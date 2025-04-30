Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WEED

Trading resumes in:

Company: Canopy Growth Corporation

TSX Symbol: WEED

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 12: 02:41 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada ..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/30/c6919.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CCTSX:WEED
WEED:CC
STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14 . At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

