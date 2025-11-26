Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SPMC

Trading resumes in:

Company: South Pacific Metals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SPMC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SPMC:CC
Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Equedia Network Corporation ("Equedia"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services (the "Services") in... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Trading resumes in: Company: Heliostar Metals Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: HSTR All Issues: No Resumption (ET): 10:48:26 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF ) (" Rio Silver " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining ongoing operational preparations and strategic initiatives as the Company advances toward becoming a high-grade silver producer in Peru, the world's second-largest... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Reports Initial Drill Results from Ruoppa East Target, Finland

FinEx Metals Reports Initial Drill Results from Ruoppa East Target, Finland

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 25, 2025: FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company" ) announces that it has received initial assay results for the first five drill holes from the East Target of its 100%-owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION TARGETS AT GOLDFIELDS AND COMMENCES DRILLING

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION TARGETS AT GOLDFIELDS AND COMMENCES DRILLING

Exploration Program Targets Near-Mine Ounce Growth Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling has commenced on multiple high-priority exploration targets at its 100%-owned Goldfields Gold... Keep Reading...

