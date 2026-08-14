Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SXL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SXL

Trading resumes in:

Company: SLAM Exploration Ltd. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: SXL 

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/14/c6273.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

slam exploration ltdSXL:CCtsxv:sxlgold investing
SXL:CC
The Conversation (0)
SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani announces that an early warning report has been filed in connection with the acquisition by R7 Investments Ltd. (“R7”), a corporation controlled by Mr. Rayani, on July 16th, 2026, of 1,000,000 units of Skull Ridge Gold Corp. (the “Company”) pursuant to the Company’s recently... Keep Reading...
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Can Gold Rise in H2? 3 Key Factors I'm Watching

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, shares key takeaways from the organization's latest quarterly Gold Demand Trends report. He highlights the yellow metal's resilience at the US$4,000 per ounce level in the face of various price headwinds. Cavatoni also... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY)

Graycliff Exploration

Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

Gold giants Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) agreed to a US$1.95 billion truce on Monday (August 10), resolving a months-long dispute between the top gold miners that threatened to derail Barrick's planned North American spin-off.Under the settlement, Newmont... Keep Reading...
Gold bars resting on a Federal Reserve document with emblem and partial visible text.

Fed’s Hawkish Hold Splits Metals: Gold Gains, Silver Falls

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady while signaling a clear bias toward future hikes has propelled gold to new highs while exposing silver’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities.Following the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) meeting on July 29, the central bank... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $652,080. The first tranche consisted of 5,928,000 units (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Related News

battery metals investing

BMI: Global EV Sales Reach 1.85 Million in July, Up 9 Percent

oil and gas investing

IEF: Global Oil Demand Forecast Shows 2.2 Million Barrel Gap in 2026

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

precious metals investing

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

iron investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Accent Resources Spikes 4,275 Percent

base metals investing

Steadright Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update