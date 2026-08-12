Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIBR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Libra Energy Materials Inc.

CSE Symbol: LIBR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:30 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/12/c7817.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Libra Energy MaterialsLIBR:CCCSE:LIBRbattery metals investing
LIBR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance in respect of the mining option agreement (the "OptionAgreement") with Tungsten Reserve Corp. (formerly, Fortress Strategic Metals Corp.)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0058, -0059, and -0060 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Follow on Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating

SAGA Metals Announces Follow on Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received follow on equity analyst coverage by Alphabridge Group Inc. ("Alphabridge"), a... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company") , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the execution of a Property Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") with Orion Iron Ore Ltd. ("Orion"), an... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to confirm the mobilization of crews, equipment, and all necessary supplies to site, along with the establishment... Keep Reading...
QEM to Proceed with Acquisition

QEM to Proceed with Acquisition

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced QEM to Proceed with AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

Related News

rare earth investing

Energy Fuels Secures Shareholder Votes for ASM Acquisition

oil and gas investing

Kojo Orgle: Why Investors Shouldn't Ignore Oil Market Fundamentals

oil and gas investing

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

energy investing

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

base metals investing

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

oil and gas investing

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres