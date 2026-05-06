Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LVX

Trading resumes in:

Company: Leviathan Metals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LVX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/06/c4462.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Leviathan Gold Ltd.LVX:CCtsxv:lvxgold investing
LVX:CC
The Conversation (0)

Leviathan Gold Ltd.

Keep Reading...
MetalSource Mining (CSE:MSM)

MetalSource Mining: Advancing America’s First Significant Silver Discovery

Keep Reading...
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Price Staying Strong, Top Drivers I'm Watching Now

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses gold's price activity since the Iran war began, saying its strength is a positive long-term signal. He also shares what factors he's watching most closely now. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
MetalSource Mining

MetalSource Mining

Keep Reading...
Handshake image on block representing M&A activity.

Regis, Vault Ink US$7.7 Billion Merger to Create Australia's Third Top Gold Miner

Australian gold miner Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF) has agreed to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF) in an all-share transaction valuing the combined entity at US$7.7 billion.The deal will establish Australia’s third largest primary gold producer, merging two portfolios into a... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep Reading...
Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

THISTLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TRCG) (the "Company" or "Thistle"), is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV).Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill Announces Appointment of Mark Child to Board of Directors

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-BRES+ Clinical Study in Breast Cancer

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Retreats as Tenuous Ceasefire Holds

base metals investing

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

oil and gas investing

QIMC Intersects 243 m Natural Hydrogen Zone Including 163 m Continuous Elevated Interval at West Advocate - Strongest Response to Date

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Addition to Management Team and Ana Paula Focused Reorganization