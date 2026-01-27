Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ODV

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ODV

Trading resumes in:

Company: Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ODV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep Reading...
Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strikeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Sirios Resources (TSXV:SOI,OTCQB:SIREF) Chairman Dominique Doucet says the company is entering its "second life." Following the strategic acquisition of OVI Mining, the company is consolidating a district-scale platform in Québec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, anchored by its flagship... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100

Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing past key psychological price levels to historic highs as investors flock to safe-haven assets.What once seemed like a fairy tale dream shared among ardent gold bugs is now a reality in today's ever-shifting new world order. Gold is now trading above... Keep Reading...
Blocks stacked to form "M&A" on a wooden surface.

Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal

Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) has agreed to be acquired by Hong Kong–listed Zijin Gold International (HKEX:2259,OTCPink:ZJNGF) in an all-cash transaction that values the Canadian miner at approximately C$5.5 billion, the companies announced Monday (January 26).The deal will see Zijin Gold... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce major advancements with its Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill which includes the advancement of technical studies evaluating the restart of gold... Keep Reading...

