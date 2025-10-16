Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TKO

The Conversation (0)
Trading resumes in:
Company: Taseko Mines Limited
TSX Symbol: TKO
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions