Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VIPR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VIPR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: VIPR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver ViperVIPR:CATSXV:VIPRPrecious Metals Investing
VIPR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper

Developing High-Prospect Properties Through Exploration

Developing High-Prospect Properties Through Exploration Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that the Company intends to amend its non-brokered private placement financing (the "... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / S ilver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that, further to its press release April 6, 2023 it has amended the terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") with respect to its right to purchase 100% ownership of... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

The Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for November 26th, 2025. The Company's Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt and director Ken Booth will step down at the AGM, and Mr James... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited High Resolution Heli-Mag and Radiometrics Survey Commence

Locksley Resources Limited High Resolution Heli-Mag and Radiometrics Survey Commence

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has signed a contract with EDCON-PRJ, Inc from Colorado and commenced with a high-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey (the "Survey") across the Company's Mojave... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Strong mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault ("CZ Fault") confirmed with multiple broad gold intercepts, including 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone High-grade near-surface intersections such as 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone underscore the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow