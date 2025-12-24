Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Silverco Mining Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SICO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silverco MiningSICO:CCTSXV:SICOPrecious Metals Investing
SICO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") announces that at the request of CIRO, Silverco wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.About... Keep Reading...
Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a validated and updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Cusi Project ("Cusi"), located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of First Majestic's Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GGA)(OTC:GGAZF).Further to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2025, Goldgroup is pleased to announce that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter as Silver Hits Record Highs and Company Advances a Clear Path Toward Production

Rio Silver Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter as Silver Hits Record Highs and Company Advances a Clear Path Toward Production

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") provides the following year-end update and shareholder letter from President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Verrico, outlining the Company's strategic positioning amid record silver prices, its clear development pathway at the Maria Norte... Keep Reading...
Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / December 23, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program on the northern and central areas of Mosseau, its flagship project in... Keep Reading...
Laurion Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ONTARIO (December 22, 2025) TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME|OTC:... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces Correction to Warrant Terms of $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Announces Correction to Warrant Terms of $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0). Further to the Company's news release disseminated this morning announcing a non-brokered private placement offering of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $5.00 per Unit, for... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $5.00 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,000,000 (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces C$15 Million Strategic Investment by Two Cornerstone Purchasers

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,500; Silver, Platinum Also at All-time Highs

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Supply Tight, Demand Strong, What's Next for the 2026 Uranium Market?

Gold Investing

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025