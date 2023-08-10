CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

Structurally Controlled Hydrothermal Alteration Associated with Faulted Graphitic Stratigraphy
Project Expanded by Staking 1,187 Hectares; Adding Priority Targets
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce successful completion of the 2023 drill program at the Geikie project near the Athabasca Basin margin (Figure 1). The program focused on a 15-kilometre-long northeast trending conductor system with high-priority structural targets that were compiled from recent high-resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, and electromagnetic surveys in combination with prospecting, structural mapping, and historical data review. The Company reports the objectives of the program were exceeded, identifying graphitic host rocks with large reactivated and brecciated fault zones, associated with hydrothermal alteration and elevated radioactivity.
The Geikie project is located approximately 10 kilometres east of the Athabasca Basin margin and 10 kilometres west of Highway 905. The 2023 summer drill program consisted of 2,217 metres in eight drill holes, representing CanAlaska's first drill holes on it's 60%-owned Geikie project. The program successfully intersected graphitic host rocks, showing evidence of multiple post-Athabasca structural reactivation events, associated with the intersection of north-south and northwest trending faults, hydrothermal alteration, and elevated radioactivity.
The drill program confirmed the presence of hydrothermal alteration systems within a complex structural framework at Geikie, which is important in the formation of basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits.
Results of this first drill program will allow for refinement of the exploration model on the Geikie project to target the most prospective portions of the multiple structural corridors. Significant early results from the Preston Creek target area indicates the 15-kilometre-long structural corridor represents a high priority target area for further drill testing (Figure 2).
Geochemical assay results for the 2023 program are pending.
2023 Geikie Summer Drill Program Target Area Results Summary
The Preston Creek target area is located at the northeastern end of the 15-kilometre-long conductor trend. Five drill holes (GKI004 - GKI008) were completed within this target area (Table 1). Each drill hole in this target area intersected re-activated basement faults, up to 30 metres in width, consisting of clay gouge and breccias within variably graphitic pelitic host rocks. Hydrothermal alteration enveloping the major fault zones consisted of hematite, chlorite, clay, and structurally-enhanced graphitic clays. Within the fault zones, the alteration intensifies and locally overprints the original host rock through numerous phases of faulting and fluid circulation (Figure 3). At the base of GKI004, an extensive zone of pervasive hematite alteration was intersected at the inferred contact between the Wollaston metasediments and Johnson Lake Granite. The 21-metre-thick interval was characterized by intense brick-red hematite completely overprinting the primary texture of the host rock. Abundant interstitial specular hematite and pyrite nodules were disseminated throughout the rock and as microfractures and fracture fillings. Additionally, in GKI005, elevated radiometry, up to 1,000 cps CT007-M, was intersected from 255.3 to 255.6 metres, associated with a sheared graphitic pelite. The complex structural framework of the Preston Creek target area with the associated hydrothermal alteration is very encouraging for the prospectivity of this portion of the 15-kilometre-long conductor trend and the broader project area.
The Aero Lake target area is located at the southern end of the 15-kilometre-long conductor trend. One drill hole (GKI 002) was completed within this target area (Table 1). GKI002 intersected a large re-activated fault zone from 59 to 88 metres characterized by cohesive breccias and cataclastic faults with dark grey clay gouge. Hydrothermal alteration spatially associated with the fault zone consists primarily of clay alteration and chloritization. At the base of GKI002, elevated radiometry, up to 1,750 cps CT007-M, is associated with semi-massive biotite in a pegmatite unit from 185.0 to 185.6 metres.
The Hourglass Lake target area is located midway along the 15-kilometre-long conductor trend. Two drillholes (GKI001 and GKI003) were completed within this target area (Table 1). Each drill hole intersected intervals of weakly to moderately graphitic pelite with only minor structural reactivation. The inferred offset of the conductor package identified from the VTEM survey has not yet been explained.
All reported depths and intervals are down hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The presence of large fault structures, hydrothermal alteration and elevated radiometric values is a great outcome from this first drilling program by CanAlaska and Basin Energy. The early drill results clearly indicate the right ingredients for basement-hosted uranium deposit formation are present and active on the Geikie project. This first exploration program has tested a very small portion of this very large project and there is very little doubt that further data analysis when assays are returned in conjunction with new geophysical data will yield additional high priority targets for the next phase of exploration."
Figure 3 – Hydrothermal alteration enveloping fault zones in Preston Creek Target Area
The Geikie uranium project was recently expanded through claim staking to add two additional claims (Figure 2) totalling 1,187 hectares, now bringing the total Geikie project size to 35,084 hectares. The new claims are host to the historical Johnson Lake (Marina) Pb-Zn-Ag showing which consists of mineralization in outcrops, boulders, and drillholes. The mineralization occurs as disseminations, layers, and coarse pod-like segregations in addition to infills along fractures. Historical grab samples returned up to 5.31% Pb, 1.49% Zn, and 1.0 oz/t Ag. The additional claims have been added to the existing earn-in agreement between Basin Energy and CanAlaska.
Table 1 - 2023 Summer Drill Hole Collar Summary
Drill Hole
Target Area
Easting
Northing
Elevation (m A.S.L.)
Azimuth (˚)
Dip (˚)
EOH (m)
GKI001
Hourglass Lake
548157
6369438
463.5
130
-60
249.4
GKI002
Aero Lake
545821
6366173
446.0
128
-50
240.5
GKI003
Hourglass Lake
544743
6368493
461.0
130
-50
152.0
GKI004
Preston Creek
551165
6372430
450.5
110
-50
390.0
GKI005
Preston Creek
551424
6373287
436.7
122
-45
331.0
GKI006
Preston Creek
552146
6375884
462.0
120
-45
310.0
GKI007
Preston Creek
551977
6374956
474.0
120
-45
176.0
GKI008
Preston Creek
551245
6372646
433.6
100
-45
368.0
Notes: Easting and Northing coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 13N (NAD83 datum). EOH = end of hole. m A.S.L. = metres above sea level.
Geikie Project Overview
The Geikie Project is located just outside the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin within the Wollaston Domain. The Project area has been subject to minimal exploration for uranium, with most significant work targeting base metals between 1967 and 1980. During this regional work, a series of mineralized showings were discovered in the Mud Lake and Johnson Lake South (Marina South) areas. The Mud Lake uranium-molybdenum showing recorded a series of anomalous rock chips with grades of up to 0.225%U, 5.2%Mo, and 1.4%Cu. The Johnson Lake South (Marina South) lead-zinc prospect recorded anomalous mineralization in outcrop of up to 2.03% Pb, 7.2% Zn and 0.93 oz/t Ag. Recent ground prospecting on the project has since confirmed the Mud Lake uranium-molybdenum, showing results with up to 3,250 ppm molybdenum total and 0.21% uranium total in grab samples.
The primary target on the Geikie project is basement-hosted uranium mineralization, where uranium bearing structures intersect favourable metasedimentary host rocks. The Geikie project is located within 10 kilometres of recent discoveries of basement-hosted uranium mineralization at the nearby Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ") and ACKIO. These recent discoveries along with known mineralization at the nearby Agip-S and West Way prospects, all underscore the prospectivity of this portion of the Wollaston Belt.
The Geikie project is currently being sole-funded by Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) under an option earn-in agreement with the Company.
Geochemical Sampling Procedures
All drill core samples from the 2023 program were shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The samples were shipped in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Radiometric assay samples are chosen based on downhole probing radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (SPP2 or CT007-M) peaks. Assay samples comprise 0.3 - 0.5 metre continuous split-core samples over the mineralized interval. A 0.1% U3O8 cut-off with a maximum internal dilution of 1 metre is used for compositing and reporting the data. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by CanAlaska and the SRC in accordance with CanAlaska's quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by CanAlaska prior to disclosure.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
CanAlaska’s flagship West McArthur project is a joint venture with Cameco, with CanAlaska serving as operator and majority owner at 80 percent. Results from the 2022 drill program at West McArthur returned multiple high-grade uranium intersections with the first drill hole returning 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8 with follow-up holes returning grades as high as 25.4 percent U3O8. The Pike Zone discovery is located in a new area of the project that had not previously been drill-tested. The 2022 results are similar in character to the nearby high-grade Fox Lake and McArthur River uranium deposits, among others.
The company commenced its $10 million 2023 drilling program aimed to advance the new high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery The drill program was completed in May 2023 with reports of uranium mineralization intersected in six of the nine drill holes completed with step-out drill fences 100 and 160 meters northeast of the original basement-hosted discovery and includes the first-ever intersection of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization at Pike Zone. The mineralization drilled to date at Pike Zone remains open in all directions.
Company Highlights
An extensive portfolio of uranium and nickel projects in Canada, including projects located in the Athabasca Basin and Thompson Nickel Belt, has attracted the attention of Cameco and Denison. Recent acquisitions include:
CanAlaska acquired the Frontier project, totalling 15,929 hectares, in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, located approximately 30 kilometers northeast of the McClean Lake mill complex and Roughrider uranium deposit, and 35 kilometers north of Cameco's Eagle Point uranium mine.
The company acquired the Enterprise project, totalling 14,344 hectares, in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, 20 kilometers south of the Key Lake Mine and Mill complex
CanAlaska acquired the Mel nickel deposit and 10 mineral claims covering a total of 2,613 hectares in the Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba.
CanAlaska acquired the Voyager project, totalling 5,634 hectares in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, 30 kilometers south of the Key Lake Mine and Mill complex
West McArthur uranium project is under a joint venture with Cameco, with multiple high-grade uranium discoveries on the property, including the recently announced Pike Zone discovery where a new, high-grade uranium intersection returned 9 meters at 2.4 U3O8 with other intersections grading up to 25.4 percent U3O8
CanAlaska announced a new discovery on its Moon Lake South Joint Venture project with Denison Mines in April where drillhole MS-23-10A intersected 8.7 meters at 1.37 percent eU3O8.
CanAlaska commenced first exploration programs on its Marshall, North Millennium and Geikie projects under a new AU$15 million option agreement with Basin Energy
CanAlaska completed its first drilling program on its Key Extension project, located 10 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill complex, where it intersected elevated radioactivity along hydrothermally altered graphitic fault structures.
Key Projects
West McArthur Property
The West McArthur project is located within the Athabasca Basin approximately six kilometers from the producing McArthur River mine owned by Cameco and Orano. Between 2002 and 2012, McArthur River produced 225.5 million pounds of uranium oxide grading 13.5 percent uranium oxide per tonne. The West McArthur project was consolidated by CanAlaska Uranium in 2016, giving the company 100 percent ownership of the property following a deal with Mitsubishi Development.
Under an option agreement with Cameco signed in 2016, drilling on the West McArthur property discovered a new zone of high-grade uranium mineralization at Grid 5 (termed, 42 Zone). In 2018, the company resumed operatorship of the West McArthur property with Cameco earned in as a 30-percent joint venture partner. Under the terms of the joint venture, CanAlaska and Cameco agreed to focus on expanding the 42 Zone with a 2019 drill program.
Highlights of the 2019 drill results included 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8. Additional high-grade uranium intersections were realized at the 42 Zone in the 2020 and 2021 follow-up drilling campaigns.
The 2022 drill program at the West McArthur project intersected multiple high-grade uranium intersections over a 12.6 meter wide zone in WMA072-3, highlighted by 3.98 percent U3O8 over 2.3 meters from 845.9 to 848.2 meters, which contains a sub-interval of 25.4 percent U3O8 over 0.3 meters from 846.4 to 846.7 meters. WMA072-3 is located in a new area of the project along the trace of the C10 South conductor located 6 kilometers from the 42 Zone. WMA072-3 was drilled to follow-up drill hole WMA067 which returned 9 meters of 2.4 percent U3O8 mineralization.
The company completed its 2023 drill program that intersected 2.3 meters at 0.58 percent eU3O8 and 3.9 meters at 1.39 percent eU3O8, including 0.5 meters at 7.16 percent eU3O8. During the program, uranium mineralization was intersected in six of the nine drill holes completed, with step out drill fences 100 and 160 meters northeast of the original basement-hosted discovery, and includes the first-ever intersection of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization at Pike Zone. The mineralization drilled to date at Pike Zone remains open in all directions.
CanAlaska will finance the 2023 West McArthur program, further increasing its majority ownership in the project.
Cree East Project
The Cree East uranium project is located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 kilometers west of Cameco’s Key Lake uranium mine and mill. The project comprises 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 55,935 hectares. The project is wholly owned by CanAlaska Uranium, which has established nine target areas across the property, with prior assistance and funding from KEPCO and KORES.
CanAlaska first began exploring Cree East in 2005, conducting VTEM airborne surveys across the property to determine priority targets. In 2006, the company collected over 2,000 surface rock samples and over 400 lake sediment samples, defining three large areas of dravite and clay alteration on the surface, with localized boulder samples containing anomalous uranium. CanAlaska later conducted additional IP-resistivity and audio magneto telluric geophysical surveys to further define the targets.
In 2008, CanAlaska conducted a $1.6-million exploration program at Cree East, returning strong fracturing and alteration in most drill holes with faulting in many of the drill holes as well. Geochemical enrichment of uranium and other elements was found in both the basement and sandstone.
Exploration work including additional geophysical surveys was conducted on Grid 7 at Cree East between 2009 and 2012 to improve the drill targets on the property. In total, 91 holes were drilled covering 34,638 meters resulting in nine target zones. All nine zones have shown indications of hydrothermal alteration or uranium mineralization.
Key Extension Project
The 17,665-hectare Key Extension project is located in the Southeastern Athabasca Basin and lies 10 kilometers southwest from the Key Lake mine and mill complex. The past-producing Key Lake deposits are located approximately 10 kilometers from the project boundary and have historically produced over 150 million lbs of uranium oxide from the Gaertner and Deilmann open pits. The Key Extension property is owned by Durama Enterprises and is currently subject to a property option agreement with CanAlaska Uranium to earn up to 100 percent interest in the property.
A ground gravity geophysical survey was conducted on the project and identified multiple priority gravity low targets associated with interpreted structural corridors and domain boundaries.
CanAlaska completed a drill program on the Key Extension project in the winter of 2023. The Company reported that program objectives were met with the multiple graphitic packages intersected containing large reactivated and brecciated fault zones associated with hydrothermal alteration and elevated radioactivity.
Waterbury Uranium Project
The Waterbury Uranium project is 100 percent owned by CanAlaska Uranium consisting of the Waterbury East and the Waterbury South claims. The Waterbury East claim is located along the Cigar Lake corridor where recent and new uranium discoveries were made by Cameco. CanAlaska is currently advancing the Waterbury South project near the interpreted regional Rabbit Lake-Collins Bay fault system trace located within 10 kilometers of the Cigar Lake mine site and within two kilometers of the Cigar Lake ore haul road.
The company conducted a 4,000-meter winter drill program at the Waterbury South uranium project focused on the extension of polymetallic unconformity uranium mineralization associated with nickel, arsenic, cobalt and zinc, intersected during the previous 2021 winter drill program.
The 2022 drill program completed six drill holes totaling 2,787 meters. Results indicate a structurally complex fault system that extends the footprint of previously intersected strong sandstone and deep basement alteration.
Moon Lake South JV Project:
CanAlaska holds a 25 percent ownership in the Moon Lake South JV operated by Denison Mines Corporation. The property is host to a five kilometer long Northeast trending conductive corridor known as the CR-3 conductor. In the winter of 2023, the company announced a new discovery in MS-23-10A, which contained 8.7 metres at 1.37 percent eU3O8, including 3.1 metres at 2.88 percent eU3O8. The MS-23-10A mineralized intersection remains open for 1,200 metres to the northeast.
Geikie Project:
CanAlaska’s 33,897 hectare Geikie property is located approximately ten kilometers east of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge, in Saskatchewan, Canada. The property, 60 percent owned by CanAlaska in partnership with Basin Energy, straddles the extension of a fertile corridor of biotite gneisses hosting the Agip S high-grade uranium showing (up to 58 percent U3O8), and the recent Baselode Energy radioactive intersections near Beckett Lake. On the Geikie property, the Mud Lake uranium-molybdenum showing, containing up to 0.225 percent uranium, 5.2 percent molybdenum, and 1.4 percent copper, and the Marina lead-zinc showings, containing up to 2.03 percent lead, 7.2 percent zinc and 0.93 oz/t silver, have been documented.
A high-resolution airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM Plus) survey to identify basement conductors, characterize lithological and alteration variations, refine the structural setting, and prioritize drill targets for the Geikie project was completed. The company has mobilized for a 2,000-meter drill program on the project.
Thompson Nickel Properties
CanAlaska Uranium owns nine properties in the Thompson Nickel Belt: Strong, Hunter, Wilson, Strong Extension, Moak North, Halfway, Resting, Mel, and Odei River. The Thompson Nickel Belt is home to over 18 sulphide nickel deposits. Since 1959, the region has produced an estimated 5 billion pounds of nickel.
In 2023, CanAlaska announced acquisition of the Mel Nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims in the Thompson Nickel Belt. The acquisition provides the Company with 100% ownership of the mineral lease that hosts the Mel Deposit, as well as ten mineral claims covering a total of 2,613 hectares in the Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba. The Mel project claims are contiguous with the Company’s 100% owned Hunter and Strong projects. The Mel property is located within 25 kilometres of Vale Canada Limited’s processing facilities in Thompson, Manitoba. The mineral lease contains the Mel deposit, which has a historical indicated resource estimate of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.875% nickel for 82.5 million pounds of contained nickel and an inferred resource estimate of 1.0 million tonnes at 0.839% nickel for 18.7 million pounds of contained nickel.
In 2023, CanAlaska intends to spinout five of its nickel properties: Halfway Lake, Resting Lake, Hunter, Odei River and its recently acquired Mel nickel deposit lease and claims. The company intends to transfer the nickel properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Nickel Corp., in consideration for common shares of Core Nickel. The spinout seeks to permit CanAlaska to continue to focus its efforts on its uranium and other properties, and position Core Nickel to operate as an independent company that would seek a separate public listing and focus on building and advancing the nickel properties.
Hunter Property
The Hunter property is located 20 kilometers north of Thompson, Manitoba. The property is 8,232 hectares in size . CanAlaska believes the property is underlain by the same series of formations that host the nickel deposits along the Thompson Nickel Belt and considers the property to be an extension of the belt. Using historical exploration data, a number of exploration targets have been defined surrounding the Mel nickel deposit, which was first located in the 1970s.
Mel Property
The Mel project comprises 2,613 hectares of land approximately 25 kilometres away from Thompson Manitoba. The Mel deposit was discovered in 1961 and was subsequently explored between 1961 and 1971. Between 1999 and 2004, Inco completed subsequent drill programs on the Mel project. Victory Nickel acquired the property in 2007 and completed a resource estimate. The mineral lease contains the Mel deposit, which has a historical indicated resource estimate of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.875% nickel for 82.5 million pounds of contained nickel and an inferred resource estimate of 1.0 million tonnes at 0.839% nickel for 18.7 million pounds of contained nickel. The Company believes the Mel property is underexplored, with previous focus being mostly on the immediate Mel lease and deposit.
Strong Property
The Strong project comprises 6,165 hectares of land approximately 26 kilometers away from Thompson, Manitoba, including one mineral exploration license. The Strong property was explored by a number of companies during the 1950s and 1970s, leading to the discovery of the Mel nickel deposit located to the east of the Hunter property and south of the Strong property. Falconbridge and Crowflight Minerals Inc. were previously active on the Strong property between 1998 and 2005.
CanAlaska has established significant exploration targets that have been defined on both properties based on historical data. A VTEM survey completed in 2007 by Crowflight provided the company with numerous large geophysical targets, none of which have been drilled. Several of these targets are in the same structural position as the nearby Mel deposit. CanAlaska has since added three new large mineral exploration licenses adjacent to the Strong property where prospective nickel targets are present.
Resting and Halfway Properties
The Resting and Halfway properties cover prospective areas for nickel mineralization along similar trends to the Manibridge Property. The Manibridge project was recently part of an option agreement to Metal Energy. The work completed by Metal Energy on Manibridge proved the exploration thesis of CanAlaska that the Thompson Nickel Belt has not been adequately explored for additional nickel resources. The Resting and Halfway projects are also on trend from the nearby high-grade Bucko nickel mine and mill owned by CaNickel.
Management Team
Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. - Chairman of the Board and Director
Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr. is one of the world’s leading experts in nuclear non-proliferation. Graham has served under four successive US presidents as a senior US diplomat involved in the negotiation of every major international arms control and non-proliferation agreement for the past 35 years. This includes the SALT, START, ABM, INF, NPT, CFE and CTBT Treaties. Graham has served with the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and as the special representative of the President of the United States for arms control, non-proliferation, and disarmament, in which role he successfully led US government efforts to achieve the permanent extension of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Cory Belyk – CEO, Executive Vice-president and Director
Cory Belyk is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience working for major and junior mining companies in the Athabasca Basin and worldwide. Prior to joining CanAlaska in 2019 as chief operating officer, he was director of exploration for Cameco’s international exploration operations including Mongolia and Australia. Belyk was also a member of Cameco’s exploration management team during the Fox Lake and West McArthur uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan. Belyk holds a bachelor’s (1994) degree in geology from the University of Saskatchewan and a certificate in negotiation from Harvard Law School (2014). He is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
Nathan Bridge - Vice-president of Exploration
Nathan Bridge has over a decade of experience managing exploration, delineation, and geotechnical drilling programs at Cameco Corporation. He was senior geologist on Cameco’s Fox Lake discovery team that took the deposit from exploration stage, through discovery, and into resource definition. Bridge has spent the majority of his career exploring uranium and in 2017 he led the exploration program that discovered the 42 Zone on the Company’s West McArthur project.
Harry Chan - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Harry Chan has over 20 years of experience working in several different industries ranging from public practice, sports entertainment, wholesale distribution and telecommunications. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and received his Certified General Accountant designation in BC in 1996.
Peter G. Dasler - Director
Peter Dasler, in 2004, positioned CanAlaska Uranium, (then CanAlaska Ventures Ltd.), to become a significant presence in the field of Canadian uranium exploration by staking mineral claims in the most favorable districts of Canada's Athabasca Basin, home to the world's largest and richest uranium mines. He has since assembled an expert geological team that has enabled CanAlaska to carry out extensive exploration and advance multiple uranium projects towards discovery. Dasler possesses a comprehensive mineral exploration and public company management background, having worked for over 40 years in Canada as an executive and consulting geologist for companies engaged in the exploration for gold, copper, platinum, nickel, molybdenum, lead and zinc. Previously, he held the position of mine manager and production manager of the 10-million-ton-per-annum Taharoa Ironsand Mine in his native New Zealand.
Jean Luc Roy - Director
Jean Luc Roy is an independent Director of the Company (2007 - present). He has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. The majority of his experience has been in Africa for companies such as International Gold Resources, Ashanti Goldfields Inc., Senafo, and First Quantum Minerals. Roy has managed projects from exploration through to production in three different countries. As managing director for First Quantum Minerals, Roy played a crucial role in securing extensive land positions and by successfully placing a mining operation into production in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of major unrest in the country. Roy is presently a resident of Burkina Faso where is COO of Ampella Mining Ltd an Australian listed company focused on gold exploration in West Africa with their flagship property Batie West.
Karen Lloyd - Director
Karen Lloyd comes from a strong and significant strategy and marketing background across five different industries including mining, telecommunications, online payments, executive training and banking. This depth of experience comes from her employment with Telus Communications, Hongkong Bank of Canada and Cameco Corporation. Between 2009 and 2020, Lloyd managed a team of contract and inventory specialists to seamlessly fulfill global uranium sales generating annual revenue of between $1.8 and $2.4 billion for Cameco Corporation as a director in Cameco’s Marketing team. In April 2021, Lloyd joined Kreos Aviation as chief operating officer where she oversees all aspects of the Kreos operations including asset management, strategic alliances, flight operations, maintenance, fuel operations, marketing and sales, and business development.
Geoff Gay - Director
Geoff Gay is currently chief executive officer of Athabasca Basin Development, an Indigenous-owned investment company based in Saskatchewan. Gay has been its executive leader, and subsequent CEO, since the company’s inception nineteen years ago and was instrumental in establishing and growing the company to where it is today. As CEO, Gay is responsible to articulate the vision of the partnership with a focus on creating value for the unit holders and leading the company in long term strategic planning and implementation, evaluating new opportunities for investment, assessing and mitigating risk, and overseeing all financial aspects of the partnership. In 2017, Gay was named Business Leader of the Year by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce at its annual ABEX awards.
Shane Shircliff - Advisor
Shane Shircliff has over twenty years of experience in senior management and corporate director roles for both publicly traded and private companies, and has extensive experience with various publicly traded regulatory regimes. Shircliff’s breadth of expertise over his career includes negotiation, deal structure, due diligence and transacting mergers, acquisitions and divestitures totaling over one billion dollars in value. Industries of experience include logistics, finance, natural resources, exploration and mining, retail, real estate and construction. Shircliff has been directly involved with all aspects of developing resource projects encompassing lithium, uranium, gold, silver, industrial minerals, diamonds as well as oil and gas in a variety of countries. Shircliff is the founder and chief executive officer of Clinworth Management Corp., a private company, which provides management, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate development services to a wide range of clients.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Assay Results Return 2.46% U3O8 Over 8.0 Metres; Including 3.71% U3O8 Over 4.5 Metres
Supplemental 2023 Exploration Budget Approved - Drilling In September
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report that assay results have been received from the 2023 winter drill program completed by the Moon Lake South Joint Venture ("MLSJV"). Geochemical assay results returned a high-grade intersection grading 2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres, including 3.71% U3O8 over 4.5 metres in drill hole MS-23-10A. Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that the MLSJV has doubled the 2023 exploration budget with the approval of a newly planned supplemental drill program that will test for extensions of the high-grade uranium mineralization intersected this winter. The MLSJV is 75%-owned and operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"), and CanAlaska holds a 25% ownership (Figure 1). CanAlaska is funding the Company's share of the 2023 exploration programs.
2023 Moon Lake South Winter Exploration Program Highlights
Drill hole MS-23-10A intersected 2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres, including 3.71% U3O8 over 4.5 metres, approximately 30 metres above the unconformity (Table 1). The mineralization in MS-23-10A represents the highest-grade mineralized intersection drilled to date along the CR-3 conductor on the Moon Lake South project. Given the limited number of drill holes completed during the winter program, the mineralization discovered in MS-23-10A remains open in multiple directions. The winter exploration program results, combined with previous drill programs, have confirmed uranium mineralization in multiple zones over a strike length of four kilometres along the CR-3 target corridor. At the conclusion of the winter drill program, the mineralization intersected on the southern portion of the CR-3 corridor remains open along strike for at least 1.2 kilometres to the northeast (Figure 2).
Figure 2 – Target Corridor and MS-23-10A Assay Results
2023 Moon Lake South Supplemental Drilling Program
As a result of the winter drill program results, the MLSJV has approved an increase to double the planned exploration spending for 2023 by including a summer drill program. The approved supplemental program is expected to consist of between 4 and 8 drillholes for a total of up to 4,400 metres. The drilling is expected to focus on testing the northeast strike extension of the high-grade mineralization in MS-23-10A. The supplemental drill program is anticipated to start in mid-September.
MS-23-10A was drilled at an azimuth of 311˚ with an inclination of -81.5˚, collared at 466620.0 mE / 6366779.4 mN, 518.5 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).
Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 0.05% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 2.0% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "An increase in the high-grade mineralization by 78% over the expected grade based on down-hole radiometric equivalents is an exciting outcome for the Moon Lake South JV and CanAlaska shareholders. These results clearly indicate this could be a very significant high-grade uranium discovery in the heart of the eastern Athabasca Basin near all the critical infrastructure of currently producing uranium mines and mills. Accordingly, the Moon Lake South JV is moving the project ahead aggressively through approval of this supplemental budget for summer of 2023. I am very encouraged by these early drill results, and I look forward to how this discovery continues to develop for CanAlaska shareholders."
Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification
Assay sample intervals are generally 50 centimetres long, except where higher or lower-grade mineralization boundaries fall within the interval. In that case, two 25 centimetre samples are collected. Flank samples of 1.0 metre are always collected where mineralization is located. Systematic geochemistry samples are collected every 10 metres down the hole.
All assayed core is split in half, with one half retained and the other sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon for analysis. Control samples are routinely assayed with each batch of core samples analyzed.
For results from Moon Lake South, Denison, as operator, has performed detailed QAQC and data verification, where possible, of all datasets. CanAlaska has performed additional QAQC and data verification of the drilling database.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
30,283 hectares total, 30 kilometres from Vale's Thompson Nickel Operations; Valterra to be granted Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Valterra Resource Corporation ("VQA") to allow VQA to earn up to 80% interest in four of CanAlaska's 100%-owned north Thompson Nickel Belt projects in Manitoba, Canada (the "Project") (Figure 1). These properties are not part of the nickel property package proposed to be spun out (refer to news release dated June 12, 2023).
Figure 1 – North Thompson Dispositions Location Map
VQA may earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by undertaking work and payments in three defined earn-in stages. VQA may earn an initial 49% interest (Stage 1) in the Project by paying the Company $35,000 cash, issuing 5,000,000 common shares of VQA in tranches over two years and incurring $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project in tranches within two years of the date (the "Approval Date") the TSX Venture Exchange approves the transaction agreement. VQA may earn an additional 21% interest (Stage 2) in the Project by paying to the Company a further $50,000 cash and issuing an additional 7,500,000 VQA common shares concurrent with providing notice that it wishes to proceed with the Stage 2 earn-in, and by incurring a further $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project by the third anniversary of the Approval Date. VQA may earn an additional 10% interest (Stage 3) in the Project by paying to the Company a further $65,000 cash and issuing an additional 25,000,000 VQA common shares concurrent with providing notice that it wishes to proceed with the Stage 3 earn-in, and by incurring an additional $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project by the fifth anniversary of the Approval Date.
VQA will issue a further $3,000,000 in cash or, at VQA's option, the equivalent number of VQA common shares, upon completion of a positive Feasibility Study for the Project, provided that at such time VQA has earned, at a minimum, a 49% interest in the Project.
After successful completion of (a) Stage 1, if VQA elects to not enter the next stage or fails to make the Stage 2 option payments when and as required; or (b) Stage 2, if VQA elects to not enter the next stage or fails to make the Stage 3 option payments when and as required; or (c) Stage 3, a joint venture will be formed and the parties will either co-contribute on a simple pro-rata basis or dilute on a pre-defined straight-line dilution formula. Any party diluting to a 10% interest will automatically forfeit its interest in the Project and in lieu thereof will be granted a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Project, half of which NSR (i.e., 1% NSR) may be purchased by the other party at its sole discretion for $2,000,000 at any time prior to commencement of production.
During Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the option agreement, CanAlaska will be operator of the Project and will be entitled to charge an operator fee. VQA will have deciding voting rights on annual exploration programs while sole funding at the various option stages and will have the right to assume operatorship after successfully earning a 70% interest in the Project (Stage 2).
An Area of Mutual Interest ("AMI") will extend two kilometres from the outer boundary of the Project, excluding all properties within such area that are currently held by CanAlaska.
Valterra is currently conducting due diligence on the properties comprising the Project. Upon successful due diligence, the parties will work towards finalizing and executing a formal agreement. The Company will provide updates on this transaction if and when they become available.
Optioned North Thompson Nickel Projects
The Project consists of the "Strong" #1067A, the "Strong Extension" #1167A, the "Moak North" #1168A, and "Wilson" #1169A mineral exploration licenses ("MEL") with a total combined area of 30,283 hectares (Figure 1). The Project is located approximately 30 kilometres from the City of Thompson, Manitoba, with its existing mines and nickel processing facilities owned and operated by Vale.
The project covers much of the northern extension of the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB), the fifth largest sulphide nickel camp in the world based on contained nickel endowment. The largest deposit within the TNB is the main Thompson Nickel Mine owned by Vale with an estimated 150Mt at an average grade of 2.3% nickel.
The Project area hosts the same geological and structural environment as the nearby Tier-1 Thompson Mine but has seen essentially no exploration drilling since 2005. A detailed compilation of historical information of the Project, including a 2007 VTEM survey, provided a suite of priority Tier-1 size drill targets that have never been followed up with drilling.
The nearby Mel nickel deposit, 100%-owned by CanAlaska, with a historical indicated resource estimate of 4.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.875% nickel for 82.5 million pounds of contained nickel is approximately four kilometres south of the Strong property.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments: "Management is very pleased to be working with the Valterra team to move four of our very strategic North Thompson nickel projects forward with significant exploration investment by Valterra. We look forward to results from these staged work programs on what is a very underexplored portion of the prolific Thompson Nickel Belt, one of the largest sulphide nickel belts in the world."
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Misty Urbatsch, Senior Analyst involved in global uranium marketing, sales, and trading
Previously worked for major uranium miner global exploration programs
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Misty Urbatsch to Vice-President Corporate Development of the Company effective July 10, 2023. Dramatically growing interest in critical minerals as part of a carbon-free clean-energy world has continued to accelerate the Company's activities. New high-grade uranium discoveries at it's West McArthur and Moon Lake South joint venture projects, continued project generation activity in the world's richest uranium district in Saskatchewan, and a district-scale class 1 nickel portfolio in one of the world's most prolific sulphide nickel belts located in Manitoba have CanAlaska ready for the next steps in its evolution.
Misty brings a rare blend of experience accumulated over fifteen years in the mining industry. With a robust background in a major exploration, mining and marketing company, she has acquired invaluable expertise across various facets of the metals industry, including domestic and international uranium exploration and global uranium sales, marketing, and trading.
Misty embarked on her professional journey at Cameco Australia Pty Ltd., where she focused on exploring for unconformity-type uranium deposits in the renowned East Alligator River's Uranium field in the Northern Territory, Australia. Additionally, she successfully led exploration programs targeting sandstone-type uranium deposits in the Frome Basin, South Australia, Australia. Misty transitioned to Cameco's Canadian operations in 2012, where she led exploration projects located near some of the world's richest- and highest-grade uranium deposits in the esteemed Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. After completing her MBA, Misty joined Cameco's Marketing group, focusing on international uranium sales and marketing and leading the company's uranium trading operations.
Misty holds a Bachelor of Science (2008) in Geology and Geography and an Executive Masters in Business Administration (2019). She is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.
Misty Urbatsch, Vice-President Corporate Development, comments: "I sincerely acknowledge and hold in high regard the remarkable accomplishments of the CanAlaska team, specifically in cultivating a world-class portfolio of uranium and nickel properties in tier 1 jurisdictions. With utmost enthusiasm and privilege, I embrace the opportunity to join this distinguished group of highly skilled professionals. Together, we are committed to the strategic development and growth of CanAlaska's assets, with the overarching objective of meeting the global demand for critical minerals for a clean-energy future."
Cory Belyk, CEO, comments: "I have known Misty a long time and it is a true honour to welcome her to the CanAlaska executive team where I have absolutely no doubt she will excel in this role. With our recent successes on multiple new uranium discoveries in the eastern Athabasca Basin and our world-class and district-scale nickel portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt, now is the time to bring in the expertise that can help move this portfolio forward for our shareholders. Misty has the expertise we require at this critical time of evolution for CanAlaska."
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Addition of Priority Target Corridor in the South Project Area Increases Opportunity for Discovery; Geikie Uranium Project Drilling Program Underway
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded the Enterprise project, adding 2,284 hectares, for a new total of 14,344 hectares. The Enterprise project is located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 20 kilometres from the Key Lake Mine and Mill Complex along Highway 914 (Figure 1).
The Enterprise project is part of the Company's strategy to increase its landholdings in the infrastructure-rich southeastern Athabasca Basin. Land acquisitions in this part of the Athabasca Basin deliberately focus on staking the interpreted structural corridors that are host to, or geologically similar to, the nearby Key Lake uranium deposits. Enterprise is well situated in relation to several other projects in the Company's portfolio and critical infrastructure such as power, road, and mill. The Enterprise project is a part of CanAlaska's project generator business, and the Company will seek strategic partners to advance these and other CanAlaska-owned assets.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments: "Expansion of the priority target corridors for the Enterprise project add a significant number of exploration targets for future exploration and drill testing. Opportunities to expand a high-quality project near the operating Key Lake uranium mill are very rare. The CanAlaska team continue to do an amazing job of assembling a dominant land position in this area of the Athabasca Basin focussing on discovery of high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits. We will actively seek new joint venture partners to help move Enterprise forward."
Enterprise Project
The Enterprise project is located approximately 20 kilometres south of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge. Data compilation by the Company, detailed in a press release dated February 28, 2023, showed two main target corridors in the northern portion of the Enterprise project where northeast-southwest trending magnetic lows are associated with conductors and gravity low anomalies (Figure 2). These target corridors in the northern portion of the Enterprise project represent drill-ready target areas.
Recent staking has expanded the Enterprise project by 2,284 hectares, for a new total of 14,344 hectares. The newly staked Enterprise claims have been subject to similar historical exploration programs, consisting of prospecting and geological mapping completed in conjunction with airborne radiometric, electromagnetic, and magnetic surveys in the 1970's and 1980's. In the early 2000's, a helicopter-borne AeroTEM electromagnetic and magnetic was completed over the newly acquired claims.
The newly acquired claims in the southern portion of the Enterprise project capture previously identified priority target areas. The southern portion of the project now consists of two extensive and broad magnetic low corridors in a northeast-southwest orientation. These corridors are bordered by magnetic high bodies interpreted to provide an important competency contrast for the formation of structural corridors. The Company believes these expanded target areas represent underexplored structural corridors prospective for the discovery of high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization similar in style and grade to the Eagle Point uranium deposit.
Other News
The Company is currently drilling on its Geikie project in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The 2023 Geikie drill program is focused on testing high-priority geophysical targets identified in the recently completed VTEM Plus survey in search of high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") today provides a corporate update on its exploration and development projects in Saskatchewan, Canada and Chiapas, Mexico .
Dale Verran , CEO, commented, "Fortune Bay is pleased to provide an update on current activities and plans for its projects aiming to; create value through focussed exploration, achieve transactional success, and minimize dilution to shareholders. The Company has built a unique set of high-potential assets across the exploration and early-stage development spectrum with the potential to generate value catalysts. These potential catalysts include identification of a transaction to realize value for the Goldfields project, commencement of exploration at the Ixhuatán project based on positive and respectful community engagement, and advancement of the early-stage Strike and Murmac projects through identification of a suitable funding partner."
Goldfields Gold Project
The 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields"), located in Northern Saskatchewan , is the Company's most advanced asset. Goldfields includes gold resources totalling 979,900 ounces in the Indicated category (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold) and 210,800 ounces in the Inferred category (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t gold).
In November 2022 , the Company published a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") assessing the development of the gold resource by conventional open pit mining and milling methods.
The economic model supports an operation with low capital cost and high rate of return over an 8.3 year mine life, with average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.
Robust base case economics, at a gold price of US$1,650 per ounce, includes an after-tax NPV5% of C$285M and IRR of 35.2%.
At US$1,950 per ounce, upside case economics includes an after-tax NPV5% of C$459M and IRR of 50.5%.
The Company plans to actively explore and evaluate opportunities to further advance Goldfields. Such opportunities may include finding a suitable partner or investment to advance the project, sale of the asset, or other strategic transaction, with the objectives of realizing value for the asset, safeguarding capital, and minimizing shareholder dilution. The Company has engaged Natural Resources Global ("NRG") Capital Partners, an independent advisory firm, to provide financial advice and related assistance. There can be no assurance that the exploration and evaluation of such opportunities will result in a transaction, and the Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.
Ixhuatán Gold-Copper Project
Recently, Fortune Bay has been undertaking a detailed review of its 100% owned Ixhuatán Project ("Ixhuatán") located in Chiapas State, Mexico . Located in a highly favourable geological setting that parallels most of the giant porphyry systems worldwide, the project offers multiple exploration and development opportunities, including:
Resource expansion and development of the epithermal gold-silver Campamento deposit, which includes a historical gold resource of 1,041,000 ounces in the Measured and Indicated categories (17.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.84 g/t gold) and 703,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category (21.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.01 g/t gold).
Numerous additional epithermal gold-silver zones, including historical drill intersections of mineralization, that warrant further exploration.
Untested copper-gold potential associated the large porphyry system that spans the entire concession, both in outcrop and beneath thin cover rocks. Historical exploration focused on near-surface epithermal gold in the cover rocks. A precedent for a copper-gold mineralizing system is evident, including a historical drill hole (IXCM08-51) within the Cerro La Mina porphyry-related breccia pipe that intersected 601.4 metres at an average grade of 0.3% copper, 0.7 g/t gold and 2.7 g/t silver (0.8% copper equivalent) starting from surface and ending in mineralization, in addition to historical copper-gold mining immediately to the north of Ixhuatán at Santa Fe .
Prior to any future field work, it is necessary to reach respectful agreements with the communities to provide access to private or common use lands. Fortune Bay recently completed an initial site visit to the project area that included positive informal meetings with various stakeholders from the communities and region. Following these meetings, the Company is planning continued respectful dialogue with communities over the coming months with the aim of establishing access agreements that are mutually beneficial. In the interim, the Company intends to evaluate and prioritize exploration targets, based on desk-top analysis and drill core review, and develop plans for future field work.
Strike and Murmac Uranium Projects
Located near Goldfields, the Company's uranium projects have high-grade uranium potential typical of Athabasca Basin basement-hosted deposits. Initial exploration, testing this model, delivered highly encouraging results including intersections of uranium mineralization within favorable geological settings.
Murmac drilling news release link Strike drilling news release link
The results to date, along with numerous additional targets identified, warrant further exploration. The Company plans to find a suitable partner to advance the projects through an earn-in, or similar agreement, that provides Fortune Bay with upside in future discovery.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.
Disclosure of Goldfields Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment
The PEA, with an effective date of October 31, 2022 , was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., in collaboration with Moose Mountain Technical Services for the mine design, and SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (effective date September 1, 2022 ) and Environmental, Permitting and Social aspects. The NI 43-101 2022 PEA Technical Report was filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on November 25, 2022 , and is available on the Company's website.
Disclosure of Ixhuatán Historical Mineral Resource Estimate and Historical Results
A mineral resource estimate (the "2006 Resource Estimate Report") with an effective date of June 22, 2006 , was prepared for the Campamento Deposit on the Ixhuatán Project by Gary H. Giroux , P.Eng for Linear Gold Corp., a predecessor company of Fortune Bay. The mineral resources were classified according to the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves: Definitions and Guidelines, August 2000 and incorporated, by reference, into NI 43-101. The reader is cautioned that a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the mineral resources stated in the 2006 Resource Estimate Report as current resources. Fortune Bay is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource. While this estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM 2000 in effect at the time, there is no guarantee that it would be consistent with current standards and it should not be regarded as such. Fortune Bay has not undertaken any independent verification of the data upon which the historical estimates are based. The historical estimate is considered relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The NI 43-101 2006 Resource Estimate Report is available on the Company's website.
Historical results for drill hole IXCM08-51 have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The results can be referenced in the NI 43-101 2011 Summary Report, with an effective date of May 18, 2011 , prepared by Philip K. Seccombe , PhD, MAIG of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. and Gary H. Giroux , Peng. The 2011 Summary Report is filed on SEDAR under Cangold's issuer profile and available on Fortune Bay's website. Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical data is available. Metal prices of US$3.75 /lb copper, US$1,950 /oz gold and US$24 /oz silver are applied using the formula: %CuEq = Cu grade + (Au price x Au grade + Ag price x Ag grade)/31.104/(Cu price x 22.046).
A description of the historical mining at Santa Fe is referenced in the publication by Consejo de Recursos Minera ("CRM") (2000) - Geological-Mining Monograph of the State of Chiapas : Compiled and Prepared by Jesus Castro-Mora and Luis Enrique Ortiz-Hernández: ISBN 968-6710-89-2. The Santa Fe deposits are described as polymetallic sulphide deposits, with appreciable gold and silver content in both wollastonite-rich endoskarn and exoskarn zones. At Santa Fe , the mineralization is chalcopyrite, bornite and argentite with gold associated with copper minerals. At La Victoria mineralization is galena, argentite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite and sphalerite with the gold content less than at Santa Fe . The average grade for the mineralized zone, as defined by CRM is 0.6 % Cu, 2.4 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag and 1.30 % Pb.
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR, FWB: 5QN, OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the results of the PEA, future operating and capital costs, closure costs, AISC, the projected NPV, IRR, timelines, permit timelines, and the ability to obtain the requisite permits, economics and associated returns of the Project, the technical viability of the Project, the market and future price of and demand for gold, the environmental impact of the Project, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government.
Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Leading Uranium Discovery In Argentina.The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country with an initial Preliminary Economic Assessment.
As a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina, the Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects to the pre-feasibility study stage, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country with an initial Preliminary Economic Assessment.
High levels of radioactivity and multiple intersections of >10,000 cps in AK23-102 within 2,271 cps* over 16.0 m starting at 120 metres from surface
ACKIO growth: AK23-102 extends mineralization in Pod 7 by 50 metres (~50% strike length growth) with mineralization open along strike
Near Surface: Eight of nine holes with radioactivity starting within 100 m from surface
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 to 3 and Table 1).
"We are impressed with these results that extend ACKIO's near-surface mineralization along with higher levels of radioactivity. Pod 7 has grown along strike and at depth with higher radioactivity. In particular, hole AK23-102 has some of the highest radioactivity encountered at ACKIO, and mineralization remains open along strike," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.
ACKIO Drill Program Update
24 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-104) in 4,875 metres ("m") have been completed at ACKIO to date (Figure 1, Table 1). The Program continues to drill but has now shifted to near-ACKIO reconnaissance exploration drilling while ACKIO is remodeled with new results.
Four of the reported drill holes (AK23-096, AK23-098, AK23-099, and AK23-102) have over 15 m of composite radioactivity occurring within Pods 1 and 7. In particular, drill holes AK23-098, AK23-099 and AK23-102 have expanded mineralization modeled previously in Pod 7 by at least 50 m to the north and at depth (Figure 2).
Eight of nine reported drill holes (excluding AK23-100) all had mineralization starting shallower than 100 m from surface, with three drill holes intersecting mineralization shallower than 50 m from surface (AK23-096, AK23-098, and AK23-104). Mineralization in AK23-098 starts immediately at the overburden base, expanding the near-surface mineralization footprint in Pod 1.
High levels of radioactivity (>5,000 cps*) were reported in drill holes AK23-096, AK23-099, and AK23-102 confirming multiple lenses of higher concentrations of uranium mineralization are present within multiple Pods at ACKIO (Figure 3). Drill hole AK23-102 expanded high levels of radioactivity by 50 m to the north of Pod 7 and remains open along strike (Figures 1 and 2).
ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program Details
The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program focuses on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups and limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths.
NOTES:
cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.
The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 100 cps.
"continuous composite elevated radioactivity" means the sum of drill core length with greater than or equal to 300 cps with a maximum 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps as dilution.
All reported drill hole intervals are drill core lengths and do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.
The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, north, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.
Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.
QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a ground electromagnetic and magnetic survey on its Still Nickel Project, located 35km northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Forum's 11,411 hectare property covers the favourable geological trend for large nickel deposits to the northeast of the historical 245,000 ton Clam (Howard) Lake nickel deposit grading 1% nickel, 0.4% copper and 0.04% cobalt* (Figure1).
Figure 1 The Still Nickel Project located at the margin of the Rottenstone and La Ronge Domains.
The Clam (Howard) Lake Nickel Deposit was drilled from 1969 to 1971. Nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization is hosted in a sill-like, wedge-shaped ultramafic body, grading outwards from pyroxenite to gabbro and hornblendite. In 2008, a Geotech Airborne VTEM and magnetic survey was completed by a previous operator that identified over 20 conductors extending 10 km northeast of the Howard Lake Deposit. Forum staked the property in 2021 and collected 63 soil samples and 41 rock samples in 2022 for nickel, copper and cobalt analysis over selected target areas based on electromagnetic conductivity and magnetic response.
The central area of the property identified anomalous soil geochemistry which is to be surveyed by a ground geophysical survey. A total of 24 line kilometres of Max-Min (HLEM) survey and 14.8 line kilometres of GPS walking magnetometer survey are planned to cover the area of interest. Results are expected in September and are intended to identify drill targets.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Forum's President & CEO, Richard J. Mazur, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
*A historical resource estimate which was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. As such, the historical estimate should not be relied upon.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking seven new prospective uranium exploration claims in Northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 518,302 ha (1,215,941 acres) across 24 projects. These 100% owned claims add an additional 13,945 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore projects, these new properties will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance these assets.
CBX Project – additional five new contiguous claims totalling 6,804 ha linking the Company's former CBX and Snow projects
Karin Project – one additional claim totalling 5,882 ha
914W Project – new project totalling 1,260 ha
Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, states "We continue to add to our dominant uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca Basin with this recent staking while advancing our core projects through ongoing drilling and exploration. These new mineral claims bolster existing properties and provide additional ground to option or joint-venture out to new partner companies as a part of our prospect generator business."
Summary of Recently Staked Properties:
CBX Project:
The CBX property has been recently expanded through staking to include five additional claims adjoining the previously staked CBX and Snow properties, which have been combined to include a total of seven claims covering 8,777 ha. The new claims lie approximately 6.5 km to 25 km north to northeast of the Eagle Point uranium mine and cover the northern shore of Wollaston Lake including parts of Cunning Bay. Outcrop exposure on the property is poor, but historical mapping and drilling shows that the newly expanded CBX project is underlain by a mixture of Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses, Hudsonian intrusives, and Archean felsic gneisses of the Western Wollaston Domain. Similar lithologies host uranium mineralization at the Rabbit Lake operation, including the Eagle Point deposit, and other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin and surrounding regions.
Like the previously staked CBX claims, these new claims have seen a variety of historical exploration conducted mainly between 1968-1981, including airborne and ground EM, magnetics, and radiometrics surveys, marine seismic surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical, with some additional work in 1993. There was also a limited amount of historic drilling in 1979-1980, including drill hole CBA-1 on the Cunning West Grid in the southeastern end of the property, and two diamond drill holes, WN-14 and WN-15, drilled in 1980 in the north-central part of the property on the Ross Channel Grid. All three drillholes were shallow (
914 W Project :
The 914W project consists of one claim covering 1,260 ha approximately 48 km southwest of Cameco's Key Lake Operation. Highway 914 runs through the western edge of the project, providing excellent access for exploration. Historical geological mapping of the property and surrounding area has shown that the project is predominantly underlain by prospective Wollaston Supergroup pelitic and psammitic to arkosic gneisses of the Western Wollaston Domain, which host significant unconformity-related uranium mineralization further to the north in the Athabasca Basin as well as pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization elsewhere in the Wollaston Domain.
Despite the project's proximity to Highway 914 and prospective geology, the project has seen limited exploration work. The earliest work on the 914W property included airborne EM and magnetic surveys and ground geological reconnaissance in 1968-1970, lake water and sediment sampling in 1976, ground VLF-EM, magnetic, and radiometric surveys, geological mapping, trenching, as well as sampling on the project and surrounding areas. Immediately to the north of the 914W property, prospecting led to the discovery of the Scurry Rainbow Zone E (SMDI1961) and the Don Lake Trenches (SMDI 1983), where up to 1,288 ppm U was encountered in drill hole ML-1 (SMDI1961) in a pyroxene-rich unit, and surface prospecting revealed up to 0.64% U 3 O 8 in a trench at Don Lake Zone E (SMDI 1983). More recently, the project has seen airborne geophysical coverage by helicopter-borne VTEM (southern half) in 2005 and Tempest TDEM (northern half) in 2007, with prospecting, geological mapping, rock/sediment sampling and lake sediment sampling occurring on the project and surrounding areas in 2005-2007. However, much of the most recent exploration work was completed on areas outside of the extents of the 914W project and the project remains underexplored and prospective for unconformity-related and pegmatite-hosted uranium and REE's.
Karin Project:
One additional claim was added to Skyharbour's Karin Project during this latest round of staking, extending the project to cover six claims totalling 24,265 ha, approximately 21 km to 33 km east of Highway 914 and 20 km southeast of Cameco's Key Lake operation. This new claim, totalling 5,882 ha, is adjacent to Skyharbour's Foster project. Like the remainder of the Karin project, it is underlain by Wollaston Group metasedimentary gneisses, mostly psammitic to meta-arkosic in composition but with localized prospective pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses in fold noses, and it is prospective for both unconformity-related and pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization.
The Karin project, including the new claim, had seen some exploration in the late 1960's to early 1980's, including airborne EM, magnetics and radiometrics, radon surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, lake water and sediment sampling, as well as a limited amount of diamond drilling. Two drill holes were attempted on the new claim added to the Karin project, however both attempts were lost during casing. Five drill holes that were successfully drilled on the remainder of the Karin project intersected Wollaston Supergroup meta-arkose and semipelitic to pelitic gneisses, amphibolite and pegmatite to granodiorite, along with localized hematite, chlorite, epidote, and/or goethite alteration. One of these drillholes, 78-1, intersected a weakly radioactive pegmatite which returned 0.025% U3O8 over 0.45 m at a depth of 72.85 m (AF 74H03-0036). The drilling on the Karin project was targeting some of the stronger EM conductors and radon anomalies on the property, however several other historical EM anomalies did not receive follow-up work. Given that this work took place prior to the development of modern geophysics and uranium exploration models, it is likely that additional prospective targets remain untested on the Karin project. The only recent exploration on the project consisted of limited prospecting in 2008, which led to the discovery of a pegmatite outcrop that returned 181 ppm U, 205 ppm Nb, and 39 ppm Ta (SMDI 5179). The Karin project has otherwise been unexplored since the 1980's and remains prospective for both intrusive-type and unconformity-related uranium deposits and intrusive-related REE's.
Marketing Agreement with Outside the Box Capital :
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.
*SMDI refers to the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index and "AF" refers to Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File.
Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-four projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 518,000 hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.
Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; Yellow Rocks Energy, a private Australian entity, at the Wallee and Usam Island projects; North Shore Energy Metals at the South Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.
Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $37 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $28 million worth of shares being issued and over $19 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.
Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
Energy Investing Outlook 2023 and Energy Stocks to Watch
Demand for energy alternatives is gaining momentum, and the uranium industry continues to build a solid base.
Investors have been promised major upside in the
uranium sector as the need for energy security increases, but market watchers are cautioning that those looking for blue skies are going to have to be patient.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key uranium events in Q1 with commentary from experts.
Uranium sentiment continues to improve
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of oil and gas alternatives in Europe, Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, told INN. That’s where uranium comes in.
“There's been a massive change in the perception of how people look at it,” he said.
The expert emphasized that a few years back, ESG mandates only included solar and wind energy as worthwhile sources of green power. But now that mentality is changing.
“Uranium is now starting to shift from anti-ESG to becoming included in ESG mandates, and people are looking at it as one of the cleanest sources of fuel that's available,” he said.
Despite this shift in appreciation for nuclear energy, investors looking for a quick payday are in for a rude awakening.
"I think that we need to come to the understanding that just because there is an improving fundamental story, it doesn't mean it's reflected in the price immediately," Fabi Lara, creator of the Next Big Rush, told INN.
How did uranium prices perform in Q1?
In an interview with INN, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said despite the upswing in momentum for nuclear energy, it’s been a difficult start to 2023 when it comes to uranium stocks.
“The equities are very cheap relative to the metal,” he said.
Looking at the performance of uranium companies compared to the price of the commodity itself, Huhn said there’s been a return to the levels seen when the bull market kicked off back in December 2020.
He said he sees an “incredible contrarian opportunity” in uranium stocks at the current levels.
“The miners are very cheap, and it's turned into almost like we've got a reset,” the uranium expert told INN.
Huhn said he’s noticed relative stability for some of the biggest names in the space — Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Kazatomprom (OTC Pink:NATKY,FWB:0ZQ) — compared to smaller companies.
He traced this stability in the bigger names back to positions from institutional money.
Overall, the expert believes that uranium is positioned well, with prices up about 10 percent year-to-date. He also highlighted the performance of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN).
“Despite its large discount to its net asset value here, it's still holding up pretty well,” Huhn said.
Scarcity will play a role in the growth and long-term prospects of the uranium market, according to experts, as new production plans will take hefty investments and time to get going.
“I think this is a big awakening, and it's happening in a time when there's not a lot of supply out there,” Taylor told INN.
Speaking to INN, Theo Yameogo, mining and metals leader for EY Americas and Canada, said he has recognized a renaissance for the industry as investment in small modular reactors (SMRs) blossoms.
Huhn is also intrigued by the future of the SMR business and how it could balance with large reactor projects.
When asked about the role SMRs could play in changing the minds of nuclear energy skeptics, the Uranium Insider expert said this trend is still in its early stages and will be one for investors to monitor over the long term.
“It's overall positive; it's difficult to say how much of a role (SMRs will) play generally, because we're still seeing pretty significant growth coming from large reactors,” Huhn said.
Similarly, Taylor said there’s still a long runway ahead for SMRs and their impact on the overall market.
“It'll be interesting to see when it does and what use cases we get,” he said.
The finance expert theorized that there could be “game-changing” applications for SMRs in industries looking for clean energy options, such as mining. “I think we're still really in the early days of figuring out how that technology is going to work,” he said.
Investor takeaway
It’s easy to get excited about what’s ahead for the uranium industry, but it's also clear that experts are preaching patience and long-term strategies for investors. “This is a market for patient capital,” Huhn said.
Looking ahead, the expert pointed to a unique new fund out of Switzerland that could cause some noise in the overall uranium market by helping bigger players find positions in the uranium industry.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Supply and demand fundamentals for uranium continued to improve in the second quarter. Here's a look at key sector developments during the period.
Uranium prices moved steadily higher in 2023's second quarter as positive catalysts continued to build.
Acceptance of nuclear power is growing at a global level as the world's energy needs continue to evolve, and with that revitalization on the horizon both longstanding and new investors are looking for exposure to the sector.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key Q2 events in the uranium space.
How did uranium prices perform in Q2?
Even in a difficult economic environment characterized by recession concerns and high interest rates, uranium has distinguished itself from some of its commodity peers by continuing to maintain momentum.
Prices for the energy fuel traded solidly above the US$50 per pound level in Q2.
Uranium price chart, January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.
Speaking to INN in late June, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said he thinks there's a solid price floor for uranium at US$50 and noted that he would be surprised if it went back to that level at all.
"The market is thin enough and the demand is sufficient enough that we should see a pretty stable and rising spot price for the remainder of the year," he commented, pointing to increased contracting from utilities.
"Years of undercontracting ultimately and inevitably leads to years of overcontracting, and we're just starting that now," he said. Huhn expects utilities to contract at greater than their replacement rates for a multi-year period, and with uranium prices at a high base and with supply looking thin, the stage is set for higher levels in the relatively near future.
"Utilities right now are contracting for the later part of the decade, and it's extremely tight for the coming few years," Huhn said. "That is a backdrop for a potentially rapidly increasing price of uranium that we're literally on the precipice of witnessing."
Watch the full interview with Huhn above.
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, also shed light on activity from utilities in a recent conversation with INN, noting that they seem to be realizing that they will need to pay higher prices to fill their needs.
"I think utilities are finally starting to figure out that the prospects for uranium look much more bullish, and the prospects for nuclear energy remain much more bullish than the situation two years ago," he said, adding, "I think the utilities understand that the producers are partners, and that they have to pay fair prices based on today's realities."
Watch the full interview with Ciampaglia above.
New physical investment vehicle sparks interest
Utilities are major buyers of uranium, but other sources of demand are emerging too.
Huhn also spoke about Switzerland-based Zuri-Invest's recently launched actively managed certificate. Although it has key differences from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), it too is a physical investment vehicle.
The expert said this fund has been able to quickly get set up, raise money and buy uranium.
“They trade at (net asset value) always, because there is no front running of the vehicle prior to the purchasing, and there aren't any redemptions of the vehicle that don’t correspond to redemptions of uranium,” Huhn said.
The ideal investor for this offering isn’t in immediate need of liquidity, but wants exposure to the commodity at net asset value all the time. While the fund isn’t listed publicly, Huhn said most brokerage firms can secure access for investors.
Notably, he teased to INN that at least three more similar investment vehicles are set to reach the market soon. “There’s probably going to be a half dozen of these things by this time next year,” Huhn said.
Investor takeaway
Uranium is at a fascinating point this year as its price growth continues and acceptance keeps increasing. With new methods of investing on the way, market participants will soon have even more ways to get access to the sector.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023
Pull quote was provided by Investing News Network client Enterprise Group. This article is not paid-for content.
2022 was a banner year for the oil and gas sector as prices rallied to decade highs.
A resurgence in demand following pandemic lockdowns converged with supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia, driving West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude to US$120 per barrel
during the first half of the year.
Values began to trend lower in H2, leaving both crude types on course to end the year in the same price territory as they started.
Meanwhile, European natural gas supply faced hurdles as Russia's invasion of Ukraine infused global markets and economies with uncertainty. By August, prices for the fuel used to heat homes had reached a 14 year high of US$9.71 MMBtu.
According to
FocusEconomics, the war severely disrupted energy supply out of Russia, which last year accounted for more than 10 percent of world crude supply and 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas imports.
“Most of the volatility seen in oil prices this year was caused by the announcement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — with prices spiking around 30 percent by early March — and the later announcement of sanctions by western countries and their allies,” FocusEconomics panelist Matthew Cunningham told the Investing News Network (INN).
However, the economist went on to point out that the ongoing war shouldn’t have such a pronounced effect on energy prices moving forward. “With a major escalation of the war involving NATO unlikely, and most significant sanctions already announced, the war is less likely to cause prices to spike or plummet as sharply as in 2022,” he said.
How did oil and gas prices perform in 2022?
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic outlook has worsened and pushed energy prices lower. Prices for crude fell below US$90 in November and have remained at that level since.
“It's basically at a year-to-date low,” Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp told INN. “A lot of that has to do with lockdowns in China decreasing demand, and high gas prices have decreased demand in the US.”
These weakened economic conditions are expected to persist into the new year, although some analysts believe a worldwide recession is avoidable. “With the winter set to aggravate China’s COVID problems and Europe’s natural gas crisis, the global growth outlook remains depressed, but we do not see the global economy at imminent risk of sliding into recession in early 2023,” wrote Bruce Kasman, head of economic and policy research at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).
“The financial conditions drag is being cushioned by a fading of supply chain and commodity price shocks,” he added.
2022’s high inflation and strict monetary policy have resulted in global GDP growth shrinking by almost half, from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent. That number is forecast to contract to 2.7 percent in 2023, representing the weakest growth period since 2001.
A muted economic performance is projected to keep energy prices from surging to fresh heights. “Our panelists see energy prices easing throughout 2023 on mild global economic growth,” a FocusEconomics report states. “However, they will remain elevated owing to constrained supply, amid OPEC+’s production cut and sanctions on Russian energy exports.”
Oil and gas supply questions to persist
With sanctions on Russia — the third largest oil-producing nation — impeding output from that country, the world has looked to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to ramp up production.
“The other factors we are watching include OPEC+ output, the potential lifting of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, further oil reserve releases and global economic growth — with a focus on US (Federal Reserve) hikes — as well as China, following the recent relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy," Cunningham said.
In November, OPEC production contracted by 310,000 barrels per day. The 11th month of the year also saw the oil cartel fail to meet its projected quota by as much as 1.81 million barrels per day. On the flip side, liquefied natural gas imports into Europe jumped, helping to bring the price of the heating fuel to US$5.28, its lowest point since March.
For oil, supply remains a concern. Not only will countries need to secure steady supply to keep their economies running, but nations like the US will also need to replenish reserves they tapped into earlier this year.
In 2022, the US released 180 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, raking in a total of US$4 billion. Currently, the reserve houses 378.62 million barrels, down from 598.92 million one year ago.
“The US was the swing producer the day that (US President Donald Trump) left office, and had been for three years,” Fulp said. “And now we're back to OPEC being the swing producer. And that's not good. You know, OPEC now controls prices.”
He explained that US production may contract over the next few years as big banks choose not to invest in the space.
“They are not funding any oil and gas ventures, so companies cannot raise money and their production's flat,” he said. “Production has been flat in the US for basically a year and a half now since we recovered from the pandemic, and it's not going higher.”
According to the Mercenary Geologist, the US has an opportunity regarding liquefied natural if it can find more efficient ways to transport it internationally.
Oil and gas companies expected to perform well
Even though institutional investors have moved away from oil and gas, the sector saw significant profits in 2022.
2022’s strong performance has led to Fitch Ratings giving the sector a stable outlook score.
“Sector performance in 2023 will remain broadly in line with that in 2022 and significantly stronger than in the mid-cycle,” it states. “We expect average oil and gas prices to moderate in 2023, not least because of an economic slowdown, but the hydrocarbon markets will remain tight due to lower oil and in particular natural gas supplies from Russia and OPEC+’s cautious stance.”
The industry watchdog expects 75 percent of oil and gas companies to report positive free cash flow after dividends.
“(Oil and gas) companies across the globe will continue to report high earnings despite windfall taxes introduced by some countries. Inflation will bite but most companies have significantly reduced costs during the period of low oil prices, which will contribute to their cash flows,” Senior Director Dmitry Marinchenko said in a report.
Optimistic about the year ahead, the ratings group believes demand growth out of China will be a price catalyst. That said, the reintroduction of COVID-19 protocols could hinder demand out of the Asian nation.
Spare capacity could be impacted if OPEC+ remains cautious, adding tailwinds to values, as per Fitch. But the larger, longer-term energy transition could lead to slowing demand and price weakness.
Expect oil and gas price volatility in 2023
FocusEconomic panelists see production from OPEC largely stagnating in 2023, capped by the recent output quota cut.
“Moreover, Iranian oil output will stay depressed due to a slim path to a nuclear deal. However, Venezuelan oil output should rise thanks to the US government’s recent decision to allow Chevron to resume production in the country," Cunningham said.
He expects Russian production to fall due to tighter sanctions, while output in the US is set to grow, albeit at a limited rate as a result of recent weak drilling activity by shale producers.
As a result, prices are expected to see some volatility. “We expect crude prices on the whole to average around 7 percent lower in 2023 than they did in 2022,” he added. “A bearish demand outlook will drag on prices, with global economic growth set to slow as the Fed and other major central banks continue with monetary tightening.”
Cunningham also noted that uncertainty will keep prices at the highest levels in the past decade, holding in the US$90 level.
“Increasing disruption to Russian exports and OPEC+’s recent cut to output quotas will limit supply, with the market projected to be in a slight deficit next year,” Cunningham said. “Moreover, there are upside risks to prices posed by better-than-expected growth in China or a sharper-than-expected fall in supply.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
What did the first half of 2023 bring for oil and gas? Learn about key highlights and what experts see coming as the year continues.
The oil and gas industry is experiencing a period of difficulty as prices for the commodities hit low levels following a tremendous high period in 2022. Despite these setbacks, experts believe oil and gas stocks present opportunities.
Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in the first half of 2023 and what could be next.
Experts see opportunity in oil and gas stocks
There are plenty of options for investors when it comes to oil and gas companies — firms in this space fulfill a variety of purposes, including drilling, extraction, oilfield services, oil refining and transportation.
Craig Golinowski, president and managing partner with Carbon Infrastructure Partners, told the Investing News Network (INN) that oil and gas equities are back at price points seen 20 to 24 months ago
“You're sort of sitting there in an equity getting paid to wait — the balance sheet looks pretty good, and the stock is essentially where it was 24 months ago,” he said. “I mean, it feels to me like it's pretty asymmetric to the upside here.”
Funds have faced struggles as well this year, with only the United States Gasoline Fund (ARCA:UGA) showing a positive return; it was up 5.87 percent year-to-date as of July 11, as per VettaFi.
How did oil and gas prices perform in H1?
Russia's war in Ukraine played a significant role in last year's oil price increase, with levels peaking at US$120 per barrel in June 2022, according to Golinowski. However, since then oil has come back down, ranging between US$67 and US$73.
“It's literally been a contrast of extremes in really the course of the last 12 (months),” he said.
The price downturn has now created a “high level of bearishness” across the oil and gas market.
This price compression has set new expectations for lower production numbers. A column published by Reuters indicates the industry has gone from an average of 780 rigs drilling for oil and gas at the end of 2022 to just 687 in June of this year.
In terms of gas, the fuel reached a 2023 low point of under US$2.50 per million British thermal units in June.
Oil and gas market still facing COVID-19 aftershocks
Golinowski told INN that the oil and gas space is still recovering from the tough times seen during COVID-19.
The expert pointed to the service side of the oil and gas industry in particular, saying disruptions in this segment have caused difficulties. “It’s been a bumpy ride,” he commented to INN.
“The service industry literally was partially disbanded because everybody had to stop bleeding cash — so every job cut and every production cut, everything was just completely shut in,” Golinowski added. This downturn eventually led to a tremendous rush when circumstances began returning to normal, which sparked inflationary pressures.
“Fundamentally, the oil and gas services industry is tight,” Golinowski said. "The equipment is consolidated; there's very few players left in it. And those companies, I think, are going to hang on to a lot of pricing power."
Investor takeaway
It's clear that the oil and gas sector continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it's being strongly affected by new issues like Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Price volatility is the name of the game when it comes to oil and gas, and so far in 2023 prices have let down investors.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates
The gold price has pulled back from the highs it saw earlier this year, but it continues to serve its purpose.
That's according to Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media. Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said the yellow metal has performed as he expected so far in 2023, preserving his purchasing power and providing stability.
"What gold is for me is liquidity, a store of value and insurance. So I'm very comfortable with the performance of my gold holdings, and I'm adding to them on a fairly regular basis," he said, referring specifically to gold bullion.
Rule also shared his thoughts on uranium, saying that although sentiment is "lousy," the setup remains positive.
"I think we're in a stealth uranium bull market again. I think in 2023 what you're seeing is a small increase in the spot market, but you're seeing a big increase in volumes … taking place in the term market, in the contract market," he said.
Sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) has performed well this year and is currently up more than 35 percent year-to-date, but smaller companies haven't fared as well. When asked when they'll start to move, Rule shared a catalyst he's watching.
"What I think you're going to begin to see is not just the Camecos of the world, but rather the second-tier uranium companies beginning to sign five to seven year term market contracts at prices that are high enough to allow them to establish new production or put mothballed production into place," he explained during the conversation.
"I think that is when the industry really, truly beings to rebound. That is where the equity prices rebound."
Aside from gold and uranium, Rule touched on the oil and gas sector and the fertilizer industry. Although he encouraged caution when it comes to the Canadian natural gas market, saying that the country's Justin Trudeau-led government is stymieing its prosperity, he said Canadian oil and gas stocks continue to offer "absolutely superb value."
When it comes to fertilizer stocks, he agreed that they are out of favor, but quipped that the Earth has 8 billion people who need to eat. "Without the inputs, as an example, of Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) … we can't feed 8 billion people," he said.
Watch the interview for more from Rule on those and other topics. You can also click here to learn more about the Rule Symposium — it will take place in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 23 to 27, but a livestream option is also available.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
