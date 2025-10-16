Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TKO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Taseko Mines Limited

TSX Symbol: TKO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update investors on its maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver project in Sonora, Mexico, which continues on track and on budget. The program is now... Keep Reading...
(TheNewswire) 600-meter Drill Target Along Strike Confirmed Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 16th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received assay results from 15 samples taken at the... Keep Reading...
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - October 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has a second drill target from an identified second anticline on Central... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced plans for Phase 1 of its maiden drill program and additional surface exploration activities on its 100%-owned Yuma King Project ("Yuma King" or the "Project") in west-central Arizona. The Phase 1 drill program will... Keep Reading...
Assays for Additional Holes Remain Pending Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade assay results from the first batch of holes from the 2025 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned and flagship Red... Keep Reading...

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Locksley Achieves Breakthrough in US Antimony Concentrate Tests

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report