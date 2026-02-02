Canadian Silver Hunter Announces Private Placement of Units

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7,142,857 units at a price of $0.07 per unit (each, a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for development and mineral exploration and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified individuals in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, gold and copper exploration and development in Mexico and Canada. For further details about the Company's projects please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter President & CEO (416) 707-4230 jhunter@cshi.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

