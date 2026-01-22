Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LGC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LGC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LGC

All Issues: LGC

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Soaring Over US$4,800

The gold price reached new highs yet again, driven higher by safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump escalates trade tensions with Europe, and the US dollar weakens.The spot price of gold hit US$4,888.80 per ounce in early trading on Wednesday (January 21) ahead of the World Economic... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals (CSE:SCU)

Sankamap Advances Toward Inaugural Drilling at Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 4,500-hectare ("Ha") Kuma property ("Kuma") located approximately 37 kilometers ("km") southeast of Honiara in south-central Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands.In preparation for its... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Announces Gold Recoveries of 89% in Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Corp - (TSX: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updated metallurgical results on both oxide and sulphide Au-Ag material on its 100% owned Palta Dorada Gold-Silver property ("Property") located in the Ancash department in Northern... Keep Reading...
Map of BC and Alberta with major cities marked.

American Lithium Takes Stake in Golden Triangle Gold Project

American Lithium Minerals (OTCID:AMLM) announced it has taken a 19 percent stake in privately held Cunningham Mining, giving it exposure to precious metals in BC's Golden Triangle.The acquisition gives the explorer an indirect interest in Cunningham’s Nugget Trap placer claims, a 573.7 acre... Keep Reading...
Metal letterpress sign that says Top 50.

8 Mining Companies Make Top 10 on 2026 OTCQX Best 50 List

Mining and energy companies feature prominently in the recently released OTCQX Best 50 2026 list, with eight resource-focused firms among the top 10 performers for this year's edition. The rankings evaluate companies based on a combination of one year total return and average daily dollar volume... Keep Reading...

Nextech3D.ai Launches "Nextech Event AI", a Unified AI Event Operating System For Its Fortune 500 Customers

CHARBONE annonce des ventes d'hydrogene en Ontario afin d'alimenter des generatrices a pile a combustible pour l'industrie du cinema

CHARBONE Announces Hydrogen Sales in Ontario to Support Fuel Cell Generator Operations for the Film Industry

NevGold Intercepts 5.89% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 2.67 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters At Bullet Zone, and Makes New Oxide Gold Discovery Over 150 Meters East

