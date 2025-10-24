Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Quimbaya Gold Inc.

CSE Symbol: QIM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/24/c1478.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE:QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

Company claims 7,637 hectares of new concessions adjacent to its flagship Tahami Project and Aris Mining operation in Segovia, increasing the project footprint from 17,087 to 24,724 hectares and building on recent fieldwork successQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05)... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

High-Resolution Lidar Survey Defines Structural Architecture and Guides Next-Phase Exploration at Tahami Center and Southeast ZonesNOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05)... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BLGV Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. Monday October 6, 2025 BOIL Beyond Oil Ltd. HYPE Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. JUSH Jushi Holdings Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares QIM Quimbaya... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Shaun Heinrichs, President &... Keep Reading...
Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the first tranche, representing the majority of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising... Keep Reading...
Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER October 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has received TSXV Regulatory conditional approval for its Fundamental La Dama de Oro Reviewable Transaction, the La Dama de Oro NI 43 101... Keep Reading...
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 87 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 22 & 23, 2025. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

Related News

uranium investing

Thor Energy Plans to Recover Uranium, Critical Minerals from Colorado Mine Waste

Battery Metals Investing

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Rare Earth Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Astron Climbs on Donald Rare Earth Project Support

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property