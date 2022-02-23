Uranium Mineralization in Basement Outcrop Provides Immediate Targets for Follow-Up30 Kilometres of Priority Corridors IdentifiedCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce compilation work on the Company's newly acquired Chymko project, totalling 32,603 hectares, in the central Athabasca Basin located 100 km west of the Key Lake mine and mill complex .Figure 1To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit: ...

CVV:CA