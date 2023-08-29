Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CanAlaska Completes Key Extension Uranium Project Earn-In to Consolidate 100% Ownership

CanAlaska Completes Key Extension Uranium Project Earn-In to Consolidate 100% Ownership

Geochemical Assay Results Confirm Uranium Enrichment Present in Faults

Geikie Uranium Project Advancing to Stage 3 of Earn-In Agreement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has met the terms of the Property Option Agreement ("POA") with Durama Enterprises Limited ("Durama"), and has obtained 100% ownership of the Key Extension project (the "Project"). The project, consisting of 13,707 hectares, is located in the Southeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 10 kilometres southwest of the Key Lake uranium mine and mill near Highway 914 (Figure 1). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received assay results from the 2023 winter exploration program, which confirm uranium enrichment associated with hydrothermal alteration and structure.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/178772_dd8216eac4ec8bb7_002.jpg
 
Figure 1 – Enterprise Project Location
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/178772_dd8216eac4ec8bb7_002full.jpg

100% Ownership of Key Extension Project

The Company earned 100% interest in the Project by undertaking work and payments in a single stage. The Company made total cash payments of $50,000, issued 300,000 common shares in the Company with the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and completed work totalling a minimum of $850,000. As part of the transaction, the Company granted a 1.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty to Durama. Two adjacent pre-existing CanAlaska mineral claims have been added to the Key Extension project to create a contiguous 13,707-hectare block only 10 kilometres southwest of the Key Lake uranium mine and mill.

The Company completed a ground-based geophysical survey in the winter of 2022 that identified multiple large gravity low features associated with interpreted structural corridors. A property-wide high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey identified magnetic lineaments associated with the gravity anomalies. Seven drillholes totalling 2,239 metres were completed during the winter of 2023. Significant outcomes from the drilling program included: identification of multiple graphitic rock units with large reactivated and brecciated fault zones; associated hydrothermal alteration, and; elevated radioactivity (see Press Release dated April 4th, 2023: CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.).

Winter 2023 Drill Program Geochemical Assay Results

Assay results from the winter 2023 drill program on the Key Extension project have been received confirming uranium enrichment in drillholes KEY007 and KEY010 (Table 1). Both holes were completed in Target Area 1, where 20 - 40 metre wide stacked graphitic rock units containing multiple metre to sub-metre scale semi-brittle fault zones were intersected in association with hydrothermal chlorite, clay, silicification, and secondary hematite alteration. KEY010 intersected 0.05% U3O8 from 243 - 243.3 metres, associated with a sheared limonite, chlorite, and clay altered granite immediately below the faulted and altered graphitic package (Figure 2). KEY007, completed 500 metres southeast of KEY010, intersected two zones of uranium enrichment. The upper zone in KEY007, from 337.8 to 340.8 metres, averaged 0.013% U3O8. The lower zone in KEY007, from 353.6 to 359.6 metres, averaged 0.013% U3O8. Both intervals of uranium enrichment in KEY007 are contained within sheared and chlorite altered granite immediately below a faulted graphitic pelite package.

The 2023 drilling program successfully intersected graphitic host rocks showing evidence of multiple post-Athabasca structural reactivation events, hydrothermal alteration, and associated uranium enrichment. These features are commonly associated with basement-hosted uranium deposits elsewhere in the Athabasca Basin. Results of this inaugural drill program indicate evidence for likely uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids moving through the basement rocks on the Key Extension project. Beyond follow-up drilling of the significant results from Target Area 1, the Company believes more than 16 kilometres of untested target corridor have now been identified as high priority for future drill testing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/178772_dd8216eac4ec8bb7_005.jpg
 
Figure 2 – Key Extension Winter Target Corridor Locations
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/178772_dd8216eac4ec8bb7_005full.jpg

Table 1 - 2023 Key Extension Winter Exploration Drilling Results

DDHFrom (m)To
(m)		Length (m)2Average Grade
(% U3O8)		Maximum Grade
(% U3O8)
KEY0071,3337.8340.83.00.0130.02
KEY0071,3353.6359.66.00.0130.03
 





KEY0101,4243243.30.30.050.05
  1. Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 0.01% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
  2. All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
  3. KEY007 was drilled at an azimuth of 290˚ with an inclination of -60˚, collared at 441,526 mE / 6,331,311 mN, 525 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).
  4. KEY010 was drilled at an azimuth of 310˚ with an inclination of -65˚, collared at 441,365 mE / 6,331,764 mN, 530 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).

 

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments: "Assay confirmation of uranium enrichment within and near zones of significant faulting is an exciting outcome from this first drill program at Key Extension. It confirms CanAlaska's belief that Key Extension is one of the best brownfield exploration plays located on one of the most prolific uranium ore-deposit-hosting fault systems in the Athabasca Basin. The nearby Key Lake uranium deposits were worldclass and this region is remarkably underexplored. This infrastructure-rich area is the perfect location to make a new discovery in the backdrop of a uranium fuel market that needs it. We invite interested parties to discuss with CanAlaska how they can get involved in one of our numerous discovery opportunities."

Geochemical Sampling Procedures

All drill core samples from the 2023 winter program were shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Assay samples are chosen based on downhole probing radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (SPP2 or CT007-M) peaks. Assay sample intervals comprise 0.3 - 0.7 metre continuous half-core split samples over the mineralized interval. One half of the split sample is retained and the other sent to the SRC for analysis. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by CanAlaska and the SRC in accordance with CanAlaska's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. For results from the Key Extension project, a qualified person employed by CanAlaska has performed detailed QAQC and data verification, were possible, of all datasets prior to disclosure.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

Other News

The Company is drilling at its West McArthur uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. The primary objective of the drill program is advancing the Pike Zone discovery, including continued focus on expansion of basement-hosted high-grade uranium mineralization as well as continued unconformity target testing. In addition, the Company has identified a series of high-priority resistivity drill targets along the C10S mineralized corridor, the most compelling located approximately 1.8 kilometres northeast of the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery.

The Company is pleased to announce that Basin Energy has satisfied the conditions to achieve 60% ownership in the Geikie uranium project. In addition, Basin Energy has elected to proceed to Stage 3 with the potential to earn up to 80% interest in the Geikie project. The Company is currently completing a detailed fixed-wing Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) survey on the Geikie project to identify potential target areas of enhanced basement alteration associated with previously interpreted and drill defined structural corridors.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178772

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Falcon Airborne Survey to Extend Existing Targets and Generate New Targets for Drilling

Two Drill Program Underway at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

Assay Results Include 2.80% U3O8 Over 2.6 Metres; Including Maximum Grade of 20.20% U3O8

Two Drill Summer 2023 Exploration Program Underway at Pike Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

Structurally Controlled Hydrothermal Alteration Associated with Faulted Graphitic Stratigraphy

Project Expanded by Staking 1,187 Hectares; Adding Priority Targets

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Extends Communication and Marketing Services Agreement and Grants Stock Options

CanAlaska Extends Communication and Marketing Services Agreement and Grants Stock Options

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the term of its corporate communications and marketing services agreement with Rayleigh Capital Ltd. ("Rayleigh Capital") from June 30, 2023 to December 31, 2024, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")(refer to the Company's news release of January 4, 2023). Either party is permitted to terminate the extended agreement upon providing the other party with 60 days' prior written notice of termination. Rayleigh Capital focuses on global investor relations for junior and small cap companies specializing at exposing companies to a wide audience of investment professionals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Reports Higher Grades of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Moon Lake South

CanAlaska Reports Higher Grades of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Moon Lake South

Assay Results Return 2.46% U3O8 Over 8.0 Metres; Including 3.71% U3O8 Over 4.5 Metres

Supplemental 2023 Exploration Budget Approved - Drilling In September

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "COSAF". Common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "COSA", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the new symbol "SSKU".

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Given our team's successful track record of discovery and delivery of shareholder value, and our growing portfolio of under-explored Athabasca Basin uranium projects in Northern Saskatchewan, we have seen continued interest from investors outside of Canada, and are excited to provide them with easier access and exposure to Cosa as we grow and advance as a company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

  • Two drill holes (AK23-112 and AK23-113) intersected elevated levels of radioactivity in Pod 7 at overburden-basement contact within 32 and 37 metres from surface, respectively
  • Drill holes in "Mirror" exploration target intersected elevated radioactivity within massive alteration system
  • Assays from this Drill Program are expected shortly

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

"Several of our holes intercepted elevated levels of radioactivity, which will expand our mineralized footprint. We also achieved several milestones, including extending mineralization along strike and at depth, discovering more shallow mineralization including Pod 7 starting at the overburden-basement rocks contact similar to Pod 1, defining thicker zones of mineralization within previously modeled areas, and identifying a new trend of mineralization at the Mirror target which displays intense alteration over a 300 m width," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") has acquired the 60% interest in the Henday uranium project with Forum as the 40% partner (see UEC news release dated August 22, 2023). Under terms of the initial option agreement, Uranium Energy Corp. has the right to earn an additional 10% interest in and to the property by sole funding $20,000,000 in expenditures or delivering a feasibility study on the property, whichever occurs first.

Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration commented, "The Henday property has tremendous potential as it is located in the highly sought after Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone and northeast of several major uranium deposits including the Midwest and Roughrider deposits. The project hosts several favourable EM conductor trends that require additional follow-up. We look forward to working with UEC to progress this well-situated and prospective project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company" or "Skyharbour") announces that, pursuant to the joint venture agreement ("the Agreement") made between the Company and Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt") with relation to the East Preston Project ("the Property"), the parties have agreed that, in lieu of approximately CAD $543,000 exploration expenditures required to be made by the Company that were incurred in the 2022 exploration program, the Company shall pay $150,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to Azincourt (see news release dated February 17 th 2021, for more information on the terms of the joint venture). Further, the Company elected not to participate in the 2023 exploration program with flow through funds being allocated primarily to its co-flagship Russell Lake Project, and thus the Company's interest in the Property is reduced from fifteen percent (15%) to nine and half percent (9.5%) pursuant to the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $1,647,800 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since August 14 th 2023. A total of 7,490,000 warrants have been exercised from the batch of warrants expiring August 18 th , 2023. The Company is well funded for future drilling at its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore Lake Uranium Projects later this year and into the new year. Skyharbour has also continued to receive cash payments and share issuances from its various option partners as a part of its prospect generator business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×