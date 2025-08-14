Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2025.

July 2025 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.6 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE listed securities was $621 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 92 financings that raised an aggregate $595 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from two new companies, both fundamental changes of existing issuers. The total number of listed securities was 748 as at July 31, 2025.

"July was an extremely active period for the Canadian Securities Exchange, with trading activity reaching the highest level of any single month since 2022," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "In addition, the month of July featured three of the four largest financings completed to date on the Exchange this year, as Asante Gold Corporation raised $236.8 million, Vireo Growth Inc. raised US$153 million, and Draganfly Inc. raised US$25 million. We were pleased to see such strong trading and financing activity during the traditionally slower summer season."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is excited to be sponsoring and participating in the 2025 Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) conference, taking place in Ottawa on August 20-22. The annual conference brings together a diverse group of financial market experts to discuss key topics impacting capital markets. Richard Carleton will be speaking on a "Market Place Roundtable" panel on August 21 with senior executives from other Canadian exchanges. They will discuss issues shaping the future of securities trading in Canada.

The CSE team will be returning to Beaver Creak Resort in Colorado for the annual Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creak on September 9-12. The invitation-only conference features nearly 200 mining companies and a who's who of expert speakers in the sector. Several CSE-listed companies are participating in the conference, including Abitibi Metals Corp. (AMQ), Asante Gold Corporation (ASE), Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (BLLG,OTC:BLAGF), Exploits Discovery Corp. (NFLD), Headwater Gold Inc. (HWG), Kuya Silver Corporation (KUYA), and Yukon Metals Corp. (YMC).

The CSE will be in Halifax on September 16 for its latest Going Public and Raising Capital in Canada event. These seminars provide entrepreneurs and company founders with detailed information and strategies to successfully enter Canada's capital markets. The line-up of expert speakers for this event includes Scott Pritchard, the CSE's Senior Advisor of Listings Development for Quebec and Eastern Canada, and James Black, the CSE's Vice President of Listings Development. Phillip Shum, Director of Listings Development, will also be in attendance and available to speak with attendees. The event also features a networking reception.

New Listings in July 2025

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (QBTQ) – Fundamental Change
Libra Energy Materials Inc. (LIBR) – Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
Website: https://thecse.com/
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs™" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262540

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Lagoon ResourcesBLLG:CCCSE:BLLGPrecious Metals Investing
BLLG:CC
Blue Lagoon Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Lagoon Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG)

Blue Lagoon Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Summer 2025 production ready gold producer in British Columbia with significant exploration upside

Blue Lagoon Resources Officially Opens Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia

Blue Lagoon Resources Officially Opens Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia

(TheNewswire)

July 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG,OTC:BLAGF; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) is pleased to announce the official opening of its wholly owned Dome Mountain Gold Mine Project, that recently received its mining permit making it one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia in the past decade - and one of just a few high-grade, road-accessible gold projects to reach production-ready status in recent years.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Announces Major Steps Toward Production: Fully Funded, Government Inspections Passed, and Water Treatment Plant Completed

Blue Lagoon Announces Major Steps Toward Production: Fully Funded, Government Inspections Passed, and Water Treatment Plant Completed

(TheNewswire)

June 30, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting significant progress at its Dome Mountain Gold Project as it prepares to enter production in a strong gold market.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Resources Added to CSE25 Index - Recognized Among 25 Largest Companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Blue Lagoon Resources Added to CSE25 Index - Recognized Among 25 Largest Companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange

(TheNewswire)

June 26, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the CSE25 Index the Canadian Securities Exchange's benchmark index that tracks the top 25 issuers by market capitalization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Secures $2 Million Line of Credit from Nicola Mining Enhancing Financial Flexibility Ahead of Production

Blue Lagoon Secures $2 Million Line of Credit from Nicola Mining Enhancing Financial Flexibility Ahead of Production

(TheNewswire)

June 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with its toll milling partner, Nicola Mining Inc . providing the Company with a $2 million line of credit without any security against the Company's mineral property or physical assets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Resources to Present at 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Blue Lagoon Resources to Present at 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (FSE: 7BL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York, June 9-10, 2025.

As Blue Lagoon advances toward production at its fully permitted high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project-featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia since 2015-the Company continues to engage with institutional and retail investors globally. Mr. Vig will meet with leading resource investors to discuss the Company's near-term production plans, expected cash flow growth, and the significant exploration upside across Dome Mountain's highly prospective 22,000-hectare land package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / August 14, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its 100%-owned Quebec properties, all located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Urban-Barry area. The Company has mobilized a diamond drill to commence drilling at its Mosseau property, initiated a property-wide till sampling program at its Urban-Barry project, and completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the LaBelle property and recently acquired claims southeast of Mosseau .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the commencement of its diamond drilling program for the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. Sranan's drilling on the Randy trend is based on the positive drill results by Iamgold in 2012, small-scale mining by local community members, geologic and Lidar interpretation, and the results reported in recent news releases on high-grade grab samples from new shafts at Randy's Pit (76.6 grams per tonne (gt) and 23.7 gt gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) and trench channel samples of 5 metres of 36.7 gt gold (see news release dated August 7, 2025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, August 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 7, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of a royalty on 90% of the cash equivalent of silver produced each quarter from the past producing Scotia Mine (the "Silver Royalty" ) with EDM Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) ( "EDM" ). The Silver Royalty provides for minimum of the cash equivalent of 7,000 ounces per year for 10 years starting at commercial production on the Scotia Mine. SCRi paid $250,000 in cash at closing and issued 60,000 units (" Units ") to EDM per Unit at a deemed value of C$10.00, with each Unit consisting of a common share in the capital of SCRi (" Common Share ") and one warrant exercisable into an additional Common Share at a price of C$13.00 for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. SCRi must pay EDM an additional C$250,000 cash payment following the date hereof as deferred consideration for the Silver Royalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Download the PDF here.

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcements on March 26 and June 25, 2025 (collectively, the "Prior Announcements"), it has amended terms of the acquisition (the "Transaction") from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian") of the Maria Norte Project (the "Property") located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals including that of the Exchange, the amended terms of the Transaction with Peruvian include: (1) the elimination of the net smelter royalty to Peruvian; (2) the adjusted number of payment securities to be issued to Peruvian, which are now 3,000,000 shares of Rio Silver and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of Rio Silver (on account of the recent 5:1 consolidation of the shares of Rio Silver, completed on July 3, 2025), with each share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of Exchange approval; and (3) payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of US$22,500, with all other terms of the Transaction remaining unchanged. For further clarity, the semiannual payments of US$25,000 to Peruvian in the aggregate amount of US$250,000 will remain as "Option Payments", given the elimination of the net smelter royalty.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Blue Lagoon Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Lagoon Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

Troy Minerals Completes Fully Subscribed Life Offering

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Related News

copper investing

Hudbay Secures US$600 Million Mitsubishi Partnership for Arizona Copper Project

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Battery Metals Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des mise-a-jour sur le projet phare de Sorel-Tracy, franchissant plusieurs etapes cles cette semaine

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Flagship Sorel-Tracy Project, Achieving Multiple Key Milestones This Week

Oil and Gas Investing

Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Gold Investing

High-Grade Channel Samples at Antimony Canyon Project - Utah

×