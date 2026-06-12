Canagold Resources Ltd. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Canagold Resources Ltd. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM,OTC:CRCUF) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2026 (the "Meeting"), all directors listed in the Information Circular dated May 11, 2026 were elected. The detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Director Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Sofia Bianchi 150,279,819 99.93% 110,615 0.07%
Kadri Dagdelen 150,285,539 99.93% 104,895 0.07%
Michael Doyle 150,116,060 99.82% 274,374 0.18%
Carmen Letton 150,285,339 99.93% 105,095 0.07%
Andrew Trow 150,287,539 99.93% 102,895 0.07%

 

At the Meeting, the Shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;
  • A non-binding advisory ordinary resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated May 11, 2026.

A detailed report on the voting results is filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canagold

Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility and permitting. Canagold is also seeking to grow its assets base through future acquisitions of additional advanced projects. Canagold has access to a team of technical experts that can help unlock significant value for all Canagold shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Catalin@canagoldresources.com
Tel: (604) 685-9700
Website: www.canagoldresources.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301388

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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