Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Trading resumes in:

Company: MAX Resource Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MAX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30AM 06/07/2024

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/06/c6845.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

