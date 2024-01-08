Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LCR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LCR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lancaster Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: LCR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/08/c0593.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources LCR:CC CSE:LCR Battery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Lancaster Resources Announces Corporate Update and Record Date Change for Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Corporate Update and Record Date Change for Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress of the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, and the strategic steps being taken to explore this flagship property. Also, through an amendment to the spin-off agreement signed between Lancaster and Nelson Lake (the " Spin-Off Agreement" ), the record date for the Spin-Off transaction has been set for February 5, 2024.

CEO's Statement:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (‘Lancaster') is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pivotal regulatory site visit at its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico. The site visit, conducted on November 14, included key staff from the Bureau of Land Management (‘ BLM ') and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (‘ EMNRD ').

During the visit, the Lancaster team, alongside representatives from BLM and EMNRD, conducted a thorough walk-through of the proposed drilling locations and geophysical program. This comprehensive review focused on several crucial aspects, such as access routes, site conditions, and local vegetation. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for open discussions regarding the planned drilling activities, access requirements, and the full claim area geophysical work at the site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has declared Lancaster's Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.

"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") CEO provides an update on Lancaster's recent exploration activities and upcoming milestones related to the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

"We are thrilled to share the significant progress we have made over the last few months and outline our strategic plans for the upcoming quarters," says Penny White, Lancaster's CEO and President. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each phase of our project has made valuable use of resources, and we are confident that our efforts will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 1,143,286 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $40,015 (the "Third Tranche"). ALX sold 14,086,144 FT Units in three tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $493,015.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) announces that it has granted stock options pursuant to its 2022 10% rolling stock option plan to a director and a consultant of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 208,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at $0.74 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant (the "Options

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 334,053 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to a director and an officer pursuant to the Company's 2022 10% fixed restricted share unit plan at a deemed value of CAD$0.74. 100% of the RSUs will vest on January 5, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to the VP Development and key consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 150,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.80 per share.

About Brunswick Exploration

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

New discoveries of precious and battery metals and progress towards surfacing value for shareholders through a spinout of a potentially large nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Highlights

Channel Sampling Program Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report new assays from an additional thirteen drill holes completed at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling has continued to intersect significant intervals of high-grade (>2.0% Li 2 O) spodumene mineralization in the South Zone, all within dyke MR-4, showing excellent continuity of width and high-grade lithium values.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources
