fiscal year consolidated financial statements) (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") are filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The Meeting Materials are also available at: https://canopygrowth.com/agm/ .

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.

The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.

The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.

Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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